9 New Movies Coming To Netflix This Summer

Not only does Netflix have some awesome shows but we're also getting plenty of summer movies this year too! These flicks are so good, you'll want to throw open the windows (to keep your AC bills low, of course), crack open your favorite soda, and kick up your feet for a movie marathon that lasts all weekend long.

Here are the best summer movies coming to Netflix in 2025.

1. Nonnas — Stream on Netflix May 9, 2025 Jeong Park/Netflix After his mother's death, a man opens an Italian restaurant to honor her memory. The catch? The chefs are a group of local grandmas! Nonnas stars Vince Vaughn, Susan Sarandon, Lorraine Bracco, Talia Shire, Brenda Vaccaro, Linda Cardellini, Drea de Matteo, Joe Manganiello, Michael Rispoli, and Campbell Scott.

2. A Deadly American Marriage — Stream on Netflix May 9, 2025 Brendan O'Callaghan/Courtesy of Netflix This true crime documentary tells the story of Jason Corbett's death from his wife and children's perspective — and tries to find the reason behind it. A Deadly American Marriage is directed by Jenny Popplewell and Jessica Burgess.

3. Fear Street: Prom Queen — Stream on Netflix May 23, 2025 Alan Markfield/Netflix Slasher summer is so back! It's prom season at Shadyside High, and a new student is going up against the school's most ferocious clique for prom queen. But things don't truly get intense until the popular girls start going missing. Fear Street: Prom Queen stars India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, Chris Klein, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Ariana Greenblatt, Lili Taylor, and Katherine Waterston.

4. STRAW — Stream on Netflix June 6, 2025 Netflix A single mom finds herself in an unexpected — and unwelcome — situation with no one else to count on in this Netflix summer movie. STRAW stars Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, Sinbad, Rockmond Dunbar, Ashley Versher, Mike Merrill, and Glynn Turman.

5. The Old Guard 2 — Stream on Netflix July 2, 2025 Eli Joshua Ade/Netflix When a suspicious threat puts the safety of the world at risk, Andy and her crew team up with an old friend who could hold the secrets to immortality. No biggie! The Old Guard 2 stars Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngô, Henry Golding, Uma Thurman, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

6. Brick — Stream on Netflix July 10, 2025 Netflix Thriller and horror fans will love this Netflix movie, which finds Tim and Olivia trapped in their apartment after a wall mysteriously appeared in their home overnight...along with the rest of their building's residents. Only Murders watch party, anyone? Brick stars Matthias Schweighöfer, Ruby O. Fee, Frederick Lau, Salber Lee Williams, Murathan Muslu, Axel Werner, Sira-Anna Faal, and Alexander Beyer.

7. Madea's Destination Wedding — Stream on Netflix July 11, 2025 Netflix But if you're more of a comedy fan, tune into the latest Madea installment! This time, Madea, Brian, Debrah, and the rest of the group are jetting off to the Bahamas when Tiffany announces her wedding to a rapper...in two weeks' time. Madea's Destination Wedding stars Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Taja V. Simpson, Diamond White, Jermaine Harris, and Xavier Smalls.

8. Happy Gilmore 2 — Stream on Netflix July 25, 2025 Netflix Adam Sandler is also returning for the second installment of Happy Gilmore, and we're sure to see just as much chaos (and golf) as the first movie. Happy Gilmore 2 stars Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Travis Kelce, John Daly, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutkosky, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Philip Schneider, Blake Clark, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Paige Spiranic.

9. The Thursday Murder Club — Stream on Netflix August 28, 2025 Giles Keyte/Netflix I can't wait for this Netflix movie, which follows four retirees who run around solving cold case murders. That sounds like a fun way to spend my 60s!! Well, until they find a body on their doorstep and have to solve their own case. The Thursday Murder Club stars Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Richard E. Grant, and Ingrid Oliver.

