The NYX Fat Lip Oil Has Taken Over My Group Chat
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
My girls are for the girls, and if there’s one thing we love yapping about, it’s the best beauty products we’ve found. The latest installment of ‘OMG, you have to try this’ in my girls’ group chat is none other than the NYX Fat Lip Oil, and we are all thoroughly obsessed with it. I truly don’t think there's been a single night out recently where this little tube of lip oil isn’t in all of our purses! I could gab about makeup all day long (and then some), and this magical product is undoubtedly worth sharing.
Pros
Meredith Holser
First off, this lip oil is so glossy. It definitely delivers on a shiny sheen that I haven’t seen from many other lip products before. In addition to the unbeatable shine, this NYX lip oil does a fantastic job at depositing a massive wash of color in a single swipe!
I’m a big fan of the chunky applicator wand on this lip oil. It only takes one application for my lips to be coated (slathered, even) in the product, since the wand is wider and thicker than most lip products I've worn. I also enjoy that it’s really rounded at the tip, so I can follow the natural line of my lips and even accentuate them further.
Meredith Holser
The best way I can describe the formula of this NYX lip oil is a mix between a lip oil and a very thick lip gloss. It’s quite noticeably thicker than the rest of the lip products I own (of which I have many). Because of its thickness, it is pretty sticky (I'll get to that in a second).
I wear the brown-ish, mauve-ish shade called ‘Status Update’ (though NYX sells many other colors) all the time, and I think it’s the perfect hue. It enhances my natural lip color without being too over-the-top, but you can definitely tell I’m wearing the lip oil when I wear it since the color payoff is so vibrant.
Cons
Meredith Holser
I think the stickiness is the only real pain point I have with the NYX Fat Lip Oil. And my girls agree! Though the thick, sticky formula does adhere to the lips really well – making it a great contender for a long-wearing night out lip color – it transfers off easily with straws, cans, etc. It’ll be gone off my lips really quickly if I wear it to happy hour or out dancing. I think it’s best worn when you’re not planning to hit up your favorite bar or club.A slightly smaller bone I have to pick with the NYX lip oil is in regards to the applicator wand. While I do love how easy it makes the application of the product, sometimes I feel like it picks up way too much product for my personal preference. Since it doesn't last long on my lips when I’m sipping on a drink, I tend to only apply a little bit of product at a time. I typically have to swipe some of the lip oil back into the tube to reach the ideal amount of product I want.
The Verdict
Meredith Holser
My friends may have strongly influenced me to buy it, but the NYX Fat Lip Oil is truly one of my favorite lip products of all time due to the intense, flattering color payoff and the ease of application. In my opinion, it delivers a high-end result without the high-end price tag, which I will always support as a girl on a budget.
Amazon
NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip Tinted Lip Gloss
Right now, the NYX lip oil goes for just $6 on Amazon (for 0.16 fluid ounces of product), so the value is truly unbeatable to me. Plus, the financial stakes are pretty low if you buy it just to try it – even if you end up not totally loving it.
Shop our Amazon storefront for more editor-loved beauty products!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.