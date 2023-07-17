The Top 12 Activewear Deals You Need From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
Nordstrom knows a thing or two about activewear, with so many major brands all in one pretty little (big) place. This year, they're offering a ton of discounts on all the activewear lines you love for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. So while you plan your next sweat sesh, you won't have to sweat how much your outfit cost. Here are our top picks that are guaranteed to be a hit at your next workout!
Sweaty Betty On Your Marks 4-Inch Running Shorts ($51, was $78)
Sweaty Betty knows you'll work up a sweat while running in these shorts — that's why they're lightweight and easily absorb moisture.
Outdoor Voices Textured Compression Crop Top ($36, was $48)
If you've been doing more low-intensity workouts, you'll love this compression crop top by Outdoor Voices.
Outdoor Voices Warm-Up Biker Shorts ($36, was $48)
And obviously, you have to get the matching biker shorts to complete the set!
Sweaty Betty Running Skort ($51, was $78)
If you're looking for a skort that has a little more movement, Sweaty Betty designed this super bright skort just for you.
Sweaty Betty Power Workout Dress ($80, was $118)
Sometimes it's just easier to throw on a dress and call it a day, even when you're headed out on a hike. This workout dress is great for days like that — and it has pockets!
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress ($75, was $100)
Alternatively, if you want to look the part without necessarily playing it, wear this exercise dress to brunch or while browsing Target aisles.
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Running Shorts ($24, was $30)
These shorts are the running short archetype, TBH. They're only $6 off, but this classic pair is always good to have on-hand.
Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Bra Racerback Tank ($43, was $58)
If you're looking for a tank top to match your Dri-Fit shorts, Nike's got the deal for you on this racerback!
FP Movement All Star Runsie ($65, was $98)
Bodysuits continue to climb athleisure ranks — just ask this one by FP Movement. It's great for running errands or for running to yoga class!
Alo Airbrush High Waist Bike Shorts ($43, was $64)
The '80s said we're free to have bike shorts again! That's a good thing because this pair is screaming for us to buy them.
Beyond Yoga Studio Crop Top ($49, was $70)
Barbie-pinkis always on our minds, especially since the movie will be in theaters *this* Friday. If you have to have something pink, let it be this cute workout crop top by Beyond Yoga.
Beyond Yoga At Your Leisure High Waist Leggings ($69, was $99)
To keep up with the Barbiecore workout look, be sure to snag these high waist leggings!
Let us know what you're planning to add to the activewear section in your wardrobe. If you need a little incentive, I've got my eye on the Beyond Yoga pink crop top and legging set!
