Prime Video about broke the internet when they announced that Off-Campus season 2 would be led by Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn as Allie and Dean, especially since they'd already announced India Fowler was joining the cast as Grace (who any Elle Kennedy fan knows ends up falling for Logan, played by Anthony Cipriano).

Well, even though some fans wondered if Logan and Grace would take center stage for season 2, I think this is the perfect setup for them to lead the third (yet-to-be-confirmed) season. Let's break it down.

Here's why Grace and Logan are the perfect couple to lead Off-Campus season 3.

'Off-Campus' season 2 could balance Allie & Dean with Grace & Logan. Okay any TV lover (especially if you're a lover of book adaptations) knows that screenwriters have to change a few things when it comes to plotlines and relationships. I mean, even the first season of Off-Campus has some differences from the book it's based on. Allie and Dean are at the center of the third book in the Off-Campus series, The Score, but this is actually the perfect way to let the first half of Logan's story to play out onscreen.

And then Grace & Logan can take the lead in 'Off-Campus' season 3. In The Mistake, Grace and Logan meet when she starts at Briar U, and there are immediate sparks...until a "thoughtless mistake," as the synopsis says, pushes her away and threatens to end their relationship before it can begin. They don't get the chance to unpack this aforementioned mistake, or their connection, until the following school year, which makes me think that season 2 of Off-Campus will showcase their meeting, chemistry, and eventually that mistake (just like season 1 showcased Dean and Allie's relationship buildup before they've even gotten together) — and leave us on a major cliffhanger for season 3. That way, if we get a junior season, Logan and Grace will be able to tackle their problems from the very beginning. Now, of course, season 3 hasn't been confirmed quite yet, but a girl can dream!

What do you think about our idea for Off-Campus season 3? Let us know what you want to see on Facebook.