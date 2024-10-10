I Scrolled Mango’s Entire Dress Collection And Found The 12 Chicest Styles
My wallet should be scared – shaking-in-fear-level scared – because Mango’s dress section is packed with tons of purchase-worthy styles. And we all know nothing provides an instant confidence boost like a dress does! Mango dresses are utterly chic, no matter what kind of silhouette you’re shopping for. I scrolled through their entire collection and found some insanely cute minis, midis, maxis, long-sleeved, short-sleeved, and layered dresses (the list goes on) that span every kind of occasion you could possibly think of. These 12 Mango dresses are suitable beyond casual wear (though I would rock ‘em every day), providing the perfect uniform for happy hours, dinner dates, and even weddings. Boldly venture on to find your next favorite frock.
Mango
Check-Print Midi Dress
This dress' flowy nature makes it the ultimate piece to layer under different textures, like with a leather trench coat or a structured chore jacket. The plaid pattern and warm color palette flawlessly channel the fall season, too, so now's the time to snag it! I really like that the ruched waistline and draped neck details add some visual interest, taking your look up a notch with elegance –without overpowering the entire look.
Mango
Strapless Pinstripe Dress
This strapless pick is giving workwear realness, and I am 100% here for it. It's a definite step up from your typical trousers and blouse situation, but still feels right in line with office dress code, so long as you pair it with a fashionable cardigan or blazer – and don't forget some stellar loafers! Once work's over, simply toss off your layer of choice and prance on over to happy hour in style. This dress is also unbelievably flattering, as it hugs and accentuates your midsection with some slight ruching around the waist!
Mango
Printed Turtleneck Dress
Okay, yes. Yes, yes, and yes! This striped dress is the ideal wear during fall (and the holidays, of course!) because of its moody, deep green vibe. The subtle turtleneck and flared sleeves make it lean a bit retro, too, so you could easily pair it with some timeless tall boots to really complete the look. For a pinch of fun, the collar buttons along the back with a keyhole detail that makes it feel low-key luxe.
Mango
Contrasting Print Dress
If you're set on living out your Sex and the City fantasy (I can't stop watching!), this flirty (and most certainly Carrie-approved) mini dress is going to make you feel so chic. It's like if your favorite nighttime slip got the streetwear treatment. Not to mention the colors! The layered design will surely have everyone making a double take to peep at your outfit. Pair this flowy number with kitten heels (and a basic oversized blazer if it's chilly out), and you are set.
Mango
Polka-Dot Dress with Side Pleats
Big polka dots can make a statement, sure, but I think true chicness lies in tiny lil' dots like these. The pattern alone doesn't complete this midi dress, though – it's the adjustable side ruching and swingy skirt that serve as the cherry on top. They both shape your figure in the most flattering way, so much so that you'll want to show this dress off! I'd wear it casually with some combat boots and a jean jacket, or to dress it up more, with a lady jacket and some ballet flats.
Mango
Leather-Effect Sleeveless Dress
If you like to play around with textures in your outfits, this faux leather dress serves as the perfect base for piling on loose knits, denim jackets, or even more leathery layers for a matching moment. The mini-length a-line silhouette is undeniably comfy on the body, so you won't have to worry about feeling restricted. The high neckline offers a good amount of coverage, though the lower-cut sleeves feel a tad bit cheeky. 👀 I'd try pairing this pick with a bright cropped sweater (something like the Hattie Cardigan from Free People) and Mary Janes to channel an alt-preppy look.
Mango
Flared Dress with Ruffled Hem
Drop waists are gonna get me every single time. In combination with the severely scooped neckline, this maxi dress' lower-set waistline elongates your figure to the perfect proportion. It's a great style to reach for on cold winter days, thanks to the high-coverage long sleeves. Wears extremely well with flats for the easy and elegant balletcore outfit you've been dreaming of.
Mango
Leopard Print Draped Dress
The leopard print kind of muddles the intricate details on this number, so any outfit admirers will have to get up close and personal to truly experience the magic of this mini dress... not always a bad thing! 😉 It's fitted with tiny ruffles along the sleeves and layered ruching throughout the skirt to complete the look. The shortened sleeves and mock neckline offer ample coverage up top, too, and make the ensemble look more mature – ideal for office days or important meetings!
Mango
Asymmetrical Pleated Dress
Your next night out is calling... and it most definitely requires this show-stopping dress. I mean, from the off-the-shoulder sleeve to the asymmetrical skirt, this pick has it goin' on. The rich red color also adds a sultry air that makes a whole style statement on its own. Pick out your favorite heels and oversized hoop earrings to pair, and you've got the perfect going-out 'fit on your hands!
Mango
Polka Dots Draped Dress
I cannot resist a polka dot. Though I'm a fan of tiny dots, these bolder, bigger ones have much more head-turning appeal! Plus, the fit of this maxi dress is downright adorable. The bust, bodice, and very top of the skirt are ultra-ruched (and body-hugging!) before falling down to a sheer flowy skirt that starts around the thighs for elongating effect. The thin straps on this pick charmingly cross in the back so you can show off some skin with confidence! Cocktail hour, anyone?
Mango
Ruffled Paisley-Print Dress
On the more casual side, this loose-fitting paisley dress is a certain everyday staple because it's comfy, oh-so cute, and easily wearable with other neutral accessories. It reminds me of something you'd find in the Daisy Jones & The Six wardrobe! The olive green color is also very trendy at the moment, so your look will be totally on-point with this pick. Opt for brown boots and your most trusty handbag to step out stylishly.
Mango
Check Long Dress
This extremely-'90s-inspired maxi has everything I could ever want in a dress: a fun, playful pattern, bright colors, a very flattering (yet comfortable) fit, and endless styling potential. Plus, the bow tie on the front is ever-so femme, a vibe I like to bring to many of my outfits. You can easily wear this pick on its own, or layer it over a white baby tee or long sleeve top for more coverage and warmth.
Subscribe to our newsletter to see the best styles we're shopping every week!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.