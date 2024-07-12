7 Brilliant Ideas For Making A Small Kitchen Feel Spacious
Small kitchens are a minimalist's dream design challenge, mostly because they don't require a major overhaul to look functional and stylish. It's all about making sure you use only the essentials, finding multi-purpose appliances, smart storage, and even taking design cues from larger kitchens. Small kitchens, in fact, are on trend in a sort of cottagecore, European aesthetic. Whatever your style though, there are plenty of small changes you can do to make your small kitchen look spacious. Now let's get cooking.
Idea #1: Pretend You Just Moved In
Let's start with the idea that you just moved in by doing an inventory of your kitchen haul. Pull out the things that you don't use daily and find another place for them (maybe a closet or garage). Declutter and organize: Keep quality items, reduce plastic as much as you can, and find your inner minimalist by keeping the kitchen clutter-free by only storing essential items. Then decide where you could use organizers, dividers, and bins to keep drawers and cabinets tidy.
Idea #2: Maximize Your Counter Space
Counter space is essential in a small kitchen, so shed any non-essentials sitting on top of it. Can you move a microwave you barely use to a small island? Your juicer into a cabinet? Choose smaller or multi-functional appliances to save on counter space, and install cutting boards that can slide over the sink or stove. Foldable or extendable counters that can be tucked away and used only when needed are another great idea for small yet functional spaces.
Idea #3: Play With Vertical Space
Think high when designing a small kitchen. Maximize vertical storage if you have tall cabinets. Use hooks or racks for pots, pans, and utensils to free up cabinet space. And add shelves for frequently used items to create an airy feel and make the most of wall space.
Idea #4: Embrace Light Colors + Reflective Surfaces
Light colors for walls, cabinets, and counters can make the space feel larger and bring more light in. Reflective surfaces like glossy cabinets, glass tiles, or stainless steel can enhance light too.
Idea #5: Install Layers Of Lighting
A small kitchen can really benefit from lighting high and low, especially if you're not graced with a lot of natural light. Look for a fun (but small) pendant, install under-cabinet lighting to brighten up your cooking stations, add wall sconces to add extra charm.
Idea #6: Keep Your Design Consistent
Beyond decluttering and organize, use a consistent style for containers, cookware and organizers to create a cohesive look and feel.
Idea #7: Label Everything
Label containers and shelves to keep everything organized and easy to find. Use clear containers too so you don't inadvertently double up on items. Now enjoy your clean and happy space!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.