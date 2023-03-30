Revamp Your Spring Wardrobe With These 20 Affordable Seasonal Styles From Nordstrom's Sale
Nordstrom’s Spring Sale starts today, March 30, and lasts through April 11. The retailer will offer up to 60% off some of its best-selling brands, which covers a ton of styles. Whether you’re in the market for a springtime sundress, or brand new sneaks, you’ll get some unbeatable deals shopping this seasonal sale. Here are some of our fave picks from Nordstrom's Spring Sale!
Nordstrom High Waist Wide Leg Pants in Green Bright ($59, was $99)
This pant style features a stretch waist, allowing you to jet from work to dinner plans in a breeze. The green color is everything for an up and coming spring season and the wide legs keep things comfortable. Did we mention you can snag these for like $40 off? That's a win to us.
Free People We the Free Jayde Flare Jeans in Sunburst Blue ($74, was $98)
Envelop yourself in those good 70's vibes like you're a cast member of Daisy Jones And The Sixwith flared denim. These jeans from Free People flaunt tons of nostalgic details, and the obvious plus is, they're on sale!
Vince Camuto Nina Notched Collar Blazer in Rich Black ($97, was $129)
Because everyone needs a good basic blazer. Build up your collection of wardrobe staples with this straightforward black blazer that you can throw on over a pantsuit for work, or a mini slip dress for a night out with the gals. It's 25% off, so what're you waiting for?
Yuzefi Mini Bean Bag Leather Handbag in Papaya ($182, was $455)
The deal on this handbag is insane. Insanely good. This style is perfect for going out on the town because of its compact size. A major plus: the crossbody strap is adjustable, so you can wear it closer to your body, or lower near your hip. Whatever fits your vibe! Plus, we're just gushing over this orange color that's accurately named 'Papaya' for spring and summer.
Good American Modern Tank Bodysuit in Pop Thistle ($39, was $65)
This bright purple bodysuit from Good American is a great basic that you can style for multiple 'fits. It makes a good base layer to throw sheer shirts or cardigans over, but it also looks fly on its own once the weather starts warming up! The feel is also unbelievably comfortable, thanks to soft and stretchy nylon-elastane material.
Rag & Bone Casey Raw Hem High Waist Ankle Flare Jeans ($191, was $255)
This light wash can honestly be worn forever...because you seriously won't want to take them off, that is. Once you find your perfect fit, the low-stretch, classic jean silhouette will compliment every single look you're planning for spring.
Ettika Long Zodiac Charm Necklace ($32, was $45)
Pop on this dainty necklace to give everyone a gentle reminder of the zodiac baddie you are. Nordstrom has designs in stock for all of the astrological signs, so don't worry about missing out (even you, Aquarius).
Nike Spark Sneaker in Pearl White / Blue / Green ($100, was $135)
Looking for a new shoe to put that spark back in your step? Well, that's exactly what this Nike pick is here for. No, literally. The Nike Spark Sneaker will replace your worn out running shoes with a solid, yet stylish platform for your fast moving feet. Cute enough for casual wear, but practical enough for everyday workouts.
Reformation Besse Tie Strap Dress in Robyn ($174, was $248)
When Reformation is marked down, you run. Heralded for their chic, feminine designs, some of the brand's stunning styles are listed for Nordstrom's Spring Sale. This can't-miss dress is ideal for springtime coffee dates, or can also make for a wonderful wedding guest dress. Seeing as the OG was priced at $248, this is a deal we seriously can't look away from.
Bleu By Rod Beattie Let's Get Loud Cross Back Mio One-Piece Swimsuit ($83, was $119)
Of course, with the transition into spring, summer (and summer outfits) are already top of mind. Get a head start on your summer closet with swimwear on sale! This multicolored one-piece gives you *just* enough coverage, while still being a tad flirty with an open back and keyholes in the front.
Michael Stars Wren Sleeveless Side Slit Knit Midi Dress in Pebble ($74, was $108)
This flexible midi dress is available in 11 colors total, with 3 of them on sale. It's your best partner for no-pants days, but you can still make moves with ease, due to the stretchy fabric. Pair with combat boots and a denim jacket for a moody look, or pop on some heeled sandals and a pair of statement earrings to dress things up!
Rails Abstract Garden Long Sleeve Midi Dress ($134, was $268)
Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking. This modest style is doused in florals, which makes it a great candidate for work meetings or garden parties. The cheeky side cutout to keeps you feeling and looking cool, too.
Treasure & Bond Boyfriend Sweatpants ($29, was $49)
Rummaging around in your drawers just to find worn, ratty sweats? Revitalize your options for cozy WFH bottoms with this olive green sale style. We'll admit they're a pretty standard — no bells and whistles design — but why complicate an everyday piece?
TOMS Diana Platform Wedge Sandal in Black ($60, was $80)
These guys will go everywhere with you this spring. Your feet will love the comfortable footbed, and your inner fashionista will love how this cute, basic pair looks. What happened to the old TOMS shoes? Don't know her anymore. We only know her cooler, taller (and now, more affordable) older sister.
Reformation James Wide Leg Denim Jumpsuit ($139, was $198)
The Nordstrom sale is thankfully popping off with even more Reformation. This time, we landed on this super vintage-y denim jumpsuit. Get in loser, and cue the disco music – we're going roller skating.
Topshop Spray Print Mock Neck Top ($39, was $56)
Sheer is everywhere this season, which is why we're so happy to see this mock neck top on sale! The warm gradient color palette is an excellent way to stand out in a crowd, and the mesh material keeps everything very breathable while you're out and about.
Nordstrom Micropleat Midi Skirt in Pink Chalk ($54, was $99)
Don this skirt in the office for added flair and movement! It's the optimal length for workwear, but you can also slip into this style to hit the streets on laid-back spring weekends.
Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal in Magenta Crackled Stella ($62, was $125)
Sparkles on sparkles is what we want, and the Nordstrom sale delivers. These on-sale sandals match well with flowy maxis or wide-leg jeans for an extra sassy look.
Ganni Coated Canvas Tote ($110, was $275)
Big enough to fit basically your entire beauty routine, this tote was made for weekend trips and overnights. The fact that it's more than half-off at Nordstrom makes our hearts (and wallets) so happy. The colored stripes give this piece a total tropical candy vibe, a vibrant fit for spring and summer outings.
Topshop Pilgrim Collar Blouson Sleeve Pointelle Sweater ($43, was $62)
It's giving coquette, in all the best ways. Cover up in this soft sweater when it gets chilly at night! The wide collar and pointelle details keep this look feminine and an immediate head-turner.
Sign up for our newsletter for more styling tips + fashion news!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.Header image via Nordstrom