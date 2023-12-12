29 "It" Girl Stocking Stuffers You Can Snag For Under $30
Get ready to sleigh your stocking stuffer game this holiday season, because we've curated the ultimate list of 29 must-have goodies under $30! From heart-shaped sunglasses that scream sass to the coziest fuzzy socks that will have you Netflix-and-chill ready, we've got you covered. Whether you're shopping for your BFF, sister, or treating yourself (because, let's be real, you deserve it), our lineup is bursting with trendy finds and timeless classics. So, grab your shopping list and dive into the holiday magic with these wallet-friendly treasures that are sure to spark joy and spread the festive cheer. Let the stocking stuffing begin!
Opaque Tights
Tights might sound like a strange gift, but gifting red tights is a sign that you know whats up with the trends!
Maxdot Heart Shape Sunglasses Rimless Transparent
It's time to embrace those heart eyes, darling! Cutesy accessories are the perfect little gift for any stylish romantic.
Small Velvet Bow Clips, Set of 10
Perfect for adding a touch of whimsy to a simple hairstyle, these clips are a must-have for achieving that Instagram-worthy look.
Starface Hydro-Star Pimple Patches + Refillable Compact - 32ct
Say goodbye to blemish blues with Starface Pimple Patches. Stick one on and let the healing magic begin!
Slip Pure Silk Scrunchie Ornament
Gentle on the locks and oh-so-chic, these scrunchies are the secret to achieving that effortlessly messy bun with a touch of glamour.
Outremer Mini Eau De Toilette
Compact and oh-so-chic, this fragrance is your passport to a world of captivating scents.
Jingle Bell Bottle Opener
Now your fav boozy bae can pop open their favorite drinks with a jingle, and let the holiday vibes flow. It's a party in a bottle opener!
Papier Pause Bookmark
A gentle reminder to slow down, relax, and take your time when getting lost in the pages of your favorite book.
Marble Candle Taper Set
Help set the mood with these kitschy and cute candle sticks!
Clinique Black Honey Lipstick
Universally flattering, this iconic shade adds a touch of mystery and allure to any pout.
Chillhouse Chill Tips Press-On Manicure Kit
These trendy and hassle-free nails are a game-changer for anyone looking to level up their manicure game without the commitment.
Fujifilm Quicksnap 135 Flash 400 2pk Camera
Forget filters and digital screens – these vintage-inspired cameras bring back the joy of film photography. Snap, click, and relive the memories!
Bow Scrunchie Set
Embrace the coquette aesthetic with this Bow Scrunchie Set.These youthful scrunchies are the epitome of cute and flirty.
Kitsch Ivory Satin Pillowcase
Upgrade your loved ones beauty sleep with a Satin Pillowcase. Not only do they feel luxurious against your skin, but they also contribute to hair and skin health.
Clarins Lip Comfort Hydrating Oil
Still can't get your hands on Dior? Opt for this luxe lip treatment from Clarins!
Sunday Best Scrunch Crew Sock
Comfy, cozy, and effortlessly cool, these viral crew socks from Aritzia will help bring your fav fashion girl's pinterest inspo pics to life.
Skims Boyfriend Boxer
Comfort meets style in these chic boxers that redefine the meaning of intimate gifting.Because let's be real – everyone loves Skims!
Magic 8 Ball
The Magic Eight Ball is your pocket-sized oracle for those burning questions. Will your crush text back? Shake it up and find out!
The Petra Mini Drop Earrings
Delicate and charming, they add a touch of elegance to any outfit. Embrace the art of understated glam!
Faux Fur Sporty Earmuffs
A perfect blend of fashion and function, these earmuffs keep the "It Girl" warm while turning heads.
Sherpa Cozy Socks
Luxuriously soft and oh-so-cuddly, these socks are the perfect companions for a cozy night in.
Tweezerman Majestic Turquoise Micro Mini Gift Set
These high-quality essentials are a game-changer for achieving perfectly groomed brows and precision plucking.
Spa Day Bubble Headband
From being a beauty routine essential to a casual brunch accessory, this accessory is the perfect blend of style and comfort.
TONYMOLY Face Mask 5-Pack
Packed with skin-loving ingredients, these masks are your ticket to a radiant and refreshed complexion.
Chunks Checker Claw Clip
This playful accessory is a statement piece that holds your tresses in style.
We're Not Really Strangers Card Game
Dive into deep and meaningful conversations with the We're Not Really Strangers Card Game. Perfect for game nights with friends or intimate moments with a loved one, this card game is a journey into connection and discovery.
Beauty Blender
Because you can never have too many.
Phlur Missing Person Eau de Parfum Travel Spray
This captivating scent is perfect for those who love a touch of enigma in their fragrance collection.
Tile Mate
For those who are prone to misplacing things, Tile Mate is *the* trusty sidekick.
Looking for more holidayhelp? Be sure to sign up for our weekly shopping newsletter for all your gifting inspo needs!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Header image via Anthropologie and Sephora