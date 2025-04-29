This isn't your average Western. 🤠
"Thrilling" Prime Video Western 'Outer Range' Will Hold You Over Until Taylor Sheridan's '1944'
After Lessons in Chemistry and Thunderbolts*, I'm more in love with Lewis Pullman than ever, which is exactly why I have to recommend his Prime Video Western show Outer Range. If you're missing 1923 and Yellowstone, but also craving something unique, this is the show for you because it's so wild that it's unforgettable...and even though it was cancelled after two seasons, it's still totally worth watching.
Here's how you can watch Lewis Pullman in Outer Range on Prime Video.
What the heck was Outer Range about?
Prime Video
Outer Range is about a rancher named Royal Abbott and his family, just like Yellowstone. Except in this show, Royal finds a black void after his daughter-in-law Rebecca disappears and a female drifter Autumn appears. To make matters worse, the Tillersons are trying to take over their land.
"Let me say this as calmly as possible: OUTER RANGE absolutely rips," Robert Daniels says on X. "A thrilling Sci-Fi Western with soapy family dynamics. Josh Brolin and Imogen Poots have rarely been better."
Where can I watch Outer Range?
Prime Video
Outer Range seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Prime Video.
How many episodes are there?
Prime Video
Outer Range has 15 episodes total since season 1 has 8 episodes, while season 2 has 7. Here's the full episode list:
- Season 1, Episode 1 "The Void" premiered April 15, 2022
- Season 1, Episode 2 "The Land" premiered April 15, 2022
- Season 1, Episode 3 "The Time" premiered April 22, 2022
- Season 1, Episode 4 "The Loss" premiered April 22, 2022
- Season 1, Episode 5 "The Soil" premiered April 29, 2022
- Season 1, Episode 6 "The Family" premiered April 29, 2022
- Season 1, Episode 7 "The Unknown" premiered May 6, 2022
- Season 1, Episode 8 "The West" premiered May 6, 2022
- Season 2, Episode 1 "One Night in Wabang" premiered May 16, 2024
- Season 2, Episode 2 "Traces to Somewhere" premiered May 16, 2024
- Season 2, Episode 3 "Everybody Hurts" premiered May 16, 2024
- Season 2, Episode 4 "Ode to Joy" premiered May 16, 2024
- Season 2, Episode 5 "All the World's a Stage" premiered May 16, 2024
- Season 2, Episode 6 "Do-Si-Do" premiered May 16, 2024
- Season 2, Episode 7 "The End of Innocence" premiered May 16, 2024
Who was in the Outer Range cast?
Prime Video
Here's a full breakdown of the Outer Range cast:
- Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott: Abbott patriarch and ranch owner, who's married to Cecilia and is Rhett and Perry's dad.
- Lili Taylor as Cecilia Abbott: Royal's wife and Rhett and Perry's mom.
- Tom Pelphrey as Perry Abbott: the elder Abbott brother and Rebecca's husband and Amy's dad.
- Lewis Pullman as Rhett Abbott: the younger Abbott brother.
- Imogen Poots as Autumn: a woman who arrives on the Abbott's land.
- Tamara Podemski as Deputy Sheriff Joy Hawk: the sheriff in town.
- Shaun Sipos as Luke Tillerson: the elder Tillerson brother.
- Noah Reid as Billy Tillerson: the younger Tillerson brother.
- Olive Elise Abercrombie as Amy Abbott: Perry's daughter.
- Isabel Arraiza as Maria Olivares: a bank teller who catches Rhett's eye.
Why was season 3 of Outer Range cancelled?
Prime Video
We don't actually have an official reason for why Outer Range was cancelled, but the rumor mill suggests the cost of the show outweighed its popularity.
Where was Outer Range filmed?
Prime Video
Outer Range was filmed in Las Vegas, New Mexico — which is where Ransom Canyon was filmed! Even Prime Video knows the locations and "cinematography of Outer Range is unmatched."
