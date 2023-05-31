Get A First Look At The BookTok Viral "Lessons In Chemistry"
BookTok is constantly recommending new books we should add to our TBR, and it's always exciting when those well-loved books are adapted for the screen! In addition to Book Lovers and It Ends With Us movies, Lessons in Chemistry, based on Bonnie Garmus' 2022 book of the same name, is coming to Apple TV+ this fall.
What is Lessons in Chemistry about?
In Lessons in Chemistry, Elizabeth Zott (played by The Marvels' Brie Larson) dreams of being a scientist, but finds herself stopped by the restrictions of 1950s' society. When she's fired from her lab, she becomes the host for a TV cooking show instead, and uses the position to teach housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — much more than recipes.
Is Lessons in Chemistry a good read?
Lessons in Chemistry was very well received, and has 160,823 ratings for an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon!
Who's starring in the show?
Episode 8. Brie Larson in "Lessons in Chemistry," premiering October 13, 2023 on Apple TV+.
In addition to Larson, we'll see Lewis Pullman, Aja Naomi King, Stephanie Koenig, Kevin Sussman, Patrick Walker, and Thomas Mann.
When can I watch Lessons in Chemistry?
The first two episodes ofLessons in Chemistry will premiere October 13th on Apple TV+.
