The 15 Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts You Can Get On Amazon
Waited 'til the last minute to snag a Valentine's Day gift for your boo? Fret not, my friend! Amazon has a ton of great gift options, and the 15 items I've hand-selected below will all arrive before Feb. 14. You'll find a little something for every kind of Valentine here, from cute kitchen finds to stunning beauty products like makeup and fragrances.
Scroll on for the 15 best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon!
Amazon
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
This mug warmer will keep their morning coffee fresh all day long. Snag it in a V-Day-friendly color to really embrace the holiday!
Amazon
Kendra Scott Haven Strand Necklace
Everyone loves a lil' heart-shaped jewelry moment!
Amazon
NYX Buttermelt Powder Blush
This super buttery blush comes in plenty of different shades to suit your Valentine's skin tone. The texture is simply amazing, plus it's considerably pigmented, so a little goes a long way.
Amazon
Philosophy Fresh Cream Eau de Toilette
With notes of creamy vanilla and tonka bean, this is quite literally the sweetest scent to gift this Valentine's Day. The bottle itself is a work of art!
Amazon
Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler
You can't really go wrong with a classic Stanley tumbler for the person who loves to stay hydrated.
Amazon
Coach Lana Shoulder Bag
This adorable Coach bag is more of a splurge when it comes to last-minute Valentine's Day gifts, but there's no doubt it'll make your Valentine feel special as ever. This red color is also ideal for commemorating the holiday!
Amazon
UGG Euphoria Plush Faux Fur Reversible Throw Blanket
Snuggle up with your S.O. in this lavish faux fur blanket! It's a gift for them and for you. Score.
Amazon
Paris Hilton French Press
This French press will help your giftee craft the perfect brew. Plus, it's adorably covered in heart cut-outs!
Amazon
Apricot Lamb Plant Plush Toy
In favor of live flowers that'll wilt quickly, snag this cutie little plant plush to remind them of your undying love.
Amazon
Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
For the bougie beauty lover, the Shark FlexStyle is a must for locking down the perfect hairstyle!
Amazon
UGG Disquette Slippers
These plush slippers feel like luxury during every wear. They'll keep your giftee's feet and toes expertly warm in these cold winter months!
Amazon
Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa '68 Jet Set
This set of body cream, body wash, and perfume smells so delicious. The bottles are perfectly travel-sized, so your Valentine can take 'em on the go for a nice refresh.
Amazon
Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick
This cult-fave lipstick is guaranteed to get good reception from your beauty-loving Valentine!
Amazon
Smeg Electric Kettle
This electric kettle is as much a practical kitchen piece as it is a work of art. Think of it as counter eye candy that you and your boo can enjoy together for fresh teas, coffees, and more!
Amazon
Lego Botanicals Rose Bouquet Set
Build them this adorable Lego rose bouquet to gift alongside any beauty pick, fashion find, or homemade treat to truly impress your S.O.
