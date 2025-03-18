17 “Charming” Western Decor Ideas Beyond Cliché Horses & Cowboy Hats

I was a bit surprised when Shea McGee named "Western Cowboy" as one of her top home trend predictions for 2025 — but she wasn’t wrong. With earthy decor, natural materials, and country cottage kitchens already trending, the shift toward an American Western aesthetic feels like a natural evolution (I mean, look at the Grammy's AOTY). This style resurfaces in home decor, but this time, it’s less about cowboy clichés and more about refined rustic charm — think of it as the new boho with Southern charm.

Scroll for all our favorite western decor ideas to add a little "Yeehaw!" to your space!

Etsy Etsy Vintage Cowgirls Pink Wallpaper I'm in love with this charming Vintage Cowgirls Pink self-adhesive wallpaper, featuring vintage western scenes, cowboys on horses, and picturesque landscapes in soft pastel colors. Decor Tip: Use earthy tones like warm browns, terracotta, beige, and soft whites as your foundation.

Crate and Barrel Crate and Barrel Dalton Brown Suede Lamp by Jake Arnold This desk lamp, inspired by the 1940s, with muted red-finished metal dome, burnished brass accents and suede-wrapped tube warms up your Western aesthetic with a rustic yet elevated vibe. Decor Tip: Mix vintage Western pieces with sleek, modern decor.

Urban Outfitters UO Vicki Collage Duvet Cover This soft cotton duvet cover features rows of Western and floral icons for a more femme country vibe. Pair it with the Vicki Collage Sham Set. Decor Tip: Have fun with it! Add pops of color and a touch of kitsch, but balance them with refined pieces to keep the look stylish and intentional.

Ruggable Ruggable Lark Blue & Rose Rug A modern (and washable!) rug with Southwestern geometrics brings a rustic refresh to your Western-inspired space. Decor Tip: Layer in woven kilim patterns, Navajo-inspired throws, and fringed accents in earthy colors like dusty blue, sage green, rust, and shades of brown.

Urban Outfitters UO Cowboy Boot Tufted Throw Pillow Classic Western motifs like cowboy boots are on trend and perfect to incorporate in your home decor, just keep them tasteful and minimal. This black-and-white pillow is just the right amount of playfulness.

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Bronze Horse & Marble Bookends Cast in bronze on white marble, these sculptural horse head bookends are the touch of equestrian elegance your Western bookshelf needs.

Etsy Etsy Vintage UFO Poster This retro sci-fi art is a unique departure from typical western art you might see, and totally fun and futuristic. Decor Tip: Vintage black-and-white ranch photos, abstract desert landscapes, or bold Western portraits make great statement pieces.

Gold Dogs Good Luck Horseshoe Wall Hanging These viral 'Good Luck' brass horseshoes are perfect little accents for walls, shelves, anywhere you want to give guests a little wink and nod. Decor Tip: Swap out kitschy Western elements for more artful, curated pieces.

Pendleton Pendleton Cowboy Hat Hooked Pillow This hand-hooked wool image of a cowboy hat was designed in Vermont by Laura Megroz. Decor Tip: Use layered textiles (sheepskin throws, handwoven blankets, and plush cushions) for a cozy, inviting feel.

Etsy Etsy Stacked Cowboy Hats Print Cowboy hats are iconic and a great statement piece for your western decor.

East Fork Pottery East Fork Pottery Small Mug These handmade mugs from Asheville, North Carolina are the perfect addition to your Western earthy decor, and just the right size to keep your coffee warm while you drink it. Decor Tip: Mix in handmade, artisanal pieces.

Farmhouse Pottery Farmhouse Pottery Reusable Bowl Covers These linen bowl covers are perfect for bread making or covering a salad until you're ready to eat. Each set includes 3 different sizes. Decor Tip: Incorporate soft, worn-in fabrics like linen and distressed leather.

McGee & Co. McGee & Co. Plaid Tasseled Throw Classic plaid patterns are a perfect fit for this aesthetic, while the tassels bring a playful, laid-back touch.

Target Threshold x Studio McGee Stallion on Canvas Board Add a little personality with this affordable 8" x 10" stallion in an antique gold frame. Decor Tip: Decorate with meaningful Western finds, like thrifted treasures, antique prints, or family heirlooms.

Monike Hibbs MH Dinner Bell This solid brass dinner bell is the cutest thing I've seen on the Internet today. Dinner's ready! Decor Tip: Add subtle nods to Western culture.

Rugs Direct Loloi Grand Canyon Area Rug This cruelty-free design is perfect for adding a little rustic decor to your space. But make this your only animal hide in the space to keep it from traveling into kitsch territory.

Tejas Country Club Tejas Country Club Howdy Print A little Southern Charm in the kitchen or entryway adds a warm, welcoming vibe to your decor. Decor Tip: Use mid-century modern art and lighting for a fresh take.

