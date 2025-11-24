Nordstrom makes finding gifts that feel luxe without blowing your budget surprisingly easy. In fact, they have so many chic under-$50 gift finds right now that’ll evoke excitement from everyone on your holiday shopping list. We're talkin' everything from beauty gift sets to super-cool tech finds.

We scoured Nordstrom's insanely good selection of affordable, thoughtful gifts and found seven can’t-miss picks. Shop them below!

Nordstrom Nodpod Sleep Mask This weighted sleep mask provides subtle pressure to help alleviate stress and anxiety for better shut-eye. Shop it for $30 (was $38) at Nordstrom now while it's still on sale.

Nordstrom Nécessaire The Hand Retinol This retinol-infused hand cream simultaneously repairs dry skin and supports new skin cell growth for younger-looking hands. It goes for $38 at Nordstrom and feels oh-so fancy for any skincare fan on your list.

Nordstrom Boy Smells Christmas Tree Candle It doesn't get more gift-y than a Christmas candle! This unique aromatic blend ($33, was $44) features notes of orange, juniper, pine, and more for a seasonal feel.

Nordstrom Marc Jacobs Fragrance Sample Set Complete with eight different sample-sized sprays, this $28 Marc Jacobs set would make a great small gift or stocking stuffer for those who like feminine fragrances.

Nordstrom Uncommon Goods Olive Oil & Vinegar Dipping Tray This $50 dipping tray with room for bread or crackers features a fun decorate imprint so that their balsamic and olive oil concoction (or any other dip) looks presentable.

Nordstrom FOTOFOTO Atlas Zero-Wasted Disposable Camera This $33 disposable camera comes with a return mailer and prepaid shipping label for easy development and recycling once the roll's all done. It's super lightweight, so it's easy to bring to family gatherings, parties, and weddings to capture can't-miss moments.

Nordstrom Salt & Stone Bergamot & Hinoki Body Care Essentials Set This $38 body care set (valued at $54) is packed with a deodorant, body mist, body lotion, and body wash that all smell like a heavenly blend of bergamot and hinoki. Salt & Stone's minimalist packaging design adds a luxurious vibe to really round out the gift!

