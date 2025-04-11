Celebrity designer Francesca Grace is my latest design crush. Her vintage-eclectic aesthetic blends cottagecore charm with maximalist flair and a hint of European vintage glamour — and I swoon every time. Most recently, she staged a stunning four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Palm Springs, drawing bold inspiration from the raw beauty of the desert landscape.

“My approach was to harmonize the home's contemporary architecture with eclectic, artful interiors," says Francesca. That she achieved, creating a space that feels both curated and soulful. With vibrant color, playful patterns, and richly textured materials, she infused the space with warmth and character and created a look that feels both timeless and refreshingly modern.

Here are 8 design ideas I'm loving from this Palm Springs home.

William Myers Huge glass walls throughout the house blur the line between indoors and out, making the whole place feel super connected to nature. It’s a fresh take on desert living — grounded in its surroundings and full of personality.

1. Lean Into Cozy Seating William Myers It’s the kind of place that invites you to sink in, unwind, and soak up the desert calm. While Francesca paid homage to the spirit of Palm Springs, she intentionally steered away from the typical mid-century vibe, bringing something fresh and unexpected instead. “Drawing from my travels in France and Italy, I incorporated hues that evoke a sense of warmth and comfort, ensuring the interiors resonate with the desert landscape while maintaining a timeless appeal," says Francesca.

William Myers The moment you step inside, it’s a stunning visual experience. Desert views are perfectly framed, while Francesca’s thoughtful use of color and sculptural furniture mirrors the rugged landscape and captures the magic of the desert light.

William Myers Here’s a peek at those spectacular indoor-outdoor views that give the home a serene, spa-like feel — and turn every window into a work of art.

2. Use An Earthy Palette William Myers The color scheme was influenced by the natural surroundings of Palm Springs and Francesca's affinity for earthy, rich tones. And that velvet platform bed? The curved edges make it feel extra inviting—so much softer and cozier than sharp lines.

3. Maximize Views William Myers This dreamy bathroom is beyond beautiful thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows that invite the desert in and an elegant design. "Floor-to-ceiling windows were left unadorned or dressed with minimal treatments to frame the natural beauty without obstruction," says Francesca.

William Myers Even the walk-in closet comes with a picture-perfect view of the desert — because why not?

4. Embrace Natural Stone William Myers A bold marble sink adds just the right amount of edge to this neutral bathroom, keeping the design layered, luxe, and anything but boring.

5. Blend Textures William Myers Francesca sourced a boulder from the surrounding land and transformed it into a custom coffee table, merging the connection between indoors and outdoors. “Texture is my love language," says Francesca. "It’s how I bring emotion into a space without shouting. For this home, I layered everything: marble, smooth leather, raw woods with polished stone, sheer linen next to rich velvet. The palette might be neutral, but the materials are doing all the talking. That contrast keeps the eye engaged and creates a sense of quiet luxury that doesn’t try too hard," she adds.

William Myers That marble fireplace is also a work of art. The stunning desert landscape significantly influenced the layout and styling choices. “I positioned seating areas to maximize views of the outdoors, creating a seamless connection between the interior and exterior spaces.

William Myers The kitchen acts as a breezy bridge between the entry and the back of the house, creating a clean, open space that balances all the surrounding coziness.

William Myers Here’s the view from the dining area — and I’m obsessed with the textured pendant lights. They bring a soft, organic touch that beautifully balances the kitchen’s harder lines.

6. Mix In Vintage Pieces William Myers Francesca mixed in a few vintage finds and unexpected accents to keep things fresh and dynamic, but her LA shop Somme really set the tone. “There’s something really special about designing pieces that already have a story and a soul behind them—and being able to place them in a home like this just adds another layer of intention. I wanted the furnishings to feel elevated but livable, with just the right amount of edge," says Francesca.

7. Go Bold With Art William Myers For this home, Francesca worked closely with Creative Art Partners (CAP) to curate the perfect art collection that she says "felt intentional, emotional, and deeply tied to the spirit of the space."

William Myers “Our goal was to create a narrative through the art — each piece had to serve a purpose, whether it added a punch of color, an unexpected texture, or a provocative element that brought energy to a room. That said, because this is a staged home, we were thoughtful about how far we pushed certain pieces. There’s a fine line between bold and polarizing, so we curated selections that had impact without alienating potential buyers. CAP was an amazing partner in helping us strike that balance and tell a cohesive story throughout the home,” she said.

8. Balance A Cozy Minimalism William Myers Striking the right balance between cozy and clean called for thoughtful layering and intentional decor choices. It’s all about avoiding clutter without letting the space feel cold or sterile.

William Myers "I focus on incorporating plush textiles, ambient lighting, and personal artifacts to add warmth, while maintaining an uncluttered environment by curating pieces that serve both functional and aesthetic purposes. This philosophy ensures the space feels inviting without visual overload," she says.

William Myers Here's the dreamy home in the middle of the desert, stunning view inside and out.

William Myers Here's how the home is lit at dusk, simply beautiful.

William Myers Palm Springs feels almost otherworldly — the perfect desert escape.

