Surprise! The 'One Tree Hill' Cast Just Had A HUGE Reunion — & Posted A Bunch Of Cute Pics.

It's always a good day when you wake up to a One Tree Hill cast reunion — and an even better day when that reunion happens in Paris. Well, almost the entire cast of the hit WB show reunited at the beginning of October for Union Conventions in the City of Lights. Everyone from Barbara Alyn Woods to Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush got together and the pictures are simply making my heart sing. Like, that's my family!!! I compiled all the amazing Instagram posts from the cast so you can see all the pictures without having to look for them ;).

Here's a look at the One Tree Hill cast reunion in Paris.

Who was at the One Tree Hill reunion? Shantel VanSanten/Instagram The cast reunion included:

Robert Buckley (Clay)

(Clay) Lee Norris (Mouth)

(Mouth) Antwon Tanner (Skills)

(Skills) James Lafferty (Nathan)

(Nathan) Austin Nichols (Julian)

(Julian) Jana Kramer (Alex)

(Alex) Sophia Bush (Brooke)

(Brooke) Stephen Colletti (Chase)

(Chase) Ashley Rickards (Sam)

(Sam) Barbara Alyn Woods (Deb)

(Deb) Hilarie Burton (Peyton)

(Peyton) Shantel VanSanten (Quinn) Bethany Joy Lenz, who played Haley, but I was happy to see she commented a sweet "Love all these faces 🙌❤️" on Shantel's post! One cast member I missed seeing was, who played Haley, but I was happy to see she commented a sweet "Love all these faces 🙌❤️" on

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Buckley (@robertearlbuckley) Robert Buckley posted a mirror selfie of all the guys, captioned, "There’s always money in the banana stand (part deux)," and Sophia Bush commented what we're all thinking: "The boy band we all want an album from 🩵"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin Nichols (@austinnichols) Austin Nichols posted a video of different interactions with his One Tree Hill costars, including a clip of Hilarie hugging him that made me laugh! "Getting the band back together in Paris…." he says in the caption. "Please teach this aged boomer how to make cool videos like this," Robert Buckley commented, alongside heart emojis from Jana Kramer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Woods (@barbiealynwoods) Barbara Alyn Woods also took to Instagram to commemorate the reunion, posting a photo dump and saying, "OTH in Paris is all I NEED 💙💙💙."

Last year, the One Tree Hill cast reunited for the show's anniversary in September with a fan convention and Ravens basketball game! And I'm still crossing all my fingers and toes that we get to see another sequel series, movie, or onscreen reunion in literally any capacity. Chad Michael Murray revealed he'd love to get the band back together. "They could do, like, a Tree Hill Generations and deal with all the trials and tribulations the youth are going through today, you know?" he said on TODAY. "Dealing with social media and discrimination and everything else that's out there in the world that we could bring to light so these kids could learn to say, 'Hey! I identify with this and that.' That's what was great about the show was everyone had someone to identify with." Hilarie Burton also exclusively told Brit + Co just how special this group of people is. "What has been really cool for [the entire cast and crew], they're all really proud of the work that we did back then too," she told Brit + Co in September. "And so to see the public support this little show we made 20 years later, that's so special and it's so rare."

