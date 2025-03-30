9 "Surprising" Foods That Taste Better (And Last Longer) Outside The Fridge

Lately, I’ve been paying closer attention to my grocery receipts. It’s not just the price of eggs — everything feels more expensive, and it's made me think more intentionally about how to make my food last longer. I’ve always hated wasting food. Not only is it tough on the planet, it’s tough on my budget, too. Americans toss out about 38 percent of our food — that’s the equivalent of 145 billion meals ending up in landfills (yikes!). Sure, a big chunk of that comes from restaurants, but even at home, being mindful of waste feels like a win for both the environment and my wallet.

So, instead of putting my groceries away haphazardly, I want to make sure I'm storing everything exactly how — and where — it should go. Luckily, I've learned there are some foods that actually last longer outside of the fridge. And they might surprise you!

Scroll to see the foods you don't need to refrigerate after all...

Alena Darmel 1. Cucumbers I have never left cucumbers outside the fridge, but it turns out that this can cause them to become too watery. Instead, find an airtight containerand store them in your pantry or countertop. Then toss them in this colorful Greek Salad!

Rens D 2. Bell Peppers Stashing bell peppers in the fridge can actually make them lose their crunch (who knew?). For peak crispness, keep them at room temperature and enjoy within one to two days. If you're not planning to eat them that quickly, pop them in the fridge to help prevent them from going soft too soon.

Elle Hughes 3. Basil Store your basil as you would a fresh bouquet of flowers, in a jar with water. Cold temps can cause basil leaves to turn black, so it’s better off out of the fridge.

Shutterstock 4. Butter (And Peanut Butter!) According to the USDA, butter is best used within a day or two at room temperature to preserve its flavor. When I lived in San Francisco, I could leave it out on the counter year-round without worrying about it melting. Now that I’m in a hotter climate, I keep it out most of the year — just not during the peak of summer. Peanut butter also does well at room temperature, staying smooth and spreadable for up to three months (after which you'll need to refrigerate it).

Pixabay 5. Tomatoes I grew tomatoes in my garden for the first time last year, and nothing beats the taste of one plucked straight from the vine. To keep that juicy , sun-ripened flavor going, store your tomatoes at room temperature on the counter — not in the fridge. Cold temps can dull their flavor and texture. Try making a simple Tomato Confit recipe to drizzle over bread or pasta, yum!

Gil Ndjouwou 6. Avocados A friend and I were debating whether avocados belong in the fridge — turns out, they don’t. At least, not until they’re ripe. I eat one almost every day, so I go through them fast, but once they ripen, I pop them in the fridge to slow down the over-ripening. If you’re craving Avocado Toast, stash them in a paper bag to speed things up, or just let them ripen naturally in an open container on the counter.

Natalia Olivera 7. Fresh Bread If you want to get the most flavor (and life) out of your fresh bread, skip the fridge. Refrigeration actually speeds up staling. Instead, store it in a bread box or basket — somewhere that blocks light but still lets it breathe. Planning to eat it the same day? Leaving it uncovered at room temperature works just fine. Otherwise, a paper bag or the freezer are your best options.

Eric Prouzet 8. Potatoes (Sweet or Otherwise) I like to keep my potatoes and onions tucked away in the pantry where it’s cool and dark. Storing them in a paper bag at room temperature helps preserve their texture and flavor. The fridge might seem like a good idea, but it can actually do more harm than good — the moisture makes potatoes overly sweet and kind of gritty, and the humidity can cause them to mold more quickly.

Kaboompics.com 9. Onions & Garlic Onions, shallots, and garlic can become moldy when exposed to the high humidity of the refrigerator. Store them in a relatively cool, dry place in your pantry or a cabinet that’s not exposed to light. Your onions will remain fresh and ready to use whenever you need them for recipes like this Spring Veggie Galette that I make every year!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.