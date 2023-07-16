We Found The Best Under-$100 Deals From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale So You Don't Have To
I love shopping but I also love saving money, which means when something like the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale comes around, I am very interested. They're offering some great deals on clothing, accessories, and beauty products, and I skimmed the site for the best deals you can grab for $100 or less.
Billabong Stargazer Jumpsuit (was $76, now $50)
Nothing screams lazy summer like a green gauzy jumpsuit. We envision this as the ideal look for farmer's market runs and weekend coffee dates.
Bobbi Brown Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick Set $76 Value ($38)
These creamy shadows are a great in-between for anyone who loves liquid eyeshadow but doesn't want to deal with the mess. Just apply, fix with your fingertips, and go!
True & Co The True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette ($32, was $49)
The best part about this convertible bralette? It has no wires, elastic, or seams. Say hello to comfy lounging without sacrificing coverage!
Jo Malone London Cologne Collection Set $120 Value ($90)
I love a cologne set because you get a bunch of different scents all in one! I'll be opting for Nectarine Blossom & Honey first.
Béis The Weekend Duffle Bag ($81, was $108)
I'm on the market for a new weekend bag and I'm obsessed with this Béis bag's removable shoulder strap, trolly pouch, and pockets galore. The protective metal feet are also a must in NYC.
Lost + Wander Sarah Floral Print Midi Slipdress ($64, was $108)
This floral midi is great for weddings, date nights, or girls' brunch depending on accessories. Dress it up with nice jewelry and heels, or dress it down with a jean jacket.
Calson U-Neck T-Shirt ($13, was $19)
A scoop neck elevates a simple tee, and you can never go wrong grabbing a variety of different colors! The light, soft material is also a must-have for summer heat waves.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Makeup Setting Spray Duo $76 Value ($52)
Grab this two-for-one setting spray deal before the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale ends. Charlotte is iconic for a reason!
Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution Skyrise Wide Leg Ponte Pants ($59, was $88)
Wide leg trousers are good all year round, especially if you're into "Academia" aesthetics. Pair with halter tanks now and cable knit sweaters later.
Chantelle Lingerie Norah Comfort Underwire Bra ($52, was $78)
Dress up your everyday thanks to a lacy, seamless bra. This underwire pick has 4.5 stars and promises a buttery-soft undergarment experience.
1.State Flutter Sleeve Rib Knit T-Shirt ($39, was $59)
Fluttery sleeves give some subtle detail that add a lot of elegance. It's an easy way to step up any of your office outfits while still staying comfortable.
Vince Camuto Rumpled Satin Blouse ($39, was $59)
Everyone needs a trusty white top, and this sleeveless version is exactly what I'm looking for for the end of summer.
HOFF Memphis Sneaker (was $140, now $100)
If you're looking for an easy way to add more color to your ensemble, start with these pastel kicks.
Sam Edelman Drape Neck Cocktail Dress ($82, was $138)
With draping detail and an asymmetrical seam, the playful construction makes this dress way more fun than your regular cocktail outfit!
Treasure & Bond Plaid Mini Skirt (was $60, now $40)
This A-line plaid mini skirt is the perfect transitional piece to add to your wardrobe. It's lightweight and casual enough for your summer sneaker 'fits, but will pair beautifully with a cozy sweater and boots come fall.
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas (was $59, now $41)
Swap your ratty bed t-shirt for a comfy matching PJs set in a fun print, like his mocha zebra variety.
Let us know your favorite picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale in the comments!
