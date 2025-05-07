If you're trying to level up your kitchen without loading it up with plastic, you're not alone. The good news? Non-toxic, eco-friendly alternatives for cookware, utensils, food storage, and more have never looked better! From sleek stainless steel utensils to glass storage containers and ceramic-coated pans, these swaps help reduce your exposure to chemicals and minimize plastic waste (alongside microplastics!) without cramping your cooking style.

Whether you're a meal prep pro looking to enhance your plan or are just tired of plastic sitting in your cupboards, these kitchen upgrades are a clean win.

Scroll on for 10 non-toxic kitchen essentials we recommend to minimize plastic use.

Lodge Cast Iron Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Cast iron is a must for any non-toxic kitchen. This skillet without any PFAS from Lodge is undeniably durable, plus it's naturally-seasoned, so you can immediately start cookin' with it. It comes in 9 different sizes tailored to your specific needs!

Caraway Caraway Stainless Steel Cookware Set Stainless steel is another non-toxic material that'll fit right in with your current kitchen setup. It's meant to withstand and perform quite well in higher-temp situations like searing and sautéing. This 4-piece set made without PFOA, PTFE, PFAs, lead, cadmium, or toxic metals comes with a fry pan, sauce pan, sauté pan, and Dutch oven to span a variety of meals.

Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Walnut Essentials Utensils Ditch your worn-out plastic utensils for these sturdy walnut wood ones, and you'll immediately notice a difference in how they work with the rest of your cookware. Each piece is compatible with non-stick cookware, glass, and porcelain.

Crate & Barrel All Clad Pro Stainless Steel 5-Piece Utensil Set The same thing goes for these stunning stainless steel utensils – they're going to last you much longer than plastic alternatives would, plus this set in particular comes with a stainless steel container for easy, sleek storage.

IKEA IKEA 365+ Glass Food Container + Bamboo Lid Tupperware, who?! Opt for glass and wood combos like this to reduce the amount of microplastics in your diet. Using food storage solutions like this will also last you for years to come instead of breaking oh-so easily in the dishwasher.

Stasher Stasher Starter Kit 7-Pack Single-use plastic is so out of style. We're all about these reusable designs that are easy to clean (dishwasher-safe!) and seal all the way for safe food storage. Made of food-grade platinum silicone, you won't find any BPA, BPS, lead, latex, or phthalates in these cuties. Plus, we adore the fun colors!

Bee's Wrap Bee's Wrap Assorted 5-Pack Plastic wrap, no more. These wraps crafted with cotton, beeswax, organic plant oil, and tree resin are easily malleable and wrap around any food or container you can think of. The five-pack includes two large wraps and three medium wraps to fit a wide range of items. When they get a bit grimy, they're easy to wash for reuse. They're available in beeswax and vegan plant-based wax formulas, too!

Caraway Caraway Ceramic-Coated Glass Food Storage Set This 17-piece food storage set is made from non-toxic ceramic-coated glass and is certifiably BPA-free, meaning it doesn't release harmful chemicals with continuous use and washing. Every piece is dishwasher-safe and even oven-safe up to 450ºF!

Target Room Essentials Tritan Glass Straws If you just can't ditch straws, you can at least opt for reusable ones. We like both silicone and glass designs, especially these funky and colorful ones that make sipping fun and sustainable!

Blueland Blueland Clean Suite Kit And when it comes to keeping your kitchen clean, don't settle for chemical-packed formulas that come in plastic bottles. This set of "better basics" gets the job done – whether it be dishes, countertops, linens, and hands – with plant- and mineral-based cleaners. Each bottle will last you forever, plus each container comes with refill tablets so you're not constantly re-upping your supply.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.