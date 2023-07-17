Purple Blush Will Be The Biggest Makeup Trend This Fall
If you ask us, purple blush is the *best* makeup product that no one is talking about. Not only does it look amazing on every complexion, but almost every brand has at least one purple blush in their collection. With so much hype surrounding Barbie-pink blushes, purple blushes are on the rise and will be all the rage this fall.
Continue reading for the best tips, tricks, and products to rock purple blush all year long.
Purple Liquid Blushes
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($23)
A weightless, long-lasting purple liquid blush that blends and builds beautifully for a soft, healthy flush on every complexion.
NARS Afterglow Liquid Blush ($32)
Add a subtle streak of purple to your skin loaded with hydrating skincare benefits. Create a lasting, natural-looking glow with a buildable, transfer-resistant formula that layers and blends without streaking.
EM Cosmetics Color Drops Serum Blush ($28)
There’s a good chance you haven’t heard of serum blush before, but we’re here to change that. This serum blush will hydrate your skin while adding a stunning pop of color.
Glossier Cloud Paint ($20)
Sheer, blendable and buildable, this blush will give you the perfect accent of color any day of the year.
Purple Powder Blushes
HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Color Fuse Talc-Free Powder Blush with Fermented Arnica ($38)
Mega soft, mega pigmented and mega-sized, this silky smooth formula melts seamlessly to deliver a natural-looking rush of color with a second-skin finish. Infused with skincare ingredients like fermented arnica, hydraberry, shea butter and vitamin c, this blush delivers more than just beautiful color.
ColourPop Super Shock Blush ($9)
ColourPop's Super Shock Blush features their famous Super Shock formula with a unique, bouncy texture that delivers a healthy flush that's weightless and buildable. This long-wearing crème-to-powder formula blends like a dream and can be applied lightly for a subtle flush or built up for a bold look.
Purple Cream Blushes
Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush ($20)
A multitasking tinted balm for ultra-glowing lips and cheeks — minus the cakiness and harsh lines.
Ere Perez Carrot Colour Pot ($31)
This super-pigmented blush is a multitasking vegan color cream for cheeks, lips and eyes. Packed full of hydrating antioxidants to soften skin while adding long-lasting color that will shine on any skin tone.
We don't know about you, but we’ll definitely be adding purple blush to our makeup routines STAT.
Discover your next favorite beauty trend with Brit + Co.
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image courtesy of Colourpop, EM Cosmetics, HAUS Labs, Tower 28, Eze Perez, Glossier, Rare Beauty/
Olivia Taylor (she/her) is a New York based writer and creative entrepreneur. She's a self-proclaimed reality TV buff and uses 'The Office' jokes unironically. Her camera roll is filled with Twitter screenshots and she will definitely talk your ear off for as long as you will let her. Find more of her pop culture ramblings just about anywhere on the internet.