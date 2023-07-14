The Best, Most Colorful Deals From Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
Is there a better feeling than saving money on something you'd buy anyway? I'm going to venture out and say a resounding "no!" One of my favorite spots to hit up in New York City is Nordstrom (or, if we're honest Nordstrom Rack because I love a deal). No matter what I'm looking for, they always have something classy, colorful, and a little bit unique. Their anniversary sale starts Monday July 17, so here are some of the best deals you can snag next week to save money for more important things, like another ticket to the Barbie movie.
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Water Bottle ($40, was $52)
Staying hydrated is important all year round, but especially during heat waves. When your emotional support water bottle is this cute, it basically becomes an outfit accessory.
Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Short Knit Pajamas ($41, was $59)
If your goal is to live a life that Eloise would be proud of, then you definitely need to grab this pink and white striped PJ's...even if you're not staying in a penthouse suite.
UGG Maxi Curly Genuine Shearling Scuffetta Slipper ($70, was $100)
Why wear regular slippers when you could wear this shearling, pink, maximalist pair instead?
SLIP Pure Silk 10-Pack Skinny Scrunchies $65 Value ($44)
Silk scrunchies are my favorite kind of scrunchie because they don't tear my hair the way that elastics do. Plus, when you buy a set of multiple shades, there's one for every aesthetic. It's like a mood ring for your hair.
CASLON V-Neck Short Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt ($13, was $19)
Nothing says "summer" to me like stripes, and when they're paired with a lovely shade of blue, you really can't go wrong. It's an upscale version of a summer tee shirt that will go with just about everything in your closet.
Lisa Vicky Zing Loafer Mule ($65, was $95)
Thanks to Nancy Drew, loafers have been on my brain since 2007, but there are so many more options these days besides black and brown! Case in point: these hot pink suede picks. I am obsessed.
MAC Cosmetics In Hindsight Eye Set $62 Value ($42)
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale isn't just for your closet — it's for your vanity too! Make your date night makeup look more dramatic when you add a deep purple.
Free People Isla Cable Stitch Tunic Sweater ($97, was $148)
The stitching and oversized fit of this sweater is intentionally casual, but I can't get enough of the bubblegum pink color. I will definitely be throwing this over my pajamas or wearing with a mini skirt.
Open Edit Oversize Blazer ($50, was $79)
I am a blazer girl, and I also went to UNC Chapel-Hill so when I see a jacket in Carolina blue, I can't resist. Oversize blazers are amazing for anyone who wants something that looks good but feels comfortable.
Free People Intimately FP She's So Sleek Thong Bodysuit ($33, was $50)
Bodysuits completely eliminate the need for tucking your skirt into your pants every time you stand up. Grab this pick in green and pink and live out your Wickeddreams.
TOPSHOP Cable Knit Half Zip Sweater ($50, was $75)
I plan to spend all of autumn dressing like I'm a part of a country club, and this cable knit half zip definitely adds to that aura.
Barefoot Dreams 2-Pack CozyChic™ Socks ($22, was $30)
Even if no one can see me padding around my apartment in my cozy socks, I want them to be cute too! Wear with boots or provide your feet double the comfort by wearing them with slippers.
ZELLA Intention Boxy Modal Blend Zip-Up Hoodie ($46, was $69)
A lilac hoodie adds some feminine flair to an otherwise casual workout set and I can't get enough.
Halogen Crewneck Long Sleeve T-Shirt ($26, was $39)
Any shade of mustard, tan, or camel is a non-negotiable for fall. You'll get use out of it for years to come, and a crew neck tee looks great with trousers, skirts, and jeans! It's a win-win-win.
Outdoor Voices Cross Back Tennis Minidress ($75, was $100)
While you get ready for Zendaya's new tennis movie Challengers, get in the tennis headspace with a bright green minidress.
Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote ($140, was $195)
My airport outfit doesn't feel complete without a tote, and this pick is more than meets the eye. It's water-resistant and expands for extra space (ie: extra airport pastries).
Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set $78 Value ($52)
Protect your skin with one of B+C's favorite sunscreens of all time. Not only is it good for your face but the bottles are also just super cute.
Topshop Rib Crossover Halter Top (was $48, now $30)
Add a splash a Barbie pink to your summer wardrobe with this ribbed halter.
