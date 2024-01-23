63 Unbelievable Valentine’s Day Desserts To WOW Your Honey
With all the sweetness surrounding February 14th, it's no wonder that Valentine's Day desserts are some of our favorites! Sweethearts, sweet desserts, sweet date ideas… it never stops. And when it comes to holiday-themed desserts, you have plenty of pink, red and heart-shaped ideas at your disposal, from healthy Valentine's Day fruit salad recipes to colorful red velvet cheese tart recipes. But here are 61 of our absolute *favorite* romantic dessert recipes for lovebirds!
What are popular Valentine's treats?
If it's sweet and maybe features either chocolate or fruit, there's a good chance it's a popular Valentine's Day dessert. With everything from chocolate-covered strawberries and strawberry donuts to cheesecake, chocolate raspberry treats, and crème brûlée, there's something for everyone this Valentine's Day!
What is a sweet thing to eat on Valentine's Day?
If you're less of a baked goods kind of dessert-lover, don't worry. There's plenty of candy to choose from. Lollipops, Hershey's kisses, chocolate bars, and candy hearts are all some of our favorite sweet treats for Valentine's Day.
What are the 7 basic desserts?
- Baked desserts
- Frozen desserts
- Dessert drinks
- Cold desserts
- Fried desserts
- Puddings and custards
- Cobblers
What is the number 1 dessert?
Some say crème brûlée, some say chocolate chip cookies, but we'd say dark chocolate strawberries are the #1 dessert. No matter what you make, you can't go wrong if it's something that you love!
Homemade Valentine’s Day Lollipops
We were always happy to get lollipops in our valentines as kids, why should that change once you become an adult?! This DIY version calls for sugar, corn syrup, and gelatin dessert. Just don't forget the gold stars! (via Brit + Co)
Heart-Shaped Honey Hazelnut Baked Brie
This sweetened cheese makes for the perfect V-Day dessert since it's flaky and gooey, (and heart-shaped!) all at the same time! (via Brit + Co)
Non-Dairy Salted Caramel Brownie Sundaes
It's no fun missing out on ice cream when you have a food sensitivity or dietary restriction. Dairy-free sundaes to the rescue! Add some homemade hot fudge and dig in ;) (via Brit + Co)
Heart-Shaped Waffles
Every Galentine's get together or Valentine's brunch deserves food that looks this cute. If you're more of a pancakes gal, use your spoon to pour the batter into the shape of a heart. Drizzle with some icing, top with sprinkles, and enjoy. (via Brit + Co)
Homemade Strawberry Tart
The glossy, candied sheen on top of this tart comes from brushing a generous amount of strawberry jam right on the berries. With the fruity burst of flavor and the rich vanilla custard, this might just become your date night dessert from here on out. (via Brit + Co)
Conversation Heart Sugar Cookie Bars
Pastels are always a good idea this time of year, and the candy hearts add a nice crunch. This sweet treat is a guaranteed success! (via Brit + Co)
Chocolate Bonbons
Chocolate bonbons sound expensive and difficult, but this recipe is the opposite of that. Using your favorite toppings and an ice tray, you can make your own collection of chocolate goodies for all your galentines, valentines, and even a few for yourself too. (viaBrit + Co)
Healthy Peanut Butter Cookies
Not only do these cookies only need three ingredients, but they're also gluten-free *and* vegan! If you have someone with a peanut allergy, just swap the peanut butter for sunflower seed butter and you're set. (via Brit + Co)
Vegan Dark Chocolate Truffles
This recipe is a fun one to make because once you've melted and mixed all the ingredients (and refrigerated for an hour), it's time to get down and dirty! Roll them into balls between your hands and top them with cacao powder, shredded coconut, or chopped pistachios. (via Brit + Co)
Jacques Torres’ Famous Hot Chocolate
When it's time to cozy up by the fire with your boo, make a mug of this *delicious* hot chocolate. This recipe requires only four ingredients (whole milk, milk powder, cornstarch, and dark chocolate) and once you try it, you'll never go back to the powdered stuff. (via Brit + Co)
Mini Heart Cherry Pies
Why bake an entire pie that you cut into triangles when you can make a bunch of tiny heart-shaped ones instead? When scooping your filling, make sure to leave enough room around the cherries to press the crusts together. Pass the plate, please! (via Brit + Co)
Sweet Candy Charcuterie Board
Ditch the meat and cheese (even if it's only for one day) in favor of a charcuterie board brimming with all your favorite sweets. We're talking candy, donuts, chocolate, cookies. Our mouths are already watering. (via Brit + Co)
Cheesy Burger Cookies
Instead of giving your friends and family paper valentines, make some cookies that will let them know how you feel! Bonus points if you can come up with some funny burger-related puns. Use an edible marker to write them down. (via Brit + Co)
Cute Dango Donut Holes
There's no doubt that donut holes are delicious, but we think they should look as good as they taste! Withmatcha powder, raspberry juice, and lemon juice for color, and fondant for the little faces, you'll never eat a plain donut hole again. (via Brit + Co)
Fruit Pie
This pie is great because it's totally customizable to include your favorite filling. Alphabet cookie cutters mean you can also pick your own phrase. Go with funny, romantic, or find a mix of both! (via Brit + Co)
No-Bake Strawberry Cheesecakes
We're pretty sure you can never have too many cheesecake recipes, and that includes this no-bake recipe. While it does call for cream cheese and Greek yogurt, you can definitely swap for non-dairy substitutes if you have allergies. (via Brit + Co)
Retro Pop Tarts
One of the most fun parts about baking a dessert is getting to decorate with whatever colorful, whacky designs you can think of. And these Pop Tarts are about as whacky as they get! Plus since you're making them yourself, you don't have to get stuck with a flavor you don't like. Whew. (via Brit + Co)
Green Tea Waffle Pops
Move over popsicles, there's a new treat-on-a-stick in town. Cut up marshmallows and use chocolate buttons to create the animal faces, or just have some fun dipping the edges into different colors. Either way, you'll get an all-out waffle. (via Brit + Co)
Frozen Cookie Dough Bites
While this recipe calls for non-dairy ice cream, if you'd rather stick to something that's already in your fridge, try frozen Greek yogurt or blended frozen bananas. Drizzle with your melted chocolate morsels and then prepare yourself for the longest 10 minutes of your life while they set in the fridge. (via Brit + Co)
Glitter Champagne Jell-O shots
Even when it's just you and your S.O. on Valentine's Day, you still want to have a good time, and these Jell-O Shots are an easy way to par-tay. Make them ahead of time so they can refrigerate overnight. You'll have them ready for V-Day *and* you won't have to worry about them while you're making dinner. (via Brit + Co)
DIY Strawberry Kabobs
Replace your trusty chicken and veggie kabob recipe with strawberries and cream. Grilled fruit might sound weird if you've never had it, but trust us: this is one trend you'll want to try. (via Brit + Co)
Triple Chocolate Scones
Make these scones to go with an evening cup of tea or (if you want some extra chocolate), hot cocoa! Some espresso powder mixed into the batter and the coffee whipped cream take things to the next level. (via Brit + Co)
Lemon-Elderflower Waffles
We'll eat waffles for breakfast, dinner, or dessert. This romantic, colorful recipe is the perfect way to celebrate V-Day *and* look ahead towards spring at the same time. (via Brit + Co)
Bruléed Grapefruit Tart
This bright orange dessert is made with one of our favorite winter finds: grapefruit! Gelatin, cream cheese, and condensed milk come together for a recipe that's great for Valentine's Day, summer picnics, and a birthday cake alternative. (via Brit + Co)
Layered Fruity Terrine
This terrine gives "ice cream cake" a whole new meaning. We're obsessed with the berry layers that make this a perfect V-Day, spring, or summer treat. Before you sprinkle your go-to berries around the edge, pop them in the freezer to give your dish some extra crunch. (via Brit + Co)
Ombré Donuts
We know that donuts make a great breakfast food, but that doesn't stop us from eating them any time of day! Separate white icing into a few different cups and add different amounts of your favorite food coloring to get the ombré color effect. (via Brit + Co)
Upgrade Your Go-To Boxed Cake
Who says boxed cake can't be as good as the made-from-scratch stuff? There are tons of easy hacks — like swapping oil for butter, adding coffee, or even including instant pudding in your cake batter — that can upgrade your blend. (via Brit + Co)
Healthy(er) Strawberry Donuts
Underneath that mouthwatering glaze, these donuts are chock full of fresh berries, Greek yogurt, and whole wheat flour. Doctor yours up with chocolate chips and cocoa powder for a chocolate-covered strawberries spin, or add in more berries for a very berry donut instead. (via Brit + Co)
Chocolate-Covered, Champagne-Soaked Strawberries
These skewered treats are equal parts sweet and boozy. They'll be the perfect snack to share with your boo! (via Brit + Co)
Strawberry Jalapeño Margaritas
Margs are a great afternoon treat but make one that's sweet enough and you can serve it as dessert too! Agave and strawberries balance out the heat from the jalapeños, but if you're not a fan of spice, feel free to leave the peppers out entirely. Pour and enjoy! (via Brit + Co)
Lisa Frank-Inspired Cake Batter Milkshakes
Put your sweets-loving skills to the test with these candy-colored (and candy-filled) milkshakes. Stuff with all your favorite lollipops, marshmallows, donuts, chocolate bark...you get the picture. The more colors, the better. (via Brit + Co)
Dominique Ansel’s Mini Madeleines
While these only take 15 minutes to make the day you're baking, don't forget that they also take 15 minutes the day before. You'll refrigerate the batter overnight so that it chills + thickens, giving the madeleines their recognizable hump. (via Brit + Co)
Tie-Dye Mug Cake
To get the tie-dye effect of this cake, add food coloring to your batter while it's in different jars. Pour the batter into your mug in layers, but make sure to only fill halfway so that it doesn't overflow. Once you've got your mug assembled, you just have to pop it in the microwave for a minute and a half. (via Brit + Co)
The Best Chocolate Cake Recipe
As far as we're concerned, when it comes to Valentine's Day, any kind of chocolate takes the cake (we couldn't resist that pun!). Everything about this recipe is a good idea, including licking the bowl. (via Brit + Co)
Sprinkle-Dipped Chocolate Hearts
The best part about these treats is that not only are they easy to make, but they also only take 45 minutes! A heart-shaped silicone mold is the secret to making them extra cute. Simple enough that a baby cherub could do it. (via Brit + Co)
Peanut Butter Banana Shake
Keep your fingers clean with this hands-free drink. Not a huge fan of vanilla? Just swap the regular milk and vanilla ice cream for chocolate instead. (via Brit + Co)
Gluten-Free Chocolate Cupcakes
Beaten eggs are used in place of flour to make these cupcakes a great option for gluten-free gals. Once the cupcakes are finished, just dollop with cream, jam, and a raspberry and serve immediately. You won't want to wait to try these! (via Brit + Co)
Breakable Chocolate Heart
This is one kind of heartbreak that feels good. Whip this edible box up and fill it with candies and (more) chocolates that your Valentine will love. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge
To make this gluten-free and vegan Valentine's Day dessert, whisk 1/4 cup of melted coconut oil, 2/3 cup of a peanut butter like the Cocoa PB2, 1/4 cup of unsweetened dairy-free milk, 1/4 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder, 1 teaspoon of vanilla, and 1 pinch sea salt together. Mix in 1/4 cup of maple syrup or agave nectar, add to a wax paper-lined loaf pan and chill in the fridge for an hour in the freezer or three to four hours in the fridge. Sprinkle with freeze-dried strawberries and chocolate drizzle. (recipe and image courtesy of Leelalicious)
Chocolate-Covered Almonds
For people who don't have a crazy sweet tooth, balance sweet and savory with this recipe. Besides the fact that it isn't super sweet, this snack also only requires two ingredients: almonds and chocolate. By making it yourself, you'll also know exactly what you're putting into your body. (via Almonds.com)
Raspberry Coulis
This sweet treat make the perfect topper to ice cream or an in-between spread for a cake, but it tastes just as good when it you eat straight from the jar. (via Culinary Hill)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Lava Cake
This cookie with a molten chocolate core is large enough to go halfsies with your date. Although if we're honest, we could also eat an entire one while we binge watch Valentine's romcoms. (via Hot Chocolate Hits)
Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecakes
Speaking of rich, silky treats, these mini cheesecakes are perfect for Valentine’s Day. Feel free to serve them as-is, or get creative with holiday-inspired (think pink hearts and bright colors) cupcake liners. You can also use heart-shaped cookie cutters to make these goodies extra festive. (via Away from the Box)
XXL Death by Chocolate Cookie
This bad boy is for real chocoholics. It’s EXPLODING with chocolate-y goodness, stuffed with tons of cocoa powder and dark chocolate chips. Bonus points for the colorful heart-shaped sprinkles on top. (via Sally’s Baking Addiction)
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Brownies
Fudgy brownie fans, this one's for you. Chocolate covered strawberries are a Valentine’s Day hallmark, but we love this creative, and much more indulgent, iteration. Serve with a fruity (and preferably pink) cocktail that cuts the sweetness. (via Closet Cooking)
Lavender Crème Brûlée
Crème brûlée is arguably the quintessential date-night dessert for two, so why not serve it on V-day? This version is made with the floral tastes of delicate lavender, making it a feminine and romantic choice. If you don't have a blowtorch to crisp the sugar topping, place the dish under your broiler instead. (via Lavender and Macarons)
Easy Tiramisu Mousse
This delicious tiramisu mousse is ready in about 20 minutes, and is a cinch to make (really!). Coffee lovers rejoice. (via Crazy for Crust)
Strawberry Shortcake Cupcakes
Wait until right before serving to add fresh strawberries on top of these babies. Mix the chopped berries with a bit of sugar and they'll release some of their juices for an extra flavorful bite! (via Chocolate With Grace)
Chocolate Salted Caramel Tart
The crust on this dessert is made from scratch, so this isn't the most low-maintenance option… but we don't mind. It's certainly one of the most delicious! (via Home Cooking Adventure)
Rosé Champagne Mug Cake
Mug cakes are easy to whip up in roughly one minute with the help of a microwave. These particular mug cakes are made with sparkling rosé, sugar, milk and flour (and can be made right in the coupe glass!). Sprinkle with candy pearls before serving. (via Kirbie's Cravings)
Easy Chocolate Creme Brulee
If rosé mug cakes don’t sound like an enticing Valentine's Day dessert, maybe this easy chocolate recipe is more up your alley. Bonus: It’s super easy to make… in fact, it’s no-bake! (via Crazy for Crust)
Cherry Coconut Yogurt Bites
These yogurt bites are so good that you might mistake them for ice cream. But with high-protein Greek yogurt, whole cherries, and maple syrup, they're a lot better for you. (via Greenletes)
No Bake Strawberry Icebox Cake
Here’s another no-bake idea for you. This layered dessert is flavored with strawberries, vanilla and bananas, and is so flexible that it can be made into whatever shape you desire (hearts, anyone?). (via Cakes Cottage)
Black Magic Chocolate Cake
We love, love, love dark chocolate and we cannot WAIT to dig into this recipe! This cake is simply bursting with the flavors of rich, chocolatey dark cocoa and will pair nicely with a glass of milk. (via Diethood)
Easy Chocolate Mousse
Another option for the chocolate-obsessed: this frothy, whippy chocolate mousse. It also happens to be amazingly easy to make, and simply has to chill in the fridge for about two hours before it’s perfect and ready to enjoy. Even the kids will love this one! (via Cookies & Cups)
Easy Tiramisu
This traditional yet simple-to-prepare recipe is ideal for rounding out an Italian-inspired V-day dinner. Side note: You’ll notice that this recipe calls for raw eggs. Don’t be alarmed — this is the traditional way to make tiramisu. But feel free to beat the eggs over a double broiler if you feel uncomfortable with using them raw. (via Recipe Tin Eats)
Valentine's Day Puff Pastry Hearts
Give the gift of love and pastries when you bake up a sweet, edible heart. Cover in cinnamon sugar or dip in chocolate, but you can't go wrong, whichever way you choose to make them. (via Salt & Lavender)
Pink Velvet Cake
Red velvet is so passé (JK, we love red velvet cake). But this *pink* velvet cake is even more interesting and romantic, and we are totally on board with that. Top with chopped strawberries for the finishing touch. (via Cake Whiz)
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cheesecake
This sweet and fruity cheesecake recipe is a major crowd pleaser, so it’s perfect for serving at your Valentine’s Day dinner, Galentine's gathering, or family brunch. (via Foody Schmoody Blog)
Raspberry Champagne Cake
Champagne is the perfect way to toast your honey on Valentine's Day, and what better way to do that than with a Champagne-infused dessert? This cake *literally* has bubbly baked right into it. And it's also topped with raspberry-Champagne buttercream. (via The Cake Blog)
Famous Brick Street Chocolate Cake
This indulgent dessert has everything you love about chocolate cake, but it comes with a catch: it’s made in a convection oven! If you don’t have one, no worries. It can easily be adapted to work with a regular oven instead. (via Through Her Looking Glass)
Chocolate Cherry Cupcakes
Is it weird to call cupcakes sexy? Because these cupcakes are *sexy.* They're made with rich chocolate batter, topped with silky buttercream and finished off with a fresh, chocolate-covered cherry. Hot. (via Baked by an Introvert)
Lebanese Avocado And Strawberry Cocktail
If you're someone who prefers your desserts on the more fresh, less sweet side, then you have to try this recipe. The cream topping and almonds take it to the next level. (via Forks & Foliage)
Additional reporting by Chloe Williams and Meredith Holser.
This article has been updated from a previous post.
