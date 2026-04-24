Phoebe Dynevor is starring in Emily Henry's Beach Read as January Andrews (which I think is a marvelous choice because of how masterfully Dynevor balances romanticism with caution), and we just learned that Patrick Schwarzenegger is joining her as Gus. EmHen lovers everywhere have had...thoughts on the casting choice, and long before the casting was announced, I'd come up with a list of actors I pictured as the moody, intellectual author — let's just go ahead and get into it because I'm bursting at the seams. Like, that's my man!!

If you're a fan of Emily Henry's Beach Read, then you have to check out these 5 incredible Gus Everett fan casts before the movie comes out!

Who's playing Gus in the Beach Read movie? Amazon I'm very intrigued to see how Patrick captures Gus. He isn't exactly who I pictured, but if Phoebe and Yulin are convinced, then I'm very interested. Some things to note about one Mr. Augustus Everett: he's brooding, serious, and literary so I've always imagined him with a certain scruffy je ne sais quoi. At first glance, he has similar qualities as Charlie from Book Lovers, but he's less sharp around the edges (rough, yes. But not quite sharp). So I present to you five actors fans have pictured as Gus Everett: David Corenswet Dev Patel Paul Anthony Kelly Danny Ramirez My close personal friend Lewis Pullman.

David Corenswet Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon This is a very popular fan cast for a few different Emily Henry books, but I do think David would have also made a great Gus. Plus his height? Swoon-worthy.

Dev Patel Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival Dev Patel has range, so if anyone could capture the "serious intellectual turned softie," I have no doubt it's him. He also looks amazing in a sweater with tousled hair, so.

Paul Anthony Kelly Theo Wargo/Getty Images A new bombshell has entered the villa. You might recognize Paul Anthony Kelly as JFK Jr. from FX's new show Love Story. He definitely has the chops to play up Gus' more reserved side, but still have plenty of fun when the scene calls for it. Now that Patrick has joined the cast, may I present Paul for The Great, Big, Beautiful Life adaptation?

Danny Ramirez Monica Schipper/Getty Images Danny Ramirez gives off major golden retriever energy, so it's totally understandable if you don't think this is a fit. But I just can't stop thinking about how gratifying it would have been for Danny's Gus to be all serious and then totally melt whenever Phoebe looks at him.

Lewis Pullman Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb And finally, Lewis Pullman. This was always my personal favorite choice for the Beach Read cast because he really does capture the "cynic with a heart of gold" energy that is integral to who Gus is. And he's just as sweet in real life as he is on screen (you can watch our interview to see for yourself).

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This post has been updated.