I love a good bargain and prefer buying a few key pieces over a complete seasonal overhaul. Adding a few fresh fall staples to a wardrobe of comfy classics usually does the trick, which is exactly what makes Marshall's so appealing for designer finds and the latest trends at a discount. While combing through the racks can be a deal breaker for some, we've curated the fall fashion finds you'll want to wear all season long. From cozy sweaters and light jackets to chic accessories, here are the absolute best pieces to refresh your wardrobe right now.

Check out these favorites from Marshall's new fall fashion drop!

Marshalls Thirty Thirty Denim Mini Babydoll Dress This denim mini is so cute for the season, featuring a flattering square neckline, romantic puff sleeves, and a smocked back panel for an easy fit. Complete with side pockets and stretchy fabric, it’s an easy one-and-done piece that transitions perfectly from late summer into crisp fall days when paired with your favorite boots.

Marshall's JASON WU Cashmere Relaxed Crew Neck Sweater Cozy cashmere sweaters in rich hues are ideal for building a cold-weather capsule wardrobe. Wrap yourself in this JASON WU Cashmere Relaxed Crew Neck Sweater for a fraction of the cost of standard retail luxury pieces.

Marshalls Aspen Cashmere V-Neck Top And Wide Leg Pants Lounge Set Get ready to live in luxury all weekend long. This ultra-soft cashmere lounge set features a relaxed V-neck top with drop shoulders alongside matching wide-leg pants with an easy drawstring waist. Whether you're working from home or curling up on the couch, it's the definition of elevated comfort.

Marshalls Cushionaire Gilt Ballet Flats These woven ballet flats will get you from the coffee shop to work or play with a supportive padded footbed, a secure grip sole, and a handy heel pull tab for easy on-and-off. They bring a polished, tactile finish to everything from tailored trousers to casual denim.

Marshalls Rain & Rose Crew Neck Pull Over Sweater This classic crewneck sweater works for a casual brunch or night out. Throw it on over denim or tuck into a tailored skirt for an instantly pulled-together look on chilly fall days.

Marshalls Democracy Ab Tech Skyrise Relaxed Barrel Leg Jeans These relaxed barrel-leg jeans feature an 11-inch high-rise waist, subtle whiskered detailing, and signature 'Ab'solution slimming technology, so yes, they're flattering and comfy.

Marshalls Betsy & Adam Double Satin Gown Here's your season's party dress: Made from lustrous double satin, this stunning gown offers a luxe drape that moves with you. Featuring a timeless silhouette and a sophisticated sheen, it's a showstopping choice for upcoming formal events or special autumn evening celebrations.

Marshalls Made In Italy Suede Large Asymmetrical Triple Compartment Tote Made from rich Italian suede, this spacious tote is designed with striking asymmetrical details, sleek leather panels, and a smart triple-compartment interior. It offers plenty of room to keep your essentials organized while adding a sophisticated, tactile finish to any fall outfit.

Marshalls Under Armour Limitless Down Puffer Jacket Engineered to keep the chill at bay without weighing you down, this puffer jacket combines high-performance warmth with a sleek, modern silhouette. Whether you're heading out for an early morning walk or running errands in cold weather, it's the ultimate functional layer to keep you cozy all season long.

Marshall's NATION Aria Ruffle Top Delicate ruffles add a touch of romance and dimension to this top, making it an easy layering piece under cozy cardigans or structured jackets. Perfect for work or fall party season!

Marshall's NVLT Funnel Neck Felt Jacket Funnel necks are the trend of the season. Why? Because it offers a sleek, architectural silhouette that instantly dresses up denim or tailored trousers when the temperature drops.

Marshall's DASH Twill Maxi Skirt A sturdy twill fabric gives this maxi skirt enough structure for cooler weather while keeping your seasonal wardrobe breezy and versatile.

Marshall's FABRIZIO CHINI Made In Italy Suede High Shaft Boots Crafted in Italy, these buttery suede boots deliver high-end luxury and timeless appeal to anchor your favorite fall midi skirts and dresses.

Marshall's BLACK SUEDE STUDIO Suede Prudy Ballerina Sneakers The sporty sneaker silhouette gets an elevated update in soft suede, offering a comfortable yet chic option for busy days on your feet.

Marshall's TOMMY HILFIGER Cropped Belted Trench Coat No fall wardrobe is complete without this classic staple. A cropped trench makes any outfit feel more polished, whether you're dressing it up for the office or throwing it over casual denim.

Have a passion for fashion? Check out our Pinterest page for more fashion inspiration!



