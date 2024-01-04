I Found 55 Of The Cutest (And Most Worth-It) Items From This Year’s Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale
The Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale is a massive one. And though there are some amazing deals included, there are precisely 38,397 items marked down, making it pretty hard to comb through. Luckily, I did the heavy lifting and curated these 55 pieces that range from chic going out tops to durable jeansmade of denim. Each one of these pieces will fit right into your everyday outfits, I swear.If you’re looking for a little wardrobe refresh at the top of 2024, you’ve come to the right place. Scroll on for the best items I found in the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale!
T-Shirts + Tops
Topshop Mesh Long Sleeve Crop Top
Sheer styles are all the rage, and you can get the look in this long sleeve top that's now 35% off.
Circus NY Karla Fitted Cotton Shirt
I love the corset vibe this cotton shirt gives off. The structure is perfect for flaunting around the office or a night out!
rag & bone Shaw Geo Print Paneled Funnel Neck Top
Since it's still cold out, you might as well save on cold weather necessities. This is a high-quality tailored top that will last you for years to come, and it's even better that it's 30% off!
MOTHER The Rowdy Graphic Tee
The graphic tee obsession is so real, and I like that this one is a step up from your regular ol' ratty college t-shirt. It's still an investment, but not as much as it was, because it's currently 55% off with the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale. Say 'yes' to casual chic in 2024!
Reformation Julia Rib Knit Tank
Reformation at a reasonable price can be hard to come by, but no longer! This versatile top is an entire 50% off. 😋
Rip Curl Sun Club Textured Long Sleeve T-Shirt
The scoop neck on this top gives it such a feminine flair that will be so iconic come springtime. Snag it now to rock later – for 30% off.
Open Edit Halter Vest
Vest supremacy! This design is a little different because it emulates that of a halter top. Perfect for stepping out on the town! It's only $34, which is super fair for the quality and uniqueness factor.
Noisy may Clara Long Sleeve Shirt
The bell sleeves transform this top past the basics, and I'm obsessed. Take 20% off now with the sale and find your next long sleeved love.
Sweaters
Topshop Fluffy V-Neck Cardigan
The best cardis are oversized, IMO, and this one checks that box with ease. Wear it buttoned up or not – you'll look cozy and comfy every time you throw this fluffy lil' piece on. It's half-off! Run!
Free People Alli V-Neck Sweater
Free People? On sale? I am Looking. Snag this soft-as-ever sweater for 50% off with the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale now.
Treasure & Bond Oversize Johnny Collar Sweater
I think I just found my next WFH uniform! Because this pullover has a nice collar, it's Zoom meeting-ready, right?
Billabong Time Off Fleece Half Zip Pullover
If where you live is still chilly AF, this fleece pullover serves as an easy go-to for throwing on before you go outside. It's 40% off, taking your purchase down to $45.57 from $75.95.
Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater
This dreamy green is everything. I could see it wearing really well with khaki bottoms and some "It" girl sneakers, but if green isn't your thing, this on-sale sweater (up to 55% off) comes in a plethora of different colors.
Topshop Crop Sweater
This loose-fitting piece will stand up to any outfit prompt you give it. Shop it now for 25% off!
Free People Teddy Sweater Tunic
I'd say the same about this darling fuzzy sweater! The creamy white color is a perfect match for practically any other hue. Plus, Free People at 55% off is just unbeatable.
Topshop Oversize Pullover Sweater
I would gladly live in this piece every day. Oversized sweaters are just too easy to pick out!
Outerwear
Avec Les Filles Belted Longline Coat
You will feel like an absolute boss once you toss this gray coat on. It feels extremely fancy, this time without a fancy price – it's down to $139.30 from $199.
Topshop Faux Leather Aviator Jacket with Faux Fur Trim
This jacket is giving such main character energy. Be adventurous with your outerwear with the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale – there are so many cute pieces like this one that's 40% off.
Sam Edelman Stand Collar Puffer Jacket
I'm berry into this color, but this puffer does come in an array of colors to suit your personal style.
Topshop Brushed Blazer Coat
The fact that you can wear this blazer formally and casually speaks volumes to its versatility and makes it all the more worth it! Take 50% off with the sale and prepare to impress.
Zella Longline Water Resistant Quilted Bomber Jacket
This teal number is an easy option for on-the-go gals, and makes the perfect transition piece from winter to spring! Take 20% off now for the cutest outer layer you'll wear all year.
UGG Gertrude Double Breasted Teddy Coat
This boucle coat is like a wearable blanket, and I love it for that. Plus, it earns points for warmth for being made from UGG materials! Embrace the cozy vibes during the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale and shop it for 30% off.
Bernardo Hooded Water Resistant Puffer Jacket
Garments that are both practical and have visual appeal are always worth checking out. This piece is prime for people still dealing with the horrid cold temps outside because its layers trap in body heat. Take 44% off now!
Denim
PTCL Western Buckle Wide Leg Jeans
Jeans should make you feel good, and this pair will definitely do the job with a cinched, embellished waist and wide legs. They're currently down to $29.40 from $49.
Levi's Ribcage Release Hem High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Levi's always live up to a higher standard of quality, wear after wear. I like that this wide leg design departs from their norm, giving you more (literal) flair. Save 20% with the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale!
Wit & Wisdom 'Ab'Solution Stretch Ankle Skinny Jeans
This darling pair of denim flexes a stretchy fabric that smooths you out and shapes you in the sexiest way. Shop 'em for 40% off!
Billabong All Day Straight Leg Jeans
Straight leg jeans were made for day-to-day wear, and this light wash is just perfect for wearing with other pieces. They're now on sale for 35% off!
Good American Good Curve Pieced Raw Hem High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Jeans can get boring real quick. Keep that 'fit fresh with this pair that features a fun cutout and raw hem at the very bottom. Take advantage of the 60% off deal before it's too late.
MOTHER The Tripper Ripped High Waist Fray Hem Ankle Jeans
These cropped jeans (20% off) are so 90s. Rock 'em with some platforms and a band tee to really nail down the grunge look!
7 For All Mankind Dojo Ultrahigh Waist Flare Leg Jeans
We 7 For All Mankind knows what they're doing with their denim. These high-waisted bottoms will serve you for a wide range of outfits! Make them part of your capsule wardrobe for 45% off now.
ASOS Design '90s Straight Leg Jeans
Channel Y2K by styling this pair with kitten heels and a fun flirty top, as pictured.They're ripe for the picking – er, shopping – at 30% off!
Dresses
Skims Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress
Yes, – THE Skims dress is on sale. This sexy number is gonna snatch you up in the most fashionable way. Pay $62 instead of the OG $88 with the Nordstrom sale!
Steve Madden Jayden Scoop Neck Midi Dress
This midi emulates a drop waist, and it's so beautiful! The black color makes this piece the perfect contender for mixing and matching with jackets, cardigans, and more.
Moon River Stripe Ruched Long Sleeve Shirtdress
This dress takes workplace chic to the next level. It'd look iconic for a night out with the gals, and 2024 holds many of those. Grab this reliable going-out mini for 50% off.
Vero Moda Monica Long Sleeve Cable Stitch Maxi Sweater Dress
Sweater dresses win my heart, and I love the cable knit feature on this one so deeply.
Free People Carmel Floral Mesh Dress
This mesh-y dress is ready to spring into your closet for just $59.20, down from $148. That's a deal you can't beat. 🌸
ASTR the Label Bustier Satin Dress
Treasure & Bond One-Shoulder Long Sleeve Rib Sweater Dress
Switch your regular fashion repertoire up by opting for an asymmetrical cut like this one. It's now shoppable at 50% off, which gives you the perfect excuse to pop off with your next dressy 'fit!
ASTR the Label Plissé Maxi Dress
C'mon, cap sleeves! This sparkly dress has it all in the details, and you can look elegant in it for $55.30 instead of the original $79.
Activewear
Beyond Yoga Featherweight Sunrise Long Sleeve Crop T-Shirt
This open-back top will refresh your workout wardrobe in the cutest way, plus give it a little flirty edge!
Outdoor Voices Beachtree Crop Camisole
This is a basic tank that isn't gonna let you down. The fit is perfect, the straps cross cutely in the back, and the solid gray is easy to match with the shorts or leggings of your choice. It's now 30% off!
Zella Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket Leggings
Beyond Yoga At Your Leisure High Waist Leggings
Lighten up your next yoga class with these lime green leggings. They come in multiple colors on sale for up to 60% off, including pink and coral.
Nike Dri-FIT Ultra High Waist 3-Inch Brief-Lined Shorts
These shorts will stay in place through all of your fitness ventures this year, thanks to the snug elastic high waist. This pair is currently 25% off with the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale.
Free People Movement The Way Home Shorts
These lightweight shorts were designed to keep your movement comfy. Whether you're running or lifting weights, they'll stay put and look good, too.
Beyond Yoga Spacedye Slim Racerback Crop Tank
Beyond Yoga makes sure to craft each and every one of their pieces with the coziest, softest material possible. This tank top is no exception, as it feels like a second skin as your body moves. It's a great pick for the gym, put you could wear it casually with jeans and a cardi just as easily!
Zella Studio Luxe High Waist Flare Pants
Same thing goes for these neutral-colored pants. The color makes them a simple match with t-shirts and button-ups alike!
Nike Phoenix Fleece Knit Shorts
These pull-on shorts will become your most comfortable companion for lounging around at home. The thicker waistband works to dress 'em up a little, too, so you can wear them on coffee runs and grocery store trips.
Accessories
Steve Madden Leopold Chelsea Boot
You gotta love a little black boot – and the Chelsea boot is the most classic of them all. This style, shoppable at 40% off, will either replace the ones you've worn down or introduce you to the greatness of a good pair of basic shoes.
Argento Vivo Star Burst Cubic Zirconia Square Hoop Earrings
These darling dazzling earrings are now 30% off, saving you $18 from the OG $58. The star burst design elevates them from what would've been a dreadfully basic gold hoop earring.
UGG Shealy Cozy Crew Socks
Keeping those toes toasty doesn't have to come at a high price – these balletcore pink ones are now $13 down from a less realistic $20. So cute!
Monica Vinader Alta Textured Chain Link Bracelet
Take 25% off this gold link bracelet that will last you a literal lifetime of wear. It will match with anything and withstand weathering.
Longchamp Small Le Foulonné Leather Crossbody Bag
Investing in the basics is never a bad idea, especially if it's a purse that'll see everyday wear – and you will want to wear it every day. This eye-catching purse is currently 35% off, down to $237.25 from $365!
Nordstrom Miller 2 Water Resistant Boot
These boots were made for stomping – they're water-resistant and oh-so durable, but still super cute even if you're not splashing in puddles or dodging dirt.
Kurt Geiger London Be Kind Ring
Colors are always welcome! Adorn your fingers with this rainbow ring that's currently 30% off. Plus, we love the hidden message that lies between the stones and the metal.
