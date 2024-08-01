10 Movies Coming To Netflix In August 2024
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Welcome to August! This is such a special month because we're able to get the last sun rays & beach days of summer while simultaneously wishing we were rewatching Gilmore Girls with a mug of apple cider. But no matter how you feel about this brand-new month, relaxation is a top priority. These new movies on Netflix are the perfect watches for a date with your partner, your roommates, or yourself. And the best part is, no more scrolling for hours on end — we found the best new titles for you!
Movies Coming To Netflix In August 2024
Universal Pictures
- The Deer King (watch now)
- Red (watch now)
- Red 2 (watch now)
- Reminiscence (coming August 6)
- First Man (coming August 15)
- Migration (coming later in August)
More Movies Coming To Netflix This Month
Paramount
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (2016) — On Netflix Now
I finally watched a Mission: Impossible movie for the first time last night, so I'll admit I'm on more of a Tom Cruise action movie kick than normal. There's something about the actor's crazy stunts and adrenaline-pumping stories that makes me feel like I'm on a mission. And until we can see Top Gun 3 in theaters, you'll have to settle in and press play on an old favorite!
This movie on Netflix follows the titular Jack, who's determined to prove the arrest of Army major Susan (who was also the head of his unit once upon a time) was a mistake. And once Jack is on the run from the law himself, he uncovers a huge government conspiracy putting all their lives at risk. Because if Tom Cruise isn't racing against time to save everyone else in the film, is it really a Tom Cruise movie?
Sony Pictures Releasing
Downtown Owl (2023) — Coming to Netflix August 7
If action movies aren't really your speed, and you'd rather chill out with a down-to-earth story, Downtown Owl is the Netflix movie for you. It's 1983 and the (fictional) town of Owl, North Dakota is fairly isolated from the rest of the world. Horace (Ed Harris) sits at the local coffee shop everyday. Mitch (August Blanco Rosenstein), the backup quarterback, is struggling with depression, and the town's new English teacher Julia (Lily Rabe) is trying to settle in. But when a whiteout blizzard catches them off guard, their lives get turned upside down.
This feel good movie is sure to pull at your heart strings because it highlights all the best things about a small town: community, friendship, and comfort. We got to talk to stars Lily Rabe, Vanessa Hudgens, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Finn Wittrock at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere for more insight into the movie!
Universal Pictures
Night School (2018) — On Netflix August 11
Sometimes, I'm in serious need of a laugh during my movie nights, and a Kevin Hart & Tiffany Haddish comedy is the way to go. This flick (which Kevin Hart also co-wrote by the way!) follows a group of high school dropouts (led by Hart's Teddy) working to pass their GED exams and finish high school. But the only way to pass is to attend night school.
Kevin Hart's goofy personality is the perfect match for Tiffany Haddish's no-nonsense attitude, and they literally work magic together in this movie. Whether you miss high school, or you'd never go back in a million years, you'll want to add this movie to your watchlist!
A24
Pearl (2022) — On Netflix Soon
Mia Goth's slasher movie trilogy has crazy names like Jenna Ortega, Brittany Snow, and Halsey attached. However, it might be best known for Pearl's viral "I'M A STAR!" moment. Whether it be because we're intrigued by Goth's characters, or we relate to them in one way or another, fans love these movies.
The movie on Netflix (which serves as a prequel to the original X) follows Pearl, a young woman living in 1918 Texas. She's so obsessed with becoming a movie star, she begins committing unspeakable acts on her family homestead. TLDR; she wants to become a star so bad, she literally murders people to get there.
Read up on the brand new August movies coming out this month for more!
Lead image via
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!