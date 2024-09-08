10 Chic Amazon Work Outfits To Make Getting Dressed Easy
While I may not be going into the office at this point in my career, I used to work in a very corporate setting and had a pretty lengthy commute to get there. So, I'd like to think I'm fairly well-verse in corporate dressing, and what are the absolute essentials that you need. In lieu of this, I thought I'd share with you the pieces that I think are the most essential to getting dressed, and making your corporate life easier... but with a bit of a chic twist, because everyone likes pieces that are functional and fashionable. At least, I know I do! From chic work bags, to an easy, everyday outfit essential like a two piece set, I've got it all! Keep reading to see all the fun pieces that will truly make getting ready for your corporate work day easier!
Cicy Bell Two Piece Set
A good two-piece-set is an essential for a work wardrobe. It's been my go-to for years, because it eliminates the stress of picking out an outfit first thing in the morning, and makes getting dressed so simple. Plus, it looks elevated and chic! I love wearing these pieces together or even separate! Throw on a tote bag, and you're all set to go!
HOTOUCH Simple Button Down
A good, classic button down is another staple for getting dressed for the office! It can be worn in so many different outfit combinations, depending on what you have planned. You can wear it with jeans and boots if you're going for dinner after work, or you can style it more formally with trousers— the options are endless. Grab this chic blouse for only $30!
Tronjori Wide Leg Trousers
Wide leg trousers are incredible because, not only are they practical and professional, but they're also insanely comfortable as well. The wide leg helps to elongate your figure, but they're baggy enough that they will literally feel like sweatpants! And these comfy ones are only $27, so you're getting a great deal as well!
Arach&Cloz Sweater Vest
As we all know, fall is almost upon us, and that means sweater weather season is just around the corner! This sweater vest is a great transitional piece to wear to the office, and it's in this great autumnal brown color that I love! You can style it with the wide leg pants mentioned before, and a fun statement belt for a chic office look!
ANRABESS Cable Knit Sweater
My favorite thing about a cable knit sweater is that they look so chic in summer thrown over your shoulders when you're wearing a dress, but they're also great for those chilly in-office days in the fall when you want to be worn. This sweater is so affordable, but it still looks very elegant with the slim-fit and V-neck detail. Definitely an essential for the office!
The Drop Long Black Blazer
If you don't already own a classic black blazer, then now's the time to grab one! Amazon has this great long blazer that has a slight oversized fit, and the quality is a 10/10 for how affordable it is. Style it like above for a simple yet chic look with jeans, boots, and a white tee.
PRETTYGARDEN Midi Skirt
Wanting to feel a little more cutesy at the office? This adorable green midi skirt is the perfect way to do that, while still looking nice and profesh for the office! If you have a more casual office, you can even wear it with sneakers to make it a little more comfortable and on-trend.
Przene 3 Blue Light Glasses
For most of us working gals, we're usually staring at a screen for a majority of the day, whether that be a work computer or a phone. A couple months ago, I started getting these intense migraines, and realized that the screens were, indeed, the culprit. So, I bought these blue light glasses, and they have saved the day for me throughout the work week. Hot girls protect their eyes, so grab these cute glasses that come in 3 different colors for you to choose from on the daily.
LOVEVOOK Laptop Bag
One of the most important essentials is a good work bag that's functional, but still equally as cute. This camel leather laptop bag will do just that! It will fit your laptop, as well as storing compartments for papers, pens, and any other essentials! You'll definitely want to add this to your wardrobe to go with all of your cute work fits!
GOLDTIMO Lunchbox
Gone are the days of throwing your Tupperware into your workbag, and risking a mess on your work items. Chic lunchboxes are so in, and I am here for it. They help keep your lunch cool and protected, but also hide the fact that you're carrying a lunchbox. To the outside world, it would just seem like your handbag, which I'm so obsessed with!
Kayla Walden is a content creator and writer who spends most of her free time either shopping the latest trends, reading fantasy novels, or binging new tv shows. You can find her various musings on all things fashion, pop culture, and travel on Brit + Co or her blog, Kayla's Newsletter.