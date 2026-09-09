Puffy winter coats are still a long way off, but as the evenings cool down, it's the perfect time to think about a transitional jacket to take you from September to December. These gorgeous jackets are stylish and functional — the final touch that tops off an outfit and pulls it all together. Whether it's a sleek utility layer, a comfy shacket, or a sporty windbreaker, the fall jackets ahead will hold you over until it's time for winter wool.

Scroll for 12 stylish fall jackets you'll want to wear this season!

Anthropologie Pilcro Duncan Funnel-Neck Utility Jacket This structured, utility-inspired layer from Anthropologie brings a casual polish to your everyday wardrobe. Style it over a simple crewneck tee, relaxed-fit denim, and comfortable leather flats for a chic weekend look.

H&M H&M Twill Shacket A bold pop of red makes this soft twill shirt-jacket an instant mood-booster for brisk transitional days. Throw it over a classic striped tee and dark-wash jeans to instantly elevate a casual outfit.

Old Navy Old Navy Cropped Barn Jacket Combining heritage workwear charm with a modern silhouette, this cropped jacket is built for cool-weather wandering. Layer it over a cozy knit sweater and wide-leg trousers for a walk through the pumpkin patch or local farmers market.

Madewell Madewell Quilted Jacket Lightweight yet exceptionally cozy, this quilted layer offers the warmth you need without any bulky weight. Toss it on over a minimalist slip dress or classic denim for an easy fall outfit that handles changing temperatures with ease.

Anthropologie Maeve Funnel-Neck Tech Jacket A sleek technical fabric meets a refined, structured funnel-neck in this chic outerwear staple. Wear it zipped over a tailored top and casual trousers when you want a polished aesthetic that handles a morning chill in style.

Gap Gap Denim Oversized Shirt Jacket An oversized all-denim staple that doubles as a breezy top layer or a structured shirt? Yes please. Lean into double denim by pairing it with contrasting trousers, or throw it over a simple midi dress for an easy weekend uniform.

Anthropologie Maeve Imara Faux-Suede Funnel-Neck Jacket Buttery-soft faux-suede gives this zip-up jacket an elevated, tactile feel that feels right at home in wine country or the big city. Pair it with dark denim and ankle boots for an autumn-ready look that transitions smoothly from day to night.

H&M H&M Oversized Utility Jacket Roomy patch pockets and a relaxed silhouette give this brown utility jacket a laid-back, utilitarian appeal. Layer it over a neutral sweater and sneakers for a comfortable, go-anywhere outfit.

Madewell Madewell Utility Shirt-Jacket This versatile khaki shirt-jacket bridges the gap between structured outerwear and an easy button-down. Throw it over a fluid midi dress or a ribbed tank and trousers for an effortlessly chic layered ensemble.

Mango Mango Padded Anorak with Removable Scarf Featuring a handy removable scarf, this functional padded anorak makes adapting to unpredictable autumn weather a breeze. Style it with sleek leggings and comfortable everyday boots for an errand run or brisk morning walk.

American Eagle AE Cropped Windbreaker Jacket Water-resistant and cut for a contemporary cropped fit, this windbreaker is ready for everything from morning hikes to city commutes. Wear it over activewear or a casual hoodie for a sporty, functional finish.

Athleta Athleta Jetset Bomber Sleek, athletic-inspired design lines give this bomber jacket a sophisticated edge for busy on-the-go days. Pair it with tailored joggers and retro sneakers to strike the ultimate balance between comfort and polish.

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