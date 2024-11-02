The 7 Best Foundations For Acne-Prone Skin, According To Reddit Users
Acne-prone skin can be as moody as it is sensitive, and finding makeup that doesn't clog your pores can feel maddening. Luckily for us, some finely skilled Reddit users know how to weed through the BS and find just about anything you might need — including the best foundation for acne-prone skin. While other foundations seem to send out a bat signal to inflammation and breakouts, trust me when I say these won't.
Seriously, so many people had the best recommendations, from weightless to full coverage options. Still, it's important to note that not every option will work for everyone. If you want to best understand what foundation fits your skin best, this Master Esthetician (hi, Theonlytruesavage!) commented, "Only an isolated test of that one product can really tell you what works. And I mean 1 isolated product." They suggest trying a single foundation and changing "nothing else in your routine for 30 days at a minimum."
So, if you're looking to make a change and finally find the best foundation for acne-prone skin, look no further! From drugstore to more luxury options, here's what you should try, per our BFFs at Reddit.
Tower 28 Broad Speactrum SPF 30 Tinted Sunscreen Foundation
As a huge Tower 28fan, I'm actually surprised I haven't tried this tinted SPF yet. But, after seeing how much the Reddit community loves it, I have complete confidence that it's safe for acne-prone skin. Some important things to note about this fan-favorite are that it's:
- Fragrance-free
- Non-Comedogenic
- Marked safe for people who have acne
- Has natural coverage and light finish
You're essentially getting a lightweight foundation that offers protection from the sun with ingredients like non-nano zinc oxide, prickly pear extract, and white sage extract.
Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation
This community-loved on Sephora — and Reddit — may be the best foundation for acne-prone skin because of it's weightless formula. Also, the botanical blend of lotus, gardenia, and water lily ingredients treat the skin from the inside out. Other important things to note are that this foundation:
- Offers medium coverage
- Has a natural finish
- Is great for oily, combination, and normal skin
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Sublime Perfection Foundation
Here's another weightless foundation you can pick up at Sephora. The formula is a little thinner than most because of it's "serum-like" finish, but that's nothing to be scared of! It has Vita-Serum Complex as well as Diamond Core Powder Technology in it — two things that not only champion hydration, but also creates a "burring, illuminated effect."
Nars Soft Matte Complete Foundation
This foundation is for my full-coverage girlies who want to get a glam look that doesn't irritate their skin. This option from Nars got SO many shoutouts on Reddit — probably because it doesn't have things like parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, or mineral oil in it, making it an optimal choice. The bio hyaluronic acid, micro-algae extract, and anti-oxidation complex make me want to give it a chance this weekend!
Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation
Weightless foundations can be long-wearing, too — just look at the beloved Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation. It features light-diffusing pigments, blurring spheres, and more antioxidants that work overtime to keep your skin healthy. If you're still on the fence about trying it, a Sephora survey indicates 87% of people who tried it feels like it "gives a soft-focus finish." Yes please!
Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation
This full-coverage foundation for acne-prone skin is going to keep things matte when you wear it. Apparently the formula was changed so that it became breathable and healthier due to not having any mineral oil in it. This option is:
- Fragrance-free
- Long-wearing
- Matte
Plus, this contains hyaluronic acid — always a plus to get that sweet, sweet serum love!
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Foundation
Out of all the foundations we've listed, none of them have claimed to be a "complexion booster" like Charlotte Tilbury's formula. Truthfully it's all in the name — with milled powders and porcelain flower extract, you'll appreciate the glow this foundation adds to your skin.
