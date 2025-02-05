Waited 'til the last minute to snag a Valentine's Day gift for your boo? Fret not, my friend! Amazon has a ton of great gift options, and the 15 items I've hand-selected below will all arrive before Feb. 14. You'll find a little something for every kind of Valentine here, from cute kitchen finds to stunning beauty products like makeup and fragrances.

Scroll on for the 15 best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts on Amazon!

Amazon Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug This mug warmer will keep their morning coffee fresh all day long. Snag it in a V-Day-friendly color to really embrace the holiday!

Amazon Kendra Scott Haven Strand Necklace Everyone loves a lil' heart-shaped jewelry moment!

Amazon NYX Buttermelt Powder Blush This super buttery blush comes in plenty of different shades to suit your Valentine's skin tone. The texture is simply amazing, plus it's considerably pigmented, so a little goes a long way.

Amazon Philosophy Fresh Cream Eau de Toilette With notes of creamy vanilla and tonka bean, this is quite literally the sweetest scent to gift this Valentine's Day. The bottle itself is a work of art!

Amazon Stanley Quencher H2.0 Tumbler You can't really go wrong with a classic Stanley tumbler for the person who loves to stay hydrated.

Amazon Coach Lana Shoulder Bag This adorable Coach bag is more of a splurge when it comes to last-minute Valentine's Day gifts, but there's no doubt it'll make your Valentine feel special as ever. This red color is also ideal for commemorating the holiday!

Amazon UGG Euphoria Plush Faux Fur Reversible Throw Blanket Snuggle up with your S.O. in this lavish faux fur blanket! It's a gift for them and for you. Score.

Amazon Paris Hilton French Press This French press will help your giftee craft the perfect brew. Plus, it's adorably covered in heart cut-outs!

Amazon Apricot Lamb Plant Plush Toy In favor of live flowers that'll wilt quickly, snag this cutie little plant plush to remind them of your undying love.

Amazon Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System For the bougie beauty lover, the Shark FlexStyle is a must for locking down the perfect hairstyle!

Amazon UGG Disquette Slippers These plush slippers feel like luxury during every wear. They'll keep your giftee's feet and toes expertly warm in these cold winter months!

Amazon Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa '68 Jet Set This set of body cream, body wash, and perfume smells so delicious. The bottles are perfectly travel-sized, so your Valentine can take 'em on the go for a nice refresh.

Amazon Clinique Black Honey Almost Lipstick This cult-fave lipstick is guaranteed to get good reception from your beauty-loving Valentine!

Amazon Smeg Electric Kettle This electric kettle is as much a practical kitchen piece as it is a work of art. Think of it as counter eye candy that you and your boo can enjoy together for fresh teas, coffees, and more!

Amazon Lego Botanicals Rose Bouquet Set Build them this adorable Lego rose bouquet to gift alongside any beauty pick, fashion find, or homemade treat to truly impress your S.O.

Subscribe to our newsletter for more of the best gift ideas all year long!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.