My Modest Wedding Guest Dress Went Viral — Here Are Some Of My Fall Faves
Do you ever have that dress that you're utterly obsessed with, but you're saving it for a special occasion because you want it to have its own moment? That was me with the Esme Dusty Pink Plissé Kaftan Dress. It's a beautiful gown that wasn't my usual style, given its modest cut and color, so I was saving it for a moment that I wanted to try something new!
I recently pulled it out for a wedding, and I instantly felt like a princess — and had a bit of a viral momenton Tiktok. The modest cut of the dress, although out of my normal style, made me feel so classy! Since I fell in love with the look so much, I decided to embark on finding some similar options for future weddings this year. So, if you're also obsessed with a more modest style —, particularly kaftans and abaya-inspired dresses — then let's get into the recs!
What is a kaftan or abaya?
Kayla Walden
An abaya, sometimes known as a kaftan, is a modest garment normally worn by Muslim women. And while this is specific to their religion, I've spoken to many Muslim women who have said that they love to see other women embrace their culture and wear the modest, loose-fitting garments! The dress I'm wearing pictured above is actually similar to a butterfly-abaya, which is loose-fitting on the body with wide sleeves, but has a tie to snatch in your waist a bit. This makes it technically not an exact abaya, because it's a little more form fitting, but the style is very similar!
If you love that style too, we have some kaftans and other dresses that are quite similar to the style as well!
Esme
Esme Lace Kaftan Dress
The original dress I wore unfortunately sold out entirely after my post, but the brand has one that's super similar with lace detailing on the sleeves. I find this style to be so stunning and graceful — it's sure to make you feel like a princess as well!
Anthropologie
Hutch Column Maxi Dress
The color palette of this dress is perfect for autumn with the burgundy, rust, and neutrals. The looseness of this silk gown helps to stay true to the modest and classy theme we're going of with these looks, too. It also has the butterfly sleeve that I'm so obsessed with that comes across very ethereal and elegant!
Nordstrom
Farm Rio Kaftan Dress
Who says wedding guest dress shopping for modest looks has to be boring? This feather-trim kaftan proves to be anything but boring — especially paired with the fun, floral pattern draping the gown. It's probably one of my favorite modest options to still feel fun and fashionable with your choices.
Mango
Mango Satin Dress
In the mood to feel like Cinderella this wedding season? This modest dress is the perfect combo between a princess-like vibe and a beautiful winter blue! I could see this dress gracing the wedding dance floor of any winter weddings you may have coming up this year.
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Abigail Silk Dress
The word is out: fuchsia is in for the fall. This gorgeous shade of fuchsia is just a hint brighter than your typical autumn burgundies, and I think it's just divine! Not only would it work for fall, but I totally see it also as a great winter color as well. The long sleeves and loose fit make it a perfect contender for a modest look, while obviously still seeming so chic.
Amazon
ZESICA Long Knit Dress
Forest green is one of my favorite autumnal and winter shades — it looks so flattering on so many different skin tones! This dress has the trending "drop waist" that I've been looking for in all my dresses lately. It elongates your body to help make you look taller. And don't we all love that! Additionally, this dress is under $45, so run to add it to your cart!
Anthropologie
Significant Other Demi Dress
I normally steer away from oranges shades — as a redhead they can sometimes clash with my hair— but this burnt orange is one I would risk everything for. I mean, just look at how divine the rich, orange color is! I'm in love with the balloon sleeves on this modest dress as well; they'll make you feel so regal! Definitely pick this one up to style with gold accessories like above.
Amazon
Hiyan Creation Kaftan Dress
Another amazing Amazon find, but this one is only $30! Can you even believe it? This looks like it was taken right from Tôteme's catalogue! It's giving timeless, chic, and elevated luxe. This dress will truly have people asking you how you got the quiet luxury, Sofia Richie look on a budget!
H&M
H&M Balloon Sleeve Dress
Burnt orange is a trend this season, I see! The color is making waves in the high-end and low-end world, and I can't say I mind! This dress, specifically, is a favorite of mine. Not only because it's affordability, but also because it looks very boho chic and western. Pair with some heeled boots and a boho-style bag, and you'll definitely be labeled as the "fashion girly" at the wedding. To get a more modest look with this sheer dress, be sure to add a maxi slip dress underneath!
Nordstrom
Diarrablu Maxi Dress
This one is a great go-to if you tend to opt for a darker color palette with simpler and more luxe look. It reminds me of some of the pieces I'm seeing in high-end stores like The Row and Khaite. This silk number would be great paired with some classic black or metallic silver pumps, and a matching silver bag to accessorize the look!
Mango
Mango Printed Turtleneck Dress
Mango is a great place to find wedding guest dresses that are extremely high quality, yet not too pricey. The pieces are always perfectly on trend — like this printed turtleneck dress here — and also so wearable that you'll be holding onto them for many seasons to come! This Mango dress is another example of how dressing modestly does not have to be boring. Grab some fun, printed heels and a yellow bag for an exciting wedding guest look!
Nordstrom
Nordstrom WAYF Cassandra Dress
This simple, yet elegant option is hitting the mark on all the modest requirements. It's flowy, long-sleeved, and hitting right above your ankles. The floral green is also giving me serious Folklore vibes, so if anyone needs an outfit for T-Swift, this one's got you covered!
Cider
Cider Satin Long Sleeve Dress
We have another great, affordable option with this dress from Cider that's under $45! Shopping for weddings can sometimes seem really overwhelmingly, because you have to shop based on season, occasion, type of wedding, and avoiding their wedding colors; there's a lot of rules as a wedding guest of do's and don'ts. So I like to shop affordably most of the time, to keep from having the issue of never wearing the dress again. This is a dress that you don't have to stress about the price, but that you could also wear again! The color and cut is so flattering, and definitely hitting the mark for modesty!
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.