Stocking stuffers don’t have to be an afterthought, especially when Nordstrom’s gift section is packed with small, but special finds. To help you cross off your list as Christmas inches closer, we tracked down eight must-have Nordstrom stocking stuffers that feel far more luxe than their $50-and-under price tags suggest. We guarantee they'll add a little extra delight to anyone's Christmas morning!

Find 8 Nordstrom stocking stuffers under $50 worth snagging before they sell out below!

Nordstrom UGG Deedee Fleece Lined Quarter Socks

Cozy socks are non-negotiable for wintertime, and these $48 UGG ones really bring the heat with a super soft lining for all-day comfort.

Nordstrom Patchology Firming Eye Gels These $17 patches help wake up the under eye area for an enlivened look this season. Any skincare lover will be glad to see these in their stocking pile!

Nordstrom Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Mug Able to carry 10 ounces of hot or cold liquid with ease (and keep it hot or cold), this study insulated mug from Yeti will literally last them an entire lifetime. It's perfect for long car rides and camping trips and only costs $30.

Nordstrom Kiehl's Duo It For The Hydration Set This $30 cream-and-cleanser skincare set has everything your giftee needs to feel refreshed come the new year.

Nordstrom Jo Malone English Oak & Hazelnut Hand Cream Scented beautifully with notes of English oak and hazelnut, this rich hand cream makes a statement in anyone's lineup, thanks to the bold packaging. The $30 tube also comes conveniently gift-ready as it includes a box and bow!

Nordstrom Slip Pure Silk 4-Pack Skinny Scrunchie Ornament Packed with four skinny scrunchies that don't damage hair, this cute $34 set arrives ready to go for gifting.

Nordstrom Chelsea28 Bubble Letter Bag Charm Bag charms belong in this year's stockings – not just for how trendy they are, but how they allow your giftee to truly express themselves via accessories. This $25 gold charm is nicely fixed with a bubble letter monogram to match their name.

Nordstrom Yeti Stainless Steel Flask This $50 durable stainless steel flask will keep spirits safe and sound no matter where it tags along. It comes with a small funnel for an easy fill experience, plus it's dishwasher safe once every last drop has been enjoyed.

