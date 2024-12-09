17 Best (& Hydrating) Vitamin C Serums That REALLY Work: "Bright, Healthy Skin!"
I don't know why it took me so long to discover Vitamin C serums for my acne-prone skin, but now I can't live life without them. They've become the holy grail staples I always stop whatever I'm doing to replace whenever I run out. Why? The benefits of using them are that serious to me. Let's pump the brakes though. What the heck am I even using? Let's dig into my favorite vitamin c serums to add to your vanity ASAP.
The best Vitamin C serums my skin can't get enough of:
- My favorite Vitamin C Serum: Timeless Skin Care 20% Vitamin C and E Ferulic Acid Serum
- Least Expensive Vitamin C: Bubble Day Dream Vitamin C + Niacinamide Serum
- Most Expensive Vitamin C: SUNDAY RILEY C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
- The Most Innovative: Live Tinted Superbright 15% Vitamin C Serum Stick
Target
Timeless Skin Care Vitamin C and E Ferulic Acid Serum
One of Reddit's skincare threads introduced me to Timeless Skin Care's Vitamin C and E serum, and I haven't looked back since. This gives you a healthy dose of hydration and also works to keep the collagen in your skin from losing its luster. The only thing I'm not a huge fan of is the smell. It's not horrible, but it's noticeable for anyone who has sensitive noses!
Sephora
Kora Organics Kakadu Plum Vitamin C Serum
Kora Organics' Vitamin C serum is a little pricier than the Timeless Skin Care's, but I don't mind making the investment because you don't need to use a lot. A few pumps of this daily will supply your skin with a serum that targets dark spots and dull skin.
Amazon
CeraVe Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
For a fraction of the price, CeraVe's Vitamin C Serum will not only give you the "purest form" of t l-ascorbic acid, but it's also full of hyaluronic acid, ceramides and Vitamin B5. Your skin will brighten over time and won't feel as textured, if that's a concern of yours.
Amazon
Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C Serum + Tri-Peptide Serum
Bring the spa to your private bathroom with Bliss' Vitamin C and Tri-Peptide serum. Aside from those ingredients, it also has green tea extract in it to protect against anything that tries to mess with your skin's barrier. If it sounds like it packs a healthy punch, it's because it does!
Amazon
Curology Brightening Vitamin C Serum with Azelaic Acid
Give your skin back it's glow with one of the less expensive Vitamin C serums on the market. It has azelaic acid in it to help calm irritated skin, but that's not all. This formula plays well with other skincare products and can be worn under your makeup.
Amazon
La Roche-Posay Vitamin C Serum
If you have sensitive skin, you'll want to use La Roche-Posay's Vitamin C serum. I've tried it before and can say that it targets my problem areas without causing irritation. Featuring two of my favorite ingredients — hyaluronic acid and salicylic acid — it's gentle on skin while being tough on harmful elements.
Sephora
Paula's Choice C16 Super Booster Vitamin C Serum
Finally — a truly fragrance-free serum! They're hard to come by, but Paula's Choice does a great job of making sure our noses won't be offended when we apply this. It tackles dark spots and dull skin, but it also seeps into fine lines to lessen their appearance.
Sephora
Innisfree Green Tea Enzyme Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Don't you just love when skincare products have cute packaging or bottles? Although it's a personal preference of mine, it's not something you have to worry about because it's what inside that counts.
Innisfree's Green Tea Enzyme Vitamin C serum will gentle seep into your skin's pores to flesh out bacteria, leaving you with the smoothest and brightest glow over time.
Sephora
Drunk Elephant C-Luma Hydrating Vitamin C Serum
A serum that promises to give your skin luminosity? It almost sounds like a hoax, but it's not. Drunk Elephant is known for their innovative products so you can trust that your acne-prone skin will happily welcome this in your routine.
Sephora
Dr. Jart+ Brightening Serum with Niacinaminde and Vitamin C
Need as quick of a skin brightening fix as you can get? Try this Vitamin C treatment that works to improve your skin over 7 days. You'll get the best protection and hydration in a shorter amount of time which sounds great IMO.
Sephora
Herbivore Nova 15% Vitamin C + Turmeric Brightening Serum
If you prefer the traditional way of getting the benefits of Vitamin C, let Herbivore be your guide. It has clean and environmentally ingredients — turmeric and arbutin —which are hard to come by in skincare. Together, they work to lessen discoloration and create a balanced texture.
Ulta
Ole Henriksen Serum Hydrating Vitamin C Serum
You can count on Ole Henriksen to provide the most soothing skincare products. The brand's Vitamin C serum has True-C Complex, collagen, aloe juice, and more in it to provide your skin with continuous boosts of hydration throughout the day.
Ulta
Buttah Skin Vitamin C Serum
Buttah Skin knows that dark spots can be bothersome for people who have them so their Vitamin C Serum is geared towards lessening their appearance. The ferulic acid and grapeseed extract will gently coat your skin, slowly working their way into your pores to give you the healthy glow you're looking for.
Ulta
Live Tinted Superbright 15% Vitamin C Serum Stick
A Vitamin C serum stick? Why yes, Live Tinted knows that not everyone loves the feeling of using a stopper to distribute what their skin needs. Though it applies like a balm, it quickly turns into a serum smooths fine lines.
Ulta
Bubble Day Dream Vitamin C + Niacinamide Serum
No matter your skin type, you can count on Bubble's Vitamin C and niacinamide serum to give you everything your skin needs without spending a fortune. Perhaps the best part about this formula is that it doesn't have an artificial color.
Ulta
Beekman 1802 Golden Booster Amla Berry Vitamin C Serum
Beekman 1802's Golden Booster serum is full of amla berry because it has even more beneficial properties than other fruits. Harmful environmental factors won't be able to beat it nor will they continue to make your skin go haywire.
Ulta
SUNDAY RILEY C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum
If you don't mind making an investment, Sunday Riley has one of the BEST Vitamin C serums. It's as hydrating as you imagine and helps to reduce your skin's sensitivity levels. On reviewer said it gave them "bright, healthy skin" — exactly what we're looking for here! Plus, your pores will get smaller with each use.
Need more skincare recommendations? Stop by our Amazon Storefront for more goodies!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 12 Best Drugstore Serums For Every Skin Concern, Starting At $6 ›
- 7 Best Moisturizers To Give Aging Skin A Youthful Glow, According To A Dermatologist ›
- 10 Hydrating Serums That Work Exceptionally Well On Mature Skin ›
- The Caudalíe Vinoperfect Serum + Eye Cream Are The Only Products To Ever Correct My Dark Circles ›
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.