'Only Murders In The Building' Season 5 Just Brought Back The Craziest Season 1 Character

Only Murders in the Building is back, which means that it's officially fall TV season! This series' annual release schedule has brought me so much joy over the years, not to mention the fact Steve Martin and Martin Short's banter makes me laugh out loud. Well, the season 5 premiere (which was a full 3 episodes, FYI) dropped on September 9 and we're going somewhere we've never gone before: the literal mob.

Here's your official recap for Only Murders in the Building season 5 episodes 1-3, "Nail in the Coffin," "After You," "Rigor" streaming on Hulu now.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5, Episode 1 "Nail in the Coffin" Recap Hulu Mabel, Oliver, and Charles were horrified to see Lester's dead body at the end of Oliver's wedding in season 4, and season 5 opens with the trio intent on finding his killer. They make two discoveries: a finger that leads them to crash Lester's funeral and figure out if his hands are intact, and the realization that Lester is connected to Nicky Caccimelio (a missing mobster whose wife Sofia is trying to hire them). Their investigation leads them to Long Island — and the Caccimelios, who are living in the real house used in The Godfather. (One of my favorite details!). Charles and Mabel discover that Nicky's playing cards contain a map to the velvet room under The Arconia, where they find the bloody envelope Lester supposedly gave Nicky. Oliver goes to drop off some dry cleaning...and ends up getting tackled by Nicky's dead body after it falls from the laundry conveyor.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5, Episode 2 "After You" Recap Hulu Episode 2 serves as a tribute to Lester, and we relive his career at the Arconia. Throughout the decades, we see him begin the job, fall in love with Lorraine and start a family, and interact with the residents we all know and love. Those residents include Bunny, a baby-turned-teenage Mabel, and Tim Kono, a season 1 face I was totally shocked to see! We also learn that Lester got roped into Nicky's schemes because of his position as doorman — and that Nicky wasn't planning to let him go anytime soon. Mabel gets an alert that Lester's death was ruled as accidental...but I really doubt that's the case. There are some really sweet moments in this episode that I am so glad to have. We see Lester sit with a young Mabel when she gets in trouble, and comfort Howard after the death of his mother. It really proves Lester was the heartbeat of the Arconia, and I don't want to imagine another season without him!

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5, Episode 3 "Rigor" Recap Hulu Considering Oliver got his fingerprints all over Nicky's body (and then promptly sneezed on the corpse, yuck), he makes the executive decision to sneak the body into Charles' apartment. Now, it's up to the trio to perform an autopsy and get the body out of the building ASAP. Naturally, things do not go according to plan. Charles starts hallucinating that Nicky's dead body is talking, and Mabel realizes Nicky could have actually been killed days before and been stored in a freezer this whole time. She also runs into an old friend-turned-celebrity in the lobby (played by icon Beanie Feldstein!!) who now goes by Thé. Meanwhile, Oliver steals Lester's ledger so the trio can see what kind of secrets he was hiding. Turns out, he was keeping a secret poker log that suggests the murderer could return to the velvet room that night. The trio decides to arrive early to hide (after Charles secretly orders a mysterious medication refill). But when they get there, they're nearly compromised by the arrival of some brand new faces: billionaires Jay Pflug (Logan Lerman), Camila White (Renée Zellweger), and Sebastian Steed (Christoph Waltz). And turns out, Jay's the one missing the finger. Will the trio get caught? Why did Jay lose his finger? Tune into next week's Only Murders in the Building episode to find out.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building season 5? Hulu You can watch the first three episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 5 on Hulu now!

Only Murders in the Building season 5 will have 10 episodes total: Season 5, Episode 1 "Nail in the Coffin" premiered on Hulu September 9, 2025

Season 5, Episode 2 "After You" premiered on Hulu September 9, 2025

Season 5, Episode 3 "Rigor" premiered on Hulu September 9, 2025

Season 5, Episode 4 "Dirty Birds" premieres on Hulu September 16, 2025

Season 5, Episode 5 "Tongue Tied" premieres on Hulu September 23, 2025

Season 5, Episode 6 "Flatbrush" premieres on Hulu September 30, 2025

Season 5, Episode 7 "Silver Alert" premieres on Hulu October 7, 2025

Season 5, Episode 8 "Cuckoo Chicks" premieres on Hulu October 14, 2025

Season 5, Episode 9 "LESTR" premieres on Hulu October 21, 2025

Season 5, Episode 10 premieres on Hulu October 28, 2025

