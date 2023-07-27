This Anyday Microwave Cookware Changed How I Meal Prep
Prior to becoming a mom, I didn't understand why I'd see parents speeding through Chick-Fil-A lines, but now I get it. When you have a hungry kid post-daycare or after school pickup, all you can think about is finding the quickest thing to fill their bellies.
As a working mom, my window to cook yummy meals is very limited. So, guess whose family's meals often consist of takeout or grab-and-go meals? If you guessed me and wonder if I've been humbled, the answer is a resounding yes.
It seems like we were stuck in a weird takeout time loop, but I've finally found the answer to my prayers: microwave meals using Anyday's The Parent Set (140, was $154).
How I Used Part Of Anyday's Parent Set To Prep Dinner
Image via Anday
After discovering my son's love for fried rice one day, I made a beeline to Targetto search for a quick option to make. Luckily my search led me to P.F. Chang's Chicken Fried Rice. We usually don't eat many frozen meals but desperate times called for desperate measures.
I'm going to be honest here — I'm new to microwave meals. Aside from my sister's creation of fried cheese (melted shredded cheese on a round plate) I've never trusted the appliance until now.
Using the medium deep dish from Anyday's Parent Set, I only poured half of the chicken fried rice into it to be safe. I also chopped some broccoli florets to add to my rice.
I placed them in the medium shallow dish and set it aside so I could focus on the rice. Once I secured the medium deep dish's lid, I placed it in the microwave for 20 minutes and took it out afterwards to asses my "damage."
My Results
To my shock, there wasn't any actual damage at all, and I quickly tasted the rice to see if it was actually cooked. What I tasted sent a ripple down my spine because the chicken fried rice was amazingly soft and delicious! It was so good on its own that I decided not to add broccoli to it so I stored the florets in the freezer for later use.
The Anyday microwave cookware makes me want to avoid using my air fryer now - that's how amazing this rice tasted. And guess who also loved it? My picky toddler who would try to survive on chicken nuggets if he could.
*Because my boyfriend rarely eats rice, he decided to eat choose another meal for dinner.
Final Impression Of The Anyday Microwave Cookware
Image via Anyday
Anyday has managed to make me a fan of microwave cookware — and microwave meals — and I'm not upset about it. It helps to know I can also cook veggies in the meal prep sets so my toddler gets in his recommended daily servings.
The unique thing about the Anyday microwave cookware is that the dishes are made from glass, making them microwave and dishwasher-safe! The sets are also able to be used in the oven and can be used to freeze leftovers if need be.I for one love a good eco-friendly and non-toxic cooking set so this is another added bonus.
Do you think you'd be interested in using a set like the Anyday microwave cookware? Let us know in the comments!
Header image via Anyday
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.