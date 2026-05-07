Forget the beach reads — we’re officially entering our 'Learning Era.' Whether you’re looking to deconstruct your diet with Michael Pollan, master the art of the written word with Stephen King (and not in a scary way), or find the power in your own silence with Susan Cain, these are the top-rated non-fiction titles currently dominating Goodreads and our own bookshelves this month.

Here are the top-rated non-fiction books on our reading lists right now.

Top-Rated on GoodReads Amazon Freakonomics Revised and Expanded Edition by Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner Readers are obsessed with this gutsy page-turner, which explores the world as it currently is, warts and all. Rather than dreaming of a brighter planet and listing all the various ways we can achieve a more just future, authors Levitt and Dubner choose to dive into modern society, as it currently functions. It's raw, it's honest, and painfully engaging.

Amazon Outliers: The Story of Success by Malcolm Gladwell Malcolm Gladwell is known for his thought-provoking non-fiction, and Outliers is no exception. The author unveils the curtain on some of the most brilliant and talented minds of the 20th and 21st centuries, from The Beatles to Christopher Langan and J. Robert Oppenheimer — revealing the surprising factors that shape success. (Yes, this is the book that popularized the “10,000-hour rule.”)

Amazon The Omnivore's Dilemma: A Natural History of Four Meals by Michael Pollan “What should we have for dinner?” sounds like a simple question, but Michael Pollan reveals just how deeply it impacts our health, culture, and food systems. In The Omnivore’s Dilemma, he unpacks America’s dependence on processed, convenience-driven meals — and the surprising role corn plays in nearly everything we eat. The book is equal parts eye-opening investigation and practical guide, encouraging readers to think more intentionally about where their food comes from and how to build healthier eating habits.

Amazon On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft by Stephen King I read this years ago and still quote it in conversation. On Writing is easily one of the best books on the craft of writing — and that’s coming from a writer. Part memoir, part masterclass, the book is packed with sharp, practical advice from one of the most successful authors of the past century. If you’ve ever wanted a candid, no-nonsense writing lesson from Stephen King himself, this is it.

Amazon Kitchen Confidential Updated Edition by Anthony Bourdain Get to know Anthony Bourdain beyond the television persona in this wildly entertaining, brutally honest memoir. Kitchen Confidential reveals the chaotic, fast-paced world of professional kitchens while tracing Bourdain’s unconventional rise in the culinary world. It’s a must-read for aspiring chefs, food lovers, and anyone fascinated by the messy brilliance behind restaurant culture.

Amazon Animal, Vegetable, Miracle: A Year of Food Life By Barbara Kingsolver In this eye-opening memoir, Barbara Kingsolver and her family commit to eating only what they can grow themselves or source locally and seasonally in rural West Virginia. Animal, Vegetable, Miracle offers a fascinating look at how dramatically our food system has shifted from its farming roots, while making a compelling case for cleaner, more intentional eating. It's the kind of book that completely changes the way you think about food.

Amazon The Diary of a Young Girl: The Definitive Edition By Anne Frank Few books are as moving and unforgettable as The Diary of a Young Girl. Through her diary entries, Anne Frank captures both the unimaginable fear of living through the Holocaust and the enduring hope, curiosity, and humanity of adolescence. The fact that she was still able to find beauty and light during one of history’s darkest chapters makes this memoir endlessly powerful and inspiring.

Amazon Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking By Susan Cain If you're an introvert, you must read this book about the power of being quiet and observant. If you have ever felt overlooked in a world that seems to reward the loudest voices in the room, this book's for you.

Our Favorite NonFiction Amazon The Year Of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion Joan Didion delivers a Pulitzer Prize-winning account of the year following the sudden death of her husband, writer John Gregory Dunne, while their only daughter lay in a coma. Rather than a traditional memoir of grief, Didion approaches her loss with the precision of a journalist, documenting the "magical thinking" that takes hold when the mind refuses to accept the permanence of death. Widely regarded as a modern classic, the book is a testament to Didion’s lucid and honest prose, and serves as both a manual for survival and a hauntingly beautiful tribute to the people we love.

Amazon A Moveable Feast by Ernest Hemingway In this posthumously published memoir, Ernest Hemingway reflects on his early years as a struggling young writer in 1920s Paris. A Moveable Feast captures the romance, ambition, and artistic energy of the era, offering an intimate glimpse into the world of the “Lost Generation” through Hemingway’s sharp, nostalgic lens.

Amazon Praying Like Monks, Living Like Fools by Tyler Staton Tyler Staton explores the power of prayer in a distracted, fast-moving world. Praying Like Monks, Living Like Fools blends spiritual insight with practical wisdom, encouraging readers to embrace a more intentional, faith-filled life rooted in vulnerability, hope, and connection.

Amazon Mindset: The New Psychology of Success by Carol S. Dweck, Ph.D. Despite being nearly two decades old, this influential self-development book explores how our beliefs about intelligence and talent shape success. Mindset introduces the concept of a “growth mindset,” arguing that resilience, curiosity, and a willingness to learn matter far more than natural ability when it comes to achieving long-term goals.

Amazon The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins Mel Robbins introduces a transformative mindset for reclaiming personal peace. The core premise is simple: stop wasting energy trying to control or change others. By "letting them" be who they are—even if they disappoint you—you eliminate unnecessary stress and emotional friction, allowing you to focus entirely on your own reactions, growth, and happiness.

Amazon Renegade Women in Film & TV by Elizabeth Weitzman Elizabeth Weitzman chronicles the lives of 50 trailblazing women who defied the odds to shape the entertainment industry. From silent film pioneers to modern icons, this collection highlights the actors, directors, and writers who broke barriers and opened doors, offering an inspiring look at the history of female rebellion in Hollywood.

Amazon When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi Neurosurgeon Paul Kalanithi reflects on his transition from doctor to patient after a terminal lung cancer diagnosis. This poignant memoir explores the intersection of science and spirituality, as Kalanithi searches for the meaning of life while facing death, offering a profound, courageous meditation on what makes a life worth living.

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