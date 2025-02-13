OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Don’t be caught giving these.

7 "Outdated" Gifts You Should Never Give Your Valentine

Outdated Valentine's Day Gifts
Amazon
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserFeb 13, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Valentine’s Day is all about love, but let’s be real: some gifts just don’t say “I adore you” the way they used to! While romancenever goes out of style, it’s easy for certain Valentine’s Day gifts to feel more like a last-minute grabthan a compassionate, heartfelt expression of love.

If you want to impress your special someone this Valentine's Day, it’s time to retire these 7 “outdated” and overdone gifts that scream predictable.

Scroll on for the 7 “outdated” Valentine’s Day gifts you should definitely skip this year – and what to give instead!

Heart-Shaped Necklace

The Glorious Studio / PEXELS

1. Heart-shaped jewelry

Now don’t get me wrong – heart-shaped jewelry can be super cute, but oftentimes, it can feel a little cheesy and predictable for Valentine’s Day.

Instead, consider your Valentine’s personal interests and search for some jewelry that way. Whether it’s sports, animals, or astrology, you’ll surely be able to find something that suits them more closely.
Huge Teddy Bear

Hassan Ouajbir / PEXELS

2. Huge teddy bears

Those big teddies – or even just the cheap stuffed animals from the drugstore – are not practical whatsoever and tend to collect dust. Unless you know of a very specific plush that your Valentine's been wanting, it’s okay to skip the stuffed animals.

Red Roses

Picjumbo / PEXELS

3. A dozen roses

While red roses can be a romantic gesture, there are so many other flowers to consider. Roses are simply generic AF and very expected – instead, get to the bottom of what your Valentine’s favorite flower is and run with that! From lilies to mums, you could even create your own bouquet with just a little extra effort.

Fake Plant

Ksenia Chernaya / PEXELS

4. Fake plants

The same idea goes for fake plants. Why invest in a fake plant when a real one can be so much more meaningful? This way, every time your Valentine goes to water the plant you gave them, they’ll be thinking of you. ❤️

5. Matching gifts

Matching t-shirts, mugs, socks, and the like are honestly pretty cringeworthy, unless you’re really into them. Your Valentine will definitely appreciate a unique gift a lot more this year.

Box Of Chocolates

Amazon

6. Cheap chocolates

Cheap chocolates are good for a last-minute gift, but if you want your gift to feel special to your Valentine, please take the extra time (and money!) to opt for a fancier box. They’ll look better and taste better.

Outdated Valentine's Day Gifts

Jill Wellington / PEXELS

7. Anything impersonal

All of this goes to say that anything impersonal makes a cliche and outdated Valentine’s Day gift. You don’t even have to go insanely above and beyond for your date this year – just a little extra consideration will definitely make them feel loved.

outdated giftsgift ideasvalentine's dayvalentine's day giftsgifts

