Meet the MacKenzie and Fraser clans (again).
6 'Outlander' Characters You'll See In The 'Blood of My Blood' Prequel Series
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The most fun thing about Outlander: Blood of My Blood (besides adorable meet cutes and steamy romance) is the fact it's a prequel to STARZ's hit show Outlander. Blood of My Blood revolves around Jamie and Claire's parents, but also introduces us to younger versions of characters we've known for years. So even though you're probably familiar with people like Dougal and Colum MacKenzie, you've never seen them like this. Let's break down all the characters from Outlander that you'll see in Blood of My Blood when it premieres this week.
Here's every Outlander character who appears in Blood of My Blood, premiering on STARZ August 8, 2025.
1. Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser
STARZ
In Outlander: Blood of My Blood, we see Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (a role originated by Duncan Lacroix).
2. Dougal MacKenzie
STARZ
Sam Retford stars as Dougal MacKenzie after Graham McTavish played the role in the original show.
3. Colum MacKenzie
STARZ
Séamus McLean Ross stars in the Blood of My Blood cast as Colum MacKenzie, Dougal and Ellen's brother. Outlander had Gary Lewis in the role.
4. Lord Lovat
STARZ
We see Tony Curran as Lord Lovat, after Clive Russell originated the role.
5. Ned Gowan
STARZ
And we'll see Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan, a role originally played by Bill Paterson.
6. Jocasta MacKenzie
STARZ
Sadhbh Malin stars as Jocasta MacKenzie in Blood of My Blood, a character played by Maria Doyle Kennedy in Outlander.
And we meet brand new characters: Jamie & Claire's parents.
STARZ
In addition to those younger versions of Outlander characters, we also get to meet Jamie and Claire's parents. Harriet Slater plays Jamie's mom Ellen MacKenzie, while his father Brain Fraser is played by Jamie Roy.
STARZ
Claire's mom and dad are Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp (played by Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine, respectively).
Obsessed with all things Outlander? Check out 6 Major Outlander Questions We Desperately Need Answered In Season 8.