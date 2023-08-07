Waiting For The Next Reformation Sale? Shop These Adorable Finds Under $100
Who says you need to break the bank to rock some Reformation threads? Get ready to *sustainably* strut your stuff without making your wallet cry – because even though there's not an active Reformation sale right now, we've rounded up a stylish edit of pieces under $100. Now you can pick a 'fit that won't cost you more than your brunch bill! From flirty floral skirts to chic and cozy crop tops, these finds will have you prepped for the season.
Bardot Knit Top ($48)
This knit top gets its preciousness from a flattering square-shaped neckline and cap sleeves.
Mila Linen Short ($88)
Now you can tackle the boxer shorts trend at full throttle –with the utmost comfort – thanks to these under $100 linen shorts.
Rou Knit Dress ($98)
Your summer outfit doesn't have to be a hassle. Opt for this easy one-and-done dress, perfect for dressing up for date night.
Mirielle Henley Sweatshirt ($78)
This sporty sweatshirt will have you wrapped in comfort during WFH weekdays.
Brando Knit Top ($78)
Hit the town with stylish confidence in this flirty cutout top. Pair with jeans or a skirt – either way, it'll look fab!
Calie Tank ($38)
Everybody needs a good basic tank top. This stretchy ribbed design comes in 5 different easy-to-wear colors to match your moods.
Emiliana Knit Dress ($98)
Neutral colors are what we're all about, and this dress holds a rich coffee brown that we're dreaming of wearing every single day.
Clarke Knit Tank ($38)
This tank has thick straps to help you keep things together. It can be worn casually or formally, depending how you style it!
Muse Tee ($38)
Stripes on stripes! This softer-than-soft baby tee adds patterned flair to any 'fit.
Wide Leg Sweatpants ($78)
We love these wide leg sweatpants because they're essentially an elevated version of the well-worn ones we have on way too often. Tailored casual is in!
Flounce Skirt ($98)
This floral flounce skirt is fabulously crafted for frolicking through fields.
Lonnie Knit Bodysuit ($78)
When you're having a night out, you want to feel confident and maybe show a little skin, too. That's where this adorable bodysuit comes in, with a breezy open back and cozy fit.
Charlene High Rise Jean Shorts ($98)
High-waisted denim shorts are everything to us, no matter the season or occasion. These have the *best* color wash to pair with other wardrobe pieces, too.
Eli Ribbed Sweater Tank ($88)
Hi, Barbie! This precious pink tank is trimmed to perfection and offers a simple silhouette for crafting the perfect outfit.
Aubree Linen Dress ($98)
Somewhere between a shift dress and a babydoll dress, this breezy linen piece works wonders on summer nights.
Vintage Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt ($78)
You can't beat an oversized sweatshirt – you just can't. Loosely style this one for days at home, or elevate it a bit with jeans and short heels.
Keegan Knit Top ($58)
This top complements your figure in every which way, with its square neckline and form-fitting wide straps.
Hester Top ($98)
This structured piece is the perfect addition to a jeans + sneakers ensemble!
