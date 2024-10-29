Who's The Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Killer? A Full Recap Of That Wild Finale.
Major spoilers for the last two episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 4!!
Only Murders in the Building season 4 has finally unmasked its killer...and it's the one character I never suspected. After last week's reveal that Marshall was Sazz's stunt protégé, stole her script for theOnly Murders movie, and is behind her death as well as Glen's, the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale opens with Marshall holding Mabel captive — and somehow it only gets crazier from there.
- In the Only Murders season 4 finale, Charles and Oliver have to rescue Mabel from Marshall.
- Marshall was Sazz's stunt protégé, then stole Sazz's script and passed it off as his own.
- The Only Murders in the Building season 4 ending kills off a beloved character.
The 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Ending, Explained
After learning Marshall is the killer they've been looking for, Charles is determined to save Mabel, especially since he didn't get to save Sazz. Realizing Marshall has scaled the apartment building in the past, Charles and Oliver wind up on the building's ledge so they can get to her window. And just like the rest of the season, Martin Short absolutely steals the show. One of my favorite lines is, "Charles, you're my ride or die. And my strong preference is to ride." Icon!!
Our favorite comedy duo jumps into Mabel's apartment and starts to fend Marshall off with Eva Longoria's Lady Longoria-19 in 1 Multi-Tool, but it doesn't take long for him to gain the upper hand. Right when he's about to kill the trio, they're saved by Jan of all people, who shoots him in the back from the empty apartment across the courtyard...then reveals she's been hiding in Charles' apartment since we last saw her. (Feel free to take a deep breath to help process that information. I did.)
With the threat taken care of, Mabel, Oliver, and Charles return to the Only Murders in the Building movie set — which Mabel says now has "mercifully low" cringe levels. Seeing Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, and Zach Galifianakis in their element, and our podcast trio getting to honor Sazz's memory is such a well-earned moment for the season. We also get to see the first page of Sazz's script (which features her monologue from the beginning of the episode), on which she says, "When you take your hero on a journey, get him in all kinds of trouble, but land him home safely? Nothing better than that." It looks like our leads have finally landed safely!
The Only Murders in the Building ending features Oliver and Loretta finally getting married before she leaves to film in New Zealand, and Charles and Mabel joining Oliver at the altar. Loretta's walked down the aisle by her son Dickie and Oliver's son Will, which made me WEEPY. Considering Martin Short as Oliver is one of my favorite casting choices of the 21st Century, I am just so happy to see him happy.
But, like all the seasons before, the finale takes a turn when Sofia Caccimelio tries to hire the trio to find her husband Nicky, a Caputo crime family member who episode 9 tells us is missing. They deny her request, but considering actress Téa Leoni just joined season 5, it looks like she won't be taking no for an answer.
And in the final moments of the Only Murders in the Building season 4 ending, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver finds Lester dead in the fountain! Lester is such a kind and comforting presence in every episode, I can't believe it! (How could you Hulu, HOW COULD YOU?!).
Who's the killer in season 4 of Only Murders in the Building?
The Only Murders in the Building season 4 killer is Marshall P. Pope (whose real name is Rex Bailey), supposed screenwriter on the Only Murders movie. He reveals that his dreams of being a writer were always being squashed, and that Sazz was the first person who was ever kind to him.
But when Sazz shows him the only copy of her Only Murders movie, and he realizes just how good it is, he decides to take things into his own hands. He sends the script to Bev Melon at Paramount, and it ends up getting greenlit immediately (which explains why Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are contacted about the movie so abruptly).
When Sazz finds out, she confronts him and says she's going to tell Charles about the stolen script after his Broadway debut. Desperate and suffering a bit of a meltdown, Rex flies to New York and kills her, then puts her body in the incinerator.
Where can I watch Only Murders in the Building?
All episodes of Only Murders in the Building season 4 are available to stream on Hulu!
