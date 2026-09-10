Despite what the title might lead you to believe, everyone fell in love with Kristin Bell and Adam Brody's Nobody Wants This when it premiered on Netflix in 2024. Well, good news for all rom-com lovers everywhere, Nobody Wants This season 3 is officially coming to the streamer this fall and we have a first look at the new episodes!

Keep reading for your first look at Nobody Wants This season 3 on Netflix, and what you need to know about the cast, the release date, and what to expect.

Is there a season 3 of Nobody Wants This? Netflix Yes, Nobody Wants This season 3 started filming at the end of March (based on that super cute photo of Adam and Kristen) so it's been cooking all summer long.

Where can I watch Nobody Wants This season 3? Netflix All 10 half-hour episodes of Nobody Wants This season 3 will drop on Netflix on October 22, 2026.

What happens in season 3 of Nobody Wants This after that cliffhanger? Netflix After plenty of wondering whether Joanne and Noah will actually be able to get together, season 3 of the hit show will see what happens when they give their relationship a try. “After the ups and downs of Noah and Joanne in Season 2, it was really important to us to be like, ‘Let’s let them have their moment now of settling in and having fun,’” co-showrunner and EP Bruce Eric Kaplan tells Netflix. Creator Erin Foster adds, "We wanted to make sure that this couple is still fun and flirty with each other. That's the thing that makes them special and why they like each other so much…No matter how long you’ve been together. That’s the dynamic we’re looking to emulate in the show — that once you get settled in, it doesn’t have to stop being fun. We wanted this couple to be moving in forward motion together and have all these big romantic moments you want to see. We're finding ways to do it so that it feels new, real, and there are some fun surprises."

Who's in the Nobody Wants This cast? Netflix The third season of Nobody Wants This will see all your favorite stars return to the screen. The cast includes Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Andrew Rannells, Sarah Silverman, Shiloh Bearman, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Faracy, Michael Hitchcock, Paul Ben-Victor, and Tovah Feldshuh.

How old is Kristen supposed to be in Nobody Wants This? Netflix Kristen Bell's character Joanne isn't really given a specific age in the show, but she's a 40-something. "30 … [then add] 12," she said on the Armchair Expert podcast. "I think we were both maybe in the same boat of going, 'Is anyone going to acknowledge or are we going to talk through that we're probably 10 years too old to be doing this particular character duo?'"

Where does Nobody Wants This film? Netflix Nobody Wants This films around Los Angeles, which makes the characters feel even more relatable because they're walking around these real places. Everything about their lives feels lived in, ya know?

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