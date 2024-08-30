Fashion Fans: The Alexa Chung x Madewell Collab Is Coming Next Week
Madewell
Though Madewell hasn’t yet hinted at all of the exact styles that’ll join their collaboration with Chung, their website offers a small sneak peek at the general vibe of the drop. On a teaser page, Chung, a true "it" girl, confidently dons a fur trench coat and dark wash jeans for the campaign. The emphasis on unique wardrobe staples – what Madewell does best – is definitely evident.
Alongside her recent interview with NYT that touches on the upcoming Madewell collection, Chung is pictured in a flattering denim-on-denim getup that she designed for the brand. The long-sleeve denim shirt is reported to go for $128 (up to size XL), while the jeans she wears in a similar wash will go for $178 (up to size 33).
Per the article, the Alexa Chung x Madewell collab contains nearly 30 pieces. The first half of the collection will drop on September 4 at 12pm ET with items like “high-rise flared jeans, button-down shirts, long denim skirts, and dresses,” all of which have a Western workwear vibe.
The prices will range from $128 to $850, with the most expensive item being an ankle-length cognac suede coat. The rest of the collab will be available to shop in November.
