I love wearing dresses in the fall. They're so versatile: you can pair them with boots, ballet flats, or even your summer sandals, then just add a cozy sweater or light jacket and you'll feel pretty all season long. Plus, there's not much to think about with the one-and-done ease of a dress. There are so many great new fall dress arrivals right now. From modest maxis to cheeky minis, here are all the fall dresses to check out right now!

Scroll for cozy-chic fall dresses to shop this season!

Anthropologie Pilcro Keira 100% Cotton Corduroy Mini Dress Corduroy is a fall classic, but this dress mixes things up with Victorian-inspired styling and neutral florals. It's pretty and perfect for the season.

Free People Free People Courtside Crush Maxi Dress This dress is the epitome of fall. Everything about it, from the burgundy color to the cottagecore print to the puff sleeves, is pure perfection. Style it with ballet flats and a cashmere sweater draped over the shoulders for a chic, elevated look.

Anthropologie Somerset 100% Cotton Denim Mini Dress Denim is one of those fabrics that works all year, but it feels especially right once the weather starts to cool down. This mini is made of 100% cotton, so it's comfy and easy to wear from morning coffee runs to evening plans. Layer it with tall boots for a polished look, or keep it casual with sneakers and an oversized cardigan. It's the kind of dress you'll reach for again and again!

Abercrombie & Fitch A&F Dylan Bra-Free Denim Midi Dress This is the ultimate easy dress for fall, and one you'll want to wear all season long. It's made of denim with a bra-free design, and it's flattering on all body types. Dress it up or down with flats or boots, and top it off with a jacket or sweater.

Free People Free People Sky Dancing Midi Dress This midi dress has an extremely flattering cut and the autumnal florals make it a festive outfit for Thanksgiving. I can already picture my friends and fam asking where it's from!

Gap Gap Denim Mini Shift Dress Every fall closet needs a denim dress and a shift dress, and this one checks both boxes! It's also versatile, comfortable, and easy to transition from season to season.

Quince Quince Organic Stretch Corduroy Mini Shirt Dress You know that feeling when the first cool breeze rolls in and colorful leaves start blanketing the sidewalks? This dress captures that exact vibe in a vibrant red stretch corduroy. It's comfy, cozy, and radiates fall. Just add tall boots!

Madewell Madewell The Layton Midi Dress French girl fall is back, and it doesn't get more chic than this lace-trimmed midi from Madewell. It's the ideal transitional piece that'll honestly work for any season. (Dresses that are cute but not too seasonal help you get the most use out of your pieces.)

AE AE Short-Sleeve Midi Dress This is your new cottagecore outfit combination go-to for fall: midi dress, knee high boots, and jacket over the shoulders. Voila! You have an adorable fit to rival even your Pinterest board.

Old Navy Old Navy Ruffle-Trim Boho Maxi Dress With its checkered print and ruffled trim, this affordable maxi is cute and easy for fall. It's the kind of dress you can keep wearing with sandals until it's time to switch to closed-toe shoes, then pair with boots once the temps really drop.

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