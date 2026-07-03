Ditch the Neutrals: How This 'Modern Fairytale' Home Mastered Color

After years of neutral, quiet luxury homes, designers are embracing spaces filled with color, vintage finds, and plenty of charm. The latest project from architect Barrett Cooke of Arterberry Cooke and designer Heather Phillips of Sunday Supper Club shows that homes can feel whimsical without sacrificing comfort and livability.

Located in Franklin Village just below the Hollywood Hills, this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home belongs to two actors whose love of storytelling inspired every design decision. What began as a complete gut renovation became a "modern fairytale," a house filled with nostalgic details, playful surprises, and timeless materials that feel as though they've always belonged.

Peek inside this colorful LA home!

Gavin Cater Because the homeowners work in entertainment, they weren't afraid to take risks with color, pattern, and vintage furnishings. "They trusted the use of color, pattern, vintage pieces, and unexpected details, which allowed us to create a home with real personality," says Phillips. "Every room has its own identity, but together they tell one cohesive story that's joyful, welcoming, and expressive without ever feeling overwhelming." That sense of storytelling is exactly what gives the home its memorable, lived-in charm.

Gavin Cater Cooke reimagined the floor plan for a young family, adding a 163-square-foot addition that created a formal entryway and a dedicated library while opening up the living spaces. Throughout the home, handmade tile, stained glass, marble, soapstone, oak, walnut, hickory, unlacquered brass, and nickel blur the line between old and new.

Gavin Cater Richly colored millwork, vintage lighting, and floral motifs add character, while earth-toned furnishings keep everything grounded. The Benjamin Moore Cinnamon n' Spice (1215) in the laundry room at left echoes the Monticello Rose (HC-63) in the kitchen on the right with a fun pop of Damask Yellow (CW-400). The overall effect evokes the charm of a European country cottage straight out of a storybook.

Preserving Without Living In the Past Gavin Cater While the renovation completely transformed the layout, the design team carefully protected the home's original character whenever possible. "We tried to preserve and celebrate anything that contributed to the home's original character, whether that was exposed beams, the fireplace, or architectural proportions," says ays Phillips. "Where we introduced something new, it was always in service of how the family lives today, creating a true entry, a hardworking laundry room, better storage, a whimsical library with reading loft, a generous primary suite, and thoughtful details like the concealed TV mirror. We wanted every modern intervention to feel quiet and intentional rather than competing with the home's historic spirit." The result is a home that feels both historic and modern, a balance that's becoming increasingly popular as homeowners prioritize renovations over new construction.

Making A Whimsical Home Feel Livable Gavin Cater One of the biggest challenges with an imaginative design concept is making it feel comfortable enough for everyday life. According to Phillips, it all comes down to balancing personality with practicality.

MLS Here's the all-white kitchen before it was transformed with a mix of Benjamin Moore Mannequin Cream (2152-60), Summer's Day (CSP-780), and Monticello Rose (HC-63). The before-and-after shows the incredible impact of paint to create a cozy, inviting space.

Gavin Cater "Our aim was to curate moments of joy and delight throughout everyday life," she says. "We layered stained glass, handcrafted tile, vintage lighting, floral motifs, rich color, and custom millwork to create a sense of wonder, while balancing those elements with thoughtful planning, natural materials that age gracefully, and spaces designed to support the rhythms of a busy family."

Materials That Make a Difference Gavin Cater Rather than creating a house that feels like a movie set, every whimsical element has a purpose, making the home feel collected instead of overly styled. Phillips didn't rely on trendy finishes, instead embraced materials that improve with age.

Gavin Cater "The handmade tile probably had the biggest influence. Throughout the home we layered historic-inspired patterns, checkerboards, mosaics, and floral motifs in a way that felt collected rather than overly coordinated. Pairing those materials with natural walnut, stained glass, unlacquered metals, leaded glass cabinetry, and richly painted millwork created a home that feels rooted in history while still feeling current."

Gavin Cater This vintage-inspired laundry room is a reminder that texture often creates more impact than perfectly matching finishes.

Gavin Cater This adorable library pairs Benjamin Moore Covington Blue (HC-138) with a whimsical woodland grasscloth wallpaper. If you're looking to create a home that feels warm, layered, and full of personality, Phillips says you don't have to renovate your entire house.

3 Design Lessons To Steal From This Home Gavin Cater "First, don't be afraid of color — just repeat it thoughtfully throughout a home so it feels intentional rather than random. Second, mix old and new. Vintage pieces instantly bring warmth and a sense of history that can't be replicated with everything brand new. Finally, choose natural materials that will age gracefully. Patina, wear, and small imperfections are often what give a home its soul over time, so try to embrace them instead of designing everything to stay perfectly pristine."

Tell A Story With Paint Gavin Cater Many of the home's storybook charm comes from its rich paint palette and thoughtfully chosen wallpapers. Here are some of the standout shades used throughout the home: Entry: Benjamin Moore Mayonnaise (OC-85) and Burgess Green (CW-485)

Benjamin Moore Mayonnaise (OC-85) and Burgess Green (CW-485) Kitchen: Benjamin Moore Mannequin Cream (2152-60), Summer's Day (CSP-780), and Monticello Rose (HC-63)

Benjamin Moore Mannequin Cream (2152-60), Summer's Day (CSP-780), and Monticello Rose (HC-63) Powder Room: Benjamin Moore Van Deusen Blue (HC-156) paired with Neo Belle Époque wallpaper

Benjamin Moore Van Deusen Blue (HC-156) paired with Neo Belle Époque wallpaper Primary Bathroom: Benjamin Moore Mayonnaise (OC-85), Rhine River (689), and Morris & Co. Meadow Sweet wallpaper

Benjamin Moore Mayonnaise (OC-85), Rhine River (689), and Morris & Co. Meadow Sweet wallpaper Kids Bathroom: Benjamin Moore Cloud White (CC-40) and Freedom Trail (277)

Benjamin Moore Cloud White (CC-40) and Freedom Trail (277) Laundry Room: Benjamin Moore Damask Yellow (CW-400), Cinnamon n' Spice (1215), and Greenhow Moss (CW-450)

Gavin Cater The primary bedroom echoes the living room's aesthetic with a soothing palette of Benjamin Moore Mayonnaise (OC-85) and Bone White (OC-143), creating a calm, neutral retreat that beautifully balances the colorful spaces surrounding it.

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