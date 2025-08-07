Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Meet the MacKenzie and Fraser clans (again).

6 'Outlander' Characters You'll See In The 'Blood of My Blood' Prequel Series

outlander characters in blood of my blood
STARZ
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Aug 07, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

The most fun thing about Outlander: Blood of My Blood (besides adorable meet cutes and steamy romance) is the fact it's a prequel to STARZ's hit show Outlander. Blood of My Blood revolves around Jamie and Claire's parents, but also introduces us to younger versions of characters we've known for years. So even though you're probably familiar with people like Dougal and Colum MacKenzie, you've never seen them like this. Let's break down all the characters from Outlander that you'll see in Blood of My Blood when it premieres this week.

Here's every Outlander character who appears in Blood of My Blood, premiering on STARZ August 8, 2025.

1. Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser

Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser

STARZ

In Outlander: Blood of My Blood, we see Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (a role originated by Duncan Lacroix).

2. ​Dougal MacKenzie

Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie

STARZ

Sam Retford stars as Dougal MacKenzie after Graham McTavish played the role in the original show.

3. Colum MacKenzie

S\u00e9amus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie

STARZ

Séamus McLean Ross stars in the Blood of My Blood cast as Colum MacKenzie, Dougal and Ellen's brother. Outlander had Gary Lewis in the role.

4. Lord Lovat

Tony Curran as Lord Lovat blood of my blood characters from outlander

STARZ

We see Tony Curran as Lord Lovat, after Clive Russell originated the role.

5. Ned Gowan

Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan

STARZ

And we'll see Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan, a role originally played by Bill Paterson.

6. Jocasta MacKenzie

Sadhbh Malin as Jocasta MacKenzie blood of my blood characters from outlander

STARZ

Sadhbh Malin stars as Jocasta MacKenzie in Blood of My Blood, a character played by Maria Doyle Kennedy in Outlander.

And we meet brand new characters: Jamie & Claire's parents.

Ellen MacKenzie and Brain Fraser

STARZ

In addition to those younger versions of Outlander characters, we also get to meet Jamie and Claire's parents. Harriet Slater plays Jamie's mom Ellen MacKenzie, while his father Brain Fraser is played by Jamie Roy.

Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp

STARZ

Claire's mom and dad are Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp (played by Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine, respectively).

Obsessed with all things Outlander? Check out 6 Major Outlander Questions We Desperately Need Answered In Season 8.

pop cultureentertainmenttv

The Latest

Tubi Movies August 2025
Movies

The 9 Best Movies You Can Stream On Tubi This Month

agatha christie tommy tuppence britbox
Entertainment

BritBox's New Agatha Christie Series Is For The Detective Show Obsessed

the wrong paris netflix
Entertainment

Waiting For 'Ransom Canyon' S2? Watch Netflix's New Western Romance Trailer.

the buccaneers season 2 ending explained theo nan
Entertainment

Well, 'The Buccaneers' Will Never Be The Same After That Ending

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit