10 Easy, Budget-Friendly Ways To Spruce Up Your Outdoor Decor In 2025

outdoor decor 2025
Shutterstock
Theresa Gonzalez
By Theresa GonzalezJul 15, 2025
It’s backyard gathering season, and there’s no better time to give your space a few easy, affordable upgrades. I’m writing from my outdoor space today — a spot that’s been five years in the making. Over time, I’ve layered in refreshes big and small to make it feel party-ready and perfect for unwinding. From no-cost upgrades to affordable glow-ups, you can turn your own backyard, patio, or balcony into a sanctuary that looks more luxe than it costs. Pro tip: storing items during the off-season can help keep everything looking like new longer.

Here are 10 affordable ways to spruce up your outdoor decor this year!

bistro light bulbs

Carson Coots

1. Let There Be Light

Fairy lights, bistro bulbs, or solar lanterns can transform any space from day to night. Drape them along fences, trees, or overhead beams for a cozy glow.

Cozy patio with a yellow sofa, decorative pillows, and a round woven coffee table

Shutterstock

2. Layer Textiles For A Homey Vibe

Add comfort and color with outdoor-friendly rugs, throw pillows, and blankets. Look for weather-resistant options from places like IKEA, World Market, or Target. I'll also bring out some from the indoors to keep guests happy and cozy.
Woman painting planter box pink, sitting outdoors with rosemary plant and boots nearby

Shutterstock

3. Paint Goes A Long Way

I got a sample jar of paint at Benjamin Moore and it was enough to revive an old bench that had been weathered in the winter. Give tired patio furniture a new life with a coat of spray paint or outdoor wood stain.
Cozy balcony with modern chairs, plants, and string lights; adjoining a wooden-floored room.

Shutterstock

4. Thrift and Mix

You'd be surprised what you can find secondhand that actually looks like new. Facebook Marketplace and local thrift stores are great for finding affordable patio furniture, outdoor dining chairs, and unique side tables. You can mix them for an eclectic, lived-in vibe or find a luxe aesthetic you love at a lower cost.

Cozy outdoor patio with white sectional, plants, and woven lanterns.

Terrain

5. Use Nature To Frame Your Space

Like this space featured in Terrain, my patio is surrounded by planters filled with native, drought-tolerant plants (because: California). With help from my local nursery, I started with small succulents, rosemary, and a few cascading varieties to add texture and movement. Over time, they’ve grown into a surprisingly lush and layered landscape.
a woman watering a garden

Kaboompics.com

6. Plant A Small Garden

I’ve also carved out a small garden where I’ve managed to grow artichokes, tomatoes, and herbs — all from seedlings that cost next to nothing. Not only does it help me save on my grocery bill, but it adds charm and texture to the overall space. Guests compliment it all the time!

Modern outdoor patio with dining set, BBQ grill, and green plants in bright sunlight.

IKEA

7. Divide and Conquer With a Privacy Screen

Affordable wood fencing (like this one from IKEA) or a trellis covered in bougainvillea brings instant charm and a little privacy — without the hefty price tag. Set up a dining area on one side, and a laid-back lounge or bar on the other. Bonus: it's also great for hiding anything unsightly, like bins, hoses, or that one messy corner we all have.
Cozy patio with plants, open book, and a glass of citrus beverage on a wooden table

Shutterstock

8. Create A Reading Nook

Speaking of cozy spaces, use what you have — a pouf, floor cushions, or even a hammock — to carve out a nook for reading or lounging. A side table and drink tray complete the setup.
Colorful candles on stone among yellow daisies by a reflective pond.

Anthropologie

9. Add Candles For Ambience

Citronella candles, like these from Anthropologie, do double duty: they help keep bugs at bay while adding a decorative touch to your outdoor space.

Poolside with loungers, a pink striped umbrella, and floating yellow flowers in the water

Amazon

10. Channel Italian Summer Vibes With A Retro Umbrella

I added a fringed umbrella — like this 6ft Outdoor Patio Table Umbrella — and it instantly made my space feel European and more inviting. I’m obsessed.

