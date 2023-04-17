7 French Brands To Build An Outfit That’s Très Chic
To French gals, "French girl style" is just…style. To Americans, "French girl style" means groundbreaking fashion. This region-specific look is heralded for its effortless, minimalist takes on basics – which is exactly why it appeals to our culture. Across the pond, we’re more than familiar with flaunting logos, so fashion takes that break from that status quo just have that certain je ne se quois. If you’re just itching to use that special something to evolve your own wardrobe, we’re bringing you seven brands that fully deliver on French girl style.
What is French girl style?
@maralafontan ZE FRENCHIE #pourtoi#fyp#frenchthings#parisianstyle♬ Forever - The Little Dippers
Before we jump into the fun part (yes, shopping!), let's break down the essentials to form the popular French girl look. In brief, the French girl look is light, minimal, and effortlessly feminine. Outfits are suited with airy or structured silhouettes – as long as there’s a limited color palette involved, the French (or French-obsessed) girlies don it.
A prime example of the French girl fashion effect in America is young Jane Birkin, whose Parisian-inspired looks always emitted comfort and confidence. Though comfort is prioritized within French girl style, it definitely doesn’t detract from luxury. Popular French girl style very much gives off stealth wealth, a la Succession wardrobe – there are no logos or words to be seen on the French girl’s $400 (for what reason?) t-shirts and sandals.
Getting The French Girl Look
@ktzahorak French girl style cheat sheet 🍒 #emilyinparis#parisian#parisianaesthetic#french#paris#frenchgirl#frenchstyle#style#fyp#fashiontiktok♬ Tut Tut Tut Tut - Gillian Hills
Sometimes dropping a bag on one piece of clothing is not the move. Luckily, you don’t have to build your French girl wardrobe on luxury brands alone (though we love the ones below) – you might already have some Parisian staples hanging in your closet. Think cropped, high waisted vintage denim. Reach for small, easy-to-carry statement handbags (especially basket bags!) and walkable shoes like ballet flats or sleek sneakers (the Nike Cortez is a big hit). Big collars and long-cut trench coats also have a home in French fashion. And don’t forget a healthy swipe of your most impractical red lippie to top everything off.
French Girl Brands
Scroll a few of our favorite French brands for inspiration towards your next ensemble.
Sezane
Image via Sezane
Flora Dress ($220)
This dress is basic but holds elegant details in the skirt and neckline, perfectly reflecting the French style.
Image via Sezane
Cybèle Sweater ($120)
The v-neck and slouchy neckline on this French cardi come together for a comfort-focused 'fit.
Image via Sezane
Alberello Shorts ($135)
French girl style is all for high-waisted bottoms, like these colorful shorts.
Rouje
Image via Rouje
YUNA T-Shirt (75€)
Rouje carries many on-point designs that revolve around French style trends – take this feminine and floral top for example!
Image via Rouje
REBECCA Dress (185€)
The mini ruffles on this dress are to die for!
Image via Rouje
WILLEM Basket (145€)
The coolest French gals tote around with a basket bag in-hand. This floral-spotted piece is perfect for summer days.
Balzac Paris
Image via Balzac-Paris
Pantalon Paolo (125€)
These pants are fit for a French summer, due to the wide legs being super breezy. Plus, the vibrant yellow hue complements warm weather with ease.
Image via Balzac-Paris
Cardigan Douillet (120€)
This is such a basic jacket style, but Balzac Paris pushes it to the next level, all in the details.
Image via Balzac-Paris
Marnière Marie (120€)
Large, frilly collars are all the rage in European fashion. This top flaunts Parisian stripes, too, which really ties the French girl look together.
Sandro
Image via Sandro-Paris
Striped Crop Top ($265)
The square neckline on this top shows some skin while remaining delicately feminine. It makes a good piece to partner with a white, flowy maxi skirt for walking around town.
Image via Sandro-Paris
Tweed Zip Dress ($415)
We could get lost in this dress – from the designed zipper pull to oversized pockets, everything about it screams très chic.
Image via Sandro-Paris
Wide Neck Knit Cardigan ($245)
Big collars make a play with this cozy piece from Sandro. The wool cardigan keeps you warm, while the collar adds some flair to your best French girl look.
ba&sh
Image via ba-sh
KIMBER Loose Top ($295)
The French girl keeps things light and breezy, so she would adore wearing this funky piece from ba&sh to sit outside in the sun.
Image via ba-sh
PATRAS Dress ($450)
You'll have an unforgettable summer in Paris, thanks to this dress that makes you feel like a princess with its back cutouts and unique neckline.
Image via ba-sh
PABLO Jacket ($345)
This statement vest finds an ideal match with vintage denim to form a French girl outfit.
Maje
Image via Maje
Embroidered Cropped Shirt ($325)
The airy bubble sleeves structure out most ensembles without overpowering your look. This piece is a great option for the warmer months, as it's very breathable and the white color keeps you cool.
Image via Maje
Long Shiny Dress ($595)
Dressing up for an occasion? This neutral, yet eye-catching dress wraps you up in sparkly details so you can look and feel stunning going out.
Image via Maje
Long Palm-Tree Print Dress ($495)
This dress design recalls a sunny European summer by the beach and makes for the ultimate cool girl uniform.
The Kooples
Image via The Kooples
Blue and White Striped Shirt ($215)
This shirt lies within the gender neutral fashion realm – another element of French girl fashion. The French girl can dress up basics and make them look runway ready, even if it's just a button-up shirt like this one.
Image via The Kooples
Orange Knit Top ($165)
French girl fashion remains mostly modest, so this high-neck, high coverage top is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. Wear it alone when the sun is shining, then layer up come wintertime.
Image via The Kooples
Blue and White Striped Jeans ($195)
Rocking some wide leg jeans with low-heeled boots or pumps are the go-to for a lazy French girl outfit.
