This $17 Glittery Liquid Eyeshadow Gets Me So Many Compliments
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
I’m all about ease when it comes to doing my makeup. I’m a fiend for a tinted sunscreen that I can rub in with my hands, as well as cream blushes that don’t require a single brush. I share the same sentiment when it comes to applying eyeshadow – I don’t want to (nor do I have the time to) sit at my vanity for 20 minutes buffing out shade after shade.
Luckily, I have found the best-kept secret to crafting easy, yet head-turning eye looks: liquid eyeshadow. And there’s one in particular that earns me endless compliments every time I wear it!
I’ve gotten compliments on it essentially everywhere from coffee shops and grocery stores, to bars and restaurants. This holy grail product is none other than the r.e.m. beauty Midnight Shadows Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow – more specifically, the color ‘fembot.’
Fembot is described as a “sheer iridescent blue shift” shade that allows you to go “from subtle to standout in seconds.” And I undeniably get that experience from this product. All it takes is a few seconds of application and patting it out to get the iridescent and glittery standout effect.
The Midnight Shadows Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow is exceptionally long-wearing. It stays on just as well during my entire workday as it does after a sweaty night spent dancing at the club. Based on my experience, it doesn’t noticeably wear off, fade, or flake over time. And that’s typically without any primer – I’ll simply wear it on my bare lids, or occasionally, over a light layer of concealer and powder. I've found I get the best wear out of it when I blend it while it's still wet.
Additionally, this eyeshadow goes on so easily with a tapered applicator. The applicator works wonders on its own, but I prefer to blend the product out with my middle finger to ensure a totally seamless look. Even when I layer the product over other hues (like a subtle bronzy brown in my crease), it doesn’t disturb what’s underneath at all.
The Verdict
I’d say the most stunning part about this eyeshadow is its glittery duo-chrome effect. When I stand in the right light, it boasts a more blue color, but is still fairly pink. I haven’t tried out any of the 10 other colors available, but they all appear super pigmented and shimmery for creating different looks.
This liquid eyeshadow from r.e.m. beauty expedites my eye makeup looks by a lot. Compared to the time it takes to buff and blend out powder eyeshadows to perfection, I save tons of time. Most importantly, it delivers a unique, shimmery color that catches the attention of strangers to friends alike.
r.e.m. beauty Midnight Shadows Lustrous Liquid Eyeshadow in 'fembot'
This liquid eyeshadow from Ariana Grande's r.e.m. beauty brand is described as a "powerfully pigmented, high-performance liquid shadow with a lustrous, waterproof finish." It's earned nearly 5 stars from reviewers on the r.e.m. beauty website, and boasts 3.8 out of 5 stars on Ulta.com.
I absolutely rate this shadow 5/5 stars due to its impressive color payoff, long-wearing ability, and ease of application!
