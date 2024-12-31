5 “Overrated” Beauty Finds I Regret Buying In 2024
You'd think someone with acne-prone skin wouldn't buy viral beauty finds without doing thorough research, but I'm not above trying to recreate all the latest makeup trends at home. All this did was remind me that everything isn't for everyone — and that's okay! Well...it's not okay I fee like I wasted money, but at least I know what to stay away from. And now I'm here to help you figure out what to avoid as well!
Even though this products didn't work for me, that doesn't mean you can't or shouldn't use them. These are just my least faves of the year — take 'em or leave 'em!
Here are all the overrated beauty finds I wish I wouldn't have bought
1. MILK Hydro Grip Primer
I should've known better than to buy this again, but I wanted to see if my skin would react better to it. The first time I tried to use this, I broke out along my jaws in tiny, red bumps. They were itchy and eventually turned into dark spots that took me over a year to get rid of.
Instead of letting that be the red flag that kept me away from this beauty find, I decided to use it in place of my trusted e.l.f. Cosmetics Power Grip Primer I've been relying on. Two things happened:
- It created a beautiful base for my makeup.
- I didn't break out, but my faced still felt itchy.
I even switched my makeup brushes and checked to make sure other makeup products weren't expired. The culprit continued to be this primer so it's made it to my overrated list.
2. KORA Organics Kakadu Plum Vitamin C Serum
I was initially sent this to test, but I decided to buy it myself to see if I truly like it. While it was easy to add to my skincare routine lineup, I realized I actually didn't need to spend $70+ for an effective Vitamin C serum. The only difference between this serum and the one I truly love are their colors and textures.
This one has a slightly yellowish-orange tint to it while being a little thicker compared to the Timeless Skin Care Vitamin C serum I use. The latter is thinner and 100% transparent, plus the odor is slightly stronger. However, both of them aid in smoother skin, smaller pores, and a healthy glow.
I honestly wouldn't buy this one again just because I can get the same benefits for a lesser price.
3.NYX Cosmetics Fat Oil Lip Drip
This is a controversial take, but I honestly didn't love the NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip. Although I love the color payoff, it was too sticky for my liking. I saw reviews that mentioned this, but I've purchased lip glosses other people didn't love that worked for me in the past. However, the reviews are telling the truth: the stickiness takes away from what could've been a great formula.
I'll just stick to my Tower 28 Lip Softie Hydrating Lip Treatment in Ube Vanilla!
4. L'Oréal Voluminous Panorama Washable Mascara
I know people love this beauty find because it is great. I just didn't think the hype was enough to convince me to buy it again because my essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara gets the job done for $5. I will say I love the washable feature of L'Oréal's version, but it's still not enough to make me willingly spend over $10 for it.
As great of a product as this is, it's overrated to me because of the price tag.
5. Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation
Sigh...it's so hard for me to admit this, but this Haus Labs foundation has become my most overrated beauty find of 2024. It's not that it doesn't work for a few hours, but my skin prefers tinted moisturizers more than anything. I talked about it briefly on TikTok, but skin tints feel like you're not wearing anything on your face.
I'm always really oily after wearing this foundation for a few hours, but I can get extended wear out of the Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Tint I've been wearing. I like to think it's because it has vegan collagen, ceramides, and cactus extract in it whereas this foundation has ingredients like fermented arnica in it.
Both do a great job of calming inflammation, but something about this foundation makes my skin think it's incredibly dry.
