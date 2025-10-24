NOBODY WANTS THAT!!!!
Wait — Did Joanne & Noah Break Up In 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2?
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Nobody Wants This season 1 was all about Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) getting together against all odds. As you might have guessed from the title, nobody in their lives necessarily wanted them to be together. But the beautiful thing about this show, and this couple, is how dedicated they are to choosing one another despite every challenge that comes their way. And you better believe season 2 offers quite a few challenges. So if you're almost done with Nobody Wants This season 2, you might be wondering — do Joanne and Noah stay together? Keep reading to find out.
Here's the only guide you need to the Nobody Wants This ending, streaming now on Netflix.
What happens at the end of Nobody Wants This season 2?
The Nobody Wants This season 2 finale opens with Morgan's engagement party to Dr. Andy — and with an uncomfortable tension between Joanne and Noah after a fight about their future. Joanne isn't ready to convert to Judaism and Noah isn't ready to move forward unless she does convert, so they're at a draw.
But in an effort to not ruin Morgan's big day (or at least, ruin it more than the fact Joanne is wearing a white dress to the engagement party), the couple decides to pretend they're totally fine for all their family and friends.
In true sister form, Morgan can tell something is off with Joanne even if she won't admit it — but the conversation morphs into a plan to help Morgan break up with Andy once she realizes she doesn't actually want to marry him. (A bit late to realize that, but better than at the altar I guess).
Do Noah and Joanne break up in Nobody Wants This?
Netflix
But after their inability to talk to each other — and their conversations with their siblings — Joanne and Noah do break up. Noah tells her that even though he loves her, he doesn't want to force their relationship, and doesn't know what else to do if neither one of them are willing to make a move.
So all in all, I guess this really is an episode of breakups because as Joanne fights off the tears, Morgan does cut it off with Andy, and Esther tells Sasha she knows something is off within herself and she can't figure it out while they're together. I did not expect this finale to be so sad!! Nobody wants all this heartbreak, that's for sure.
While Joanne and Esther process their situations together, Esther helps Joanne realize she's actually already Jewish because she fits right in — regardless of whether she's with Noah.
And in the literal final moments of the season, as Joanne and Noah are thinking about each other, they realize they still want to choose each other no matter what. "You are my soulmate. That's it," Noah says when they reunite outside. "I don't care if you're Jewish, I don't care if you're not Jewish. I choose you. Every time."
And they kiss before the episode fades to black. Talk about an emotional rollercoaster!
Is there a season 3 of Nobody Wants This?
Netflix
We're still waiting to hear if Nobody Wants This season 3 is coming, but Kristen Bell did confirm a story is being developed.
“The writer’s room is working right now. You never know if you’re gonna be able to shoot because that’s way above our pay grade, and they decide what shows are gonna be shot," she told Parade. "But the writer’s room is writing it right now. That we know.”
Check out 5 Shows That Are (Almost) As Good As Nobody Wants This for even more TV recommendations — which you can also find in our Weekend Watch email newsletter!