Here’s Where You Can Get Greta Gerwig’s Barbie Pink Jumpsuit
Whether you were one of the fortunate fans to snag advance tickets to the Barbie movie or not, there’s no denying that the power of pink has taken over this summer. Hello Barbiecore! We’ve admittedly made the Barbie craze our entire personality (sorry, not sorry), which means we’ve been keeping tabs on everything from the countless Barbie collabs, the film’s iconic soundtrack, and precious behind-the-scenes scoops — like Margot Robbie's secret to her viral foot scene.
But in addition to Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, and Ryan Gosling, Barbie also has an unsuspecting star: director Greta Gerwig's jumpsuit.
Where To Get Greta Gerwig's Pink Jumpsuit From The "Barbie" Set
Director Greta Gerwig really committed to the Barbie bit while on set for the movie, often sporting an all-pink jumpsuit and toting around pink headphones. If you’re wanting to immerse yourself (and your closet) even more in the Barbie World, then a pink jumpsuit might be *exactly* what you need.
Thanks to clues like the side buttons, front pockets, and particular seams, we’ve concluded with certainty that Greta’s OG pink jumpsuit is the Grover Washed Pink Utility Jumpsuit ($168) from Pistola. So cute! While we wait for her long sleeved pick from Lucy & Yakto come back into stock, we’ve scoped out some comparable dupes so you can get the look.
Dupes for Greta Gerwig's Pink Jumpsuit
Pistola Jordan Short Sleeve Zip Front Jumpsuit ($188)
This loose-fitting pink jumpsuit is perfect for on-the-go errand days.
Universal Thread Short Sleeve Button-Front Boilersuit ($40)
The bubblegum pink shade of this piece is perfect for wearing any time of year – but seeing the Barbie movie in theaters feels like the most appropriate occasion!
Beach Riot Racertrack Jumpsuit ($168)
You're going to want to *blast* Charli XCX's "Speed Drive" from Barbie The Album while donning this pink racer jumpsuit.
Lime Lush Punch Corduroy Collared Waist Tie Jumpsuit ($57)
Pigment Utility Suit ($198)
Lead image via Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Pictures
