Sometimes little gifts make the biggest impact, which is why we’re all about stocking stuffers. There’s just something so magical about small treats, and your girls deserve the best of the best. Whether you’re shopping for your bestie, sister, mom, or favorite coworker, these tiny-but-mighty stocking stuffers are sure to spark joy this holiday season.

Scroll on to shop 16 stunning stocking stuffers for women!

Noyz Noyz Solid Fragrance This solid fragrance stick comes in seven heavenly-smelling scent profiles ranging from gourmand to floral so you can find the perfect one for her. The tube has some nice weight to it and secures with a magnet, making it feel luxe with every application. It's a lovely departure from a more-expected spray perfume that'll certainly surprise any aroma enthusiast.

Target Lanolips 101 Delicious Minis Bites Lip Duo Packed with Lanolips' thick and nourishing lip balm formula in two sweet flavors, glazed donut and raspberry shortcake, each swipe from these two adorable mini-sized tubes will feel like a total treat for dry lips seeking moisture.

Fraise Fraise Petal Ankle Socks If you have a bestie that's always at the pilates studio, she'll adore these chic grippy socks. They come complete with arch compression that'll make her movements oh-so comfy and supported. They'll last for many classes to come thanks to their organic cotton material embedded with antimicrobial silver ions that help keep odor and bacterial growth at bay.

Amazon Mediheal Vita Collagen Under Eye Patches Any sort of under eye treatment will feel like a delight for your gal, especially around the busy holiday season. These particular patches are formulated with seven essential vitamins and 95% retinol to boost skin elasticity and refresh tired eye bags. She can even use them on blemished areas to help fight future breakouts.

Baggu Baggu Crescent Bag Charm Baggu's precious bag charm is the perfect addition to any purse set-up. It comes with an easy-to-use carabiner to attach onto the exterior of your girl's go-to bag and is even small enough to stow away if she wants to keep little valuables hidden. It comes in nine trendy colors and patterns right now that are suitable for all ages and styles.

Cann Cann Roadies Let the good times roll with these convenient drink packets that contain a mellow dose of 2 milligrams THC to 4 milligrams CBD. They are easy to add to cans of sparkling water or homemade mocktails for maximum enjoyment and relaxation. You can pick from four delicious flavors like blood orange cardamom, lemon lavender, grapefruit rosemary, and ginger lemongrass and split up the 12-pack amongst multiple stockings for practically anyone who imbibes!

Speks Matte Speks Magnet Balls Said to mimic a magnetic putty, a stress ball, and adult building blocks in one, this cluster of tiny magnets is the ultimate fidget toy for busy minds and bodies. The hand feel is oddly satisfying without being too intrusive in sound or size, so it's perfect for using in public spaces like the office or on a plane. The pack includes a durable carrying case for on-the-go moments – she can build a unique shape, sort out all the different colors in the bunch, or simply give it squeeze after squeeze for stress relief.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Barely There Bubble Monogram Necklace You can really never go wrong with a personalized gift, especially when it comes to stocking stuffers. This minimal monogram necklace available in every letter of the alphabet can be worn with practically any outfit and would even make a stunning piece for a bespoke necklace bundle.

Amazon Happy Curves Anti-Chafe Stick For the girl that's always on the go, this chafe stick saves the day with friction-reducing tapioca, aloe, and coconut. It comes in a streamlined stick form so she can throw it in her purse or carry-on without the worry that it'll make a mess.

Sephora Emi Jay Big Effing Clip Hair Claw Hair accessories like this sturdy claw clip always make great stocking stuffers for women. The styling possibilites are endless!

​Lush ​ Lush Turmeric Latte Perfume Sweet, milky, and subtly spicy from turmeric, this naturally-formulated perfume feels like a warm embrace with every spritz. It's sure to shake up your giftee's current routine in the best way possible. Choose from a 1-ounce or 3.3-ounce bottle for the dreamiest stocking stuffer that'll last her all year long.

Anthropologie Anthropologie Beaded Dog Ornament Dog moms will go nuts for this adorable hand-beaded ornament from Anthropologie. It comes in several different breed designs, so you can nail down a doggie that matches your giftee's fur baby.

RMS Beauty RMS Beauty The Lip Oil To-Go Set This delightful little trio of lip oils comes with a carrying case, making it easy to take lippies on the go. The lip oil formula itself is highly nourishing and never sticky, all while leaving behind a subtle wash of color.

Amazon Dae Cactus Fruit 3-In-1 Styling Cream + Taming Wand This little tube has big payoff when it comes to taming flyaways. Loaded with Dae's fan-favorite Cactus Fruit styling cream, it features a sturdy wand for easy application. Every swipe slicks back hair while simultaneously adding shine and hydration.

City Of Scents City Of Scents Cairo Scent Sticks Drenched in aromas inspired by iconic travel destinations, these incense sticks create an aromatic world of their own. This profile inspired by Cairo includes delicious notes of honey, saffron, cardamon, and Damask rose.

Vacation Vacation Chardonnay Lip Oil SPF 30 This gourmand-forward lip oil is formulated with a rich Chardonnay grape seed oil that hydrates and protects the lips with SPF 30. The packaging and tube are so stunning, adding an air of luxury to their stocking.

