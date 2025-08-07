The most fun thing about Outlander: Blood of My Blood (besides adorable meet cutes and steamy romance) is the fact it's a prequel to STARZ's hit show Outlander. Blood of My Blood revolves around Jamie and Claire's parents, but also introduces us to younger versions of characters we've known for years. So even though you're probably familiar with people like Dougal and Colum MacKenzie, you've never seen them like this. Let's break down all the characters from Outlander that you'll see in Blood of My Blood when it premieres this week.

Here's every Outlander character who appears in Blood of My Blood, premiering on STARZ August 8, 2025.

1. Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser STARZ In Outlander: Blood of My Blood, we see Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser (a role originated by Duncan Lacroix).

2. ​Dougal MacKenzie STARZ Sam Retford stars as Dougal MacKenzie after Graham McTavish played the role in the original show.

3. Colum MacKenzie STARZ Séamus McLean Ross stars in the Blood of My Blood cast as Colum MacKenzie, Dougal and Ellen's brother. Outlander had Gary Lewis in the role.

4. Lord Lovat STARZ We see Tony Curran as Lord Lovat, after Clive Russell originated the role.

5. Ned Gowan STARZ And we'll see Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan, a role originally played by Bill Paterson.

6. Jocasta MacKenzie STARZ Sadhbh Malin stars as Jocasta MacKenzie in Blood of My Blood, a character played by Maria Doyle Kennedy in Outlander.

And we meet brand new characters: Jamie & Claire's parents. STARZ In addition to those younger versions of Outlander characters, we also get to meet Jamie and Claire's parents. Harriet Slater plays Jamie's mom Ellen MacKenzie, while his father Brain Fraser is played by Jamie Roy.

STARZ Claire's mom and dad are Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp (played by Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine, respectively).

Obsessed with all things Outlander? Check out 6 Major Outlander Questions We Desperately Need Answered In Season 8.