11 Arch Support Shoes That Are Actually Cute & Sure To Save You This Summer
I don't know about you but as I'm getting older, I'm starting to understand why my parents and grandparents made the choices in footwear that they did. I used to judge silently at the arch support shoes they wore and scoff at their fashion sense, but suddenly I find myself constantly complaining about my feet and knee pain...I get it Grandma, and I'm sorry for judging. But part of the reason why I judged (again, SO sorry Grandma) was because I thought they didn't look as cute as other shoes I saw in stores. Luckily for you, that's where I come in. I'm here to show you why you need arch support shoes and how they can be super stylish as well, so you don't have to compromise on the cute-ness factor while also getting the comfort-factor. Let's get into it!
How do I know if I need arch support shoes?
Photo by Teslariu Mihai/Unsplash
You'll know you need arch support shoes if you're experiencing pain in your knees or your legs or your feet — and maybe even your neck! This means that the way you're walking is causing pain in your body and needs to be alleviated with more support or cushioning. Your legs and feet carry your weight throughout the entire day, so you need to make sure that they're getting the proper support they need in order to distribute your weight evenly.
Shop Cute Arch Support Shoes Here!
Kenneth Cole Lane Sandals
These adorable sandals are cute AND comfy — all the makings for your summer shoe essential. On their website it says that they offer "innovative footbeds made to cushion and cradle for all-day support. Soft, breathable leather insoles remain supple even when wet for long-lasting durability, and innovative padding materials provide ergonomic fits that redistribute pressure for unparalleled comfort." Sounds like the dream combo to me!
Franco Sarto Tinsley Mary Jane
Who says you have to compromise style for comfort? Not these cute babies! With these mary janes not only do you get cute shoes but also ones lined with a cushioned footbed with arch support. A necessary to remain comfortable.
FitFlop Gracie Slide
These sandals are so comfortable that you could wear them all day at Disneyland! If that doesn't prove the test of comfort then I don't know what does! What I love about these is that they're incredibly on-trend with their strap and gold detailing as well!
Dr. Scholls Time Off Sneaker
The perfect all-day shoe! Dr. Scholls knows how to make a comfortable walking shoe that still looks cute and pristine! They're a classic pair of sneakers but little does anyone know that they are lined with perfect cushioned footbeds to offer you the much needed support to get you through the day.
Birkenstock Kyoto Sandal
Birkenstock does it again, ladies and gentlemen! These sandals are a fun take on the classic two-strap sandals you've seen everywhere for years. These are a little different but still have the same classic support!
Hoka Arahi Sneakers
Hokas are notorious for being some of the best arch support shoes, perfect for evenly distributing your weight for going for long walks or runs. Everyone needs a comfortable running shoe!
Birdies Starline Raffia Flats
Raffiaarch support flats? Say no more! I adore the raffia pattern on these Birdies shoes and love even more that they have a seven-layer responsive, cushioned footbed with elevating arch support!
Rothy's Casual Clog
These might be my favorite on the list because of how they achieve a quiet luxury vibe with their minimalist style. They're seriously giving Olsen twinvibes with how simple yet sleek they are. The added bonus: arch support of course! So no complaining about your feet with these shoes!
OluKai Sunbeam Slide
Add these to cart because they are the perfect arch support-beach sandal that you will surely get a lot of wear out of this summer! If you have any summer plans to go on long walks by the beach then all you need are these shoes to stay comfy and cute!
Dr. Martens Carlson Slingback
Free People always manages to keep it cute and quirky and we love that they're doing that for us arch support girlies! Grab these Dr. Martens slingback for a cool look to your summer style.
Rothy's Mary Jane
You'll probably recognize these mary janes from how they went super viral on Tiktok last year for being wearable and fashionable. People have recalled how they wear these babies all day sightseeing and traveling and have no pain in their feet! We love it when style meets practicality.
